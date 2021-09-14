Why is it difficult to remember words as we get older?

What was the name of that? When we become older, it may be challenging to find the right words to express.

In recent years, neuroscientists have figured out why this is the situation. Young and elderly brains use comparable networks to seek the right word. However, the connections inside these networks are less efficient for older individuals, and they cannot fully use their capabilities.

With age, it gets more challenging to find the appropriate words at the right time. Our vocabulary expands as we become older, giving us more options than when we were younger. Older adults have a more challenging time activating their semantic memory and retrieving relevant words. So far, the reason for this has remained a mystery.

“Word Testing” in a Neuro Scan

The Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig and Sandra Martin has conducted comparative research that identifies potential reasons for age-typical word-finding problems. In their study, they used a brain scanner to examine 28 healthy senior test subjects between the ages of 60 and 70 and 30 young comparable test subjects.

While laying in the magnetic resonance tomography and having their brain activity recorded, the test participants worked on semantic tasks: They were instructed to develop as many terms as they could that fit within a specific theme, such as animals, metals, or automobiles. For comparative reasons, each test portion was stopped by a counting task, and the sessions were staggered such that heavier and lighter blocks alternated.

There Are Two Networks at Play

Consequently, Word-finding tasks were completed better by the younger test participants, who also took less time to complete their responses, as was predicted. The analysis of brain activity showed that the semantic memory exercise engaged mainly two networks in both age groups. Semantic memory networks are found in both the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

But there is also the so-called domain-generic multiple demand network (MDN), responsible for general tasks such as attention and memory but is more concerned with executive functions than memory. The stronger the internal connection between these two networks, the better the test subjects performed on the semantic tasks.

They Are Linked in a Similar Way but in a Less Efficient Way

With elderly individuals, however, this is not the case: "In these activities, the network of connections is quite similar to that of the younger brain. On the other hand, the older generation exhibited gains in cognitive performance, but not in processing efficiency, as the younger generation did" Reports the
Study Team.

In other words, the connections between the two networks are no longer entirely used by the older brain. Consequently, the information flow in the critical networks is less effective than in the younger networks. The elderly, on the other hand, were more active in the administrative regions and formed a stronger connection between the two networks. In the opinion of Martin and her colleagues, this indicates that the task was more challenging to complete for these people in general.

What Is the Reason Behind This?

Why activity patterns vary with aging is still a mystery. However, it seems that the neuronal responses decrease in some regions of the human brain. "We now have fresh evidence that an aging brain is less efficient owing to neuronal dedifferentiation," the researchers said in a statement.

It doesn't matter whether older individuals have better semantic understanding since this impacts the retrieval of this information.

"It is also possible that grey matter is degrading structurally, which must be compensated for by the flow of information across networks," adds Martin.

Source: Age-Dependent Contribution of Domain-General Networks to Semantic Cognition

