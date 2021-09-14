Why do you always check your phone, even with friends?

Being preoccupied with your mobile phone all the time, even in company, may be a sign of stress. In other words, it's not simply a case of being impolite.

We are checking our mobile phones all the time, even when we're in the group, maybe a sign of stress as well as plain impolite. This means that when we go out with our friends or go to a restaurant, and our eyes are nearly constantly on our phones instead of conversing, we are doing something wrong. An article in Behavior and Information Technology suggests that this behavior may not be due to minor temporary diversions but rather to more severe psychological issues, at least according to the research.

Our mobile phones and tablets have become indispensable for many daily tasks, including work and updates and maintaining remote social relationships (especially during lockdown). But these devices, which we now carry around with us, have also created new problems, including a shift in social relations. For many academics, there has been a significant decline.

Even when we are around our loved ones or our children, we are frequently distracted by our mobile phones. This attitude has become so prevalent that the term phubbing (a combination of "the telephone" and "snubbing") was invented by Americans.

According to the researchers, people who are excessively connected to their cellphones have anxiety and stress symptoms, but this is not always a cause-and-effect connection. Other stressors tend to use their mobile phones more than their peers to gossip (but are less stressed).

Fear Of Public

In addition, those who suffer from social anxiety or depression are more likely to rely on their mobile phones than those who are well or have a balanced and tranquil existence. Notifications are more important to individuals who are stressed out. And today, nearly everyone looks at their phone when they hear a buzz or a sound.

Due to social networks such as Facebook or Twitter, they were also mobile technologies such as gadgets and apps specifically intended to grab our attention more and more over time. Without a minimum of self-control, we become hooked. The paradox is that so many people find phubbing others unpleasant, yet they continue to do it to themselves on autopilot," says Juhyung Sun in his conclusion.

For those of you who are more socially inclined

There is, of course, a flip side to the coin: individuals who are calmer and more hopeful are less likely to glance at their mobile phones while in the company. He concludes: «People who are the most cooperative, educated, and pleasant are more likely to preserve social peace and avoid arguments that damage relationships. Phubbing, on the other hand, is frowned upon between friends.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.