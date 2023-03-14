US Navy's Unredacted UFO Files Accidentally Made Public

Photo by Júlia Borges on Unsplash

The possibility of life beyond planet earth has always fascinated people. Potential sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs, are the subject of wide interest.

Presently, scientists have not been able to find conclusive evidence on the existence of alien life. But considering the vast size of the universe, some people believe it is extremely unlikely that human beings are the only life out there. What fuels this assumption is the existence of photos and videos that claim to feature mysterious flying objects. One example of such footage belongs to the US Navy, in unredacted documents that they accidentally made public.

Existing UFO Sightings

Since March 2021, the U.S. government has registered more than 350 new reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UFOs. Even if not directly linked to the existence of alien life, these unknown objects can still be telling evidence of national security or safety risks, such as a drone launched by a foreign nation to spy on American leaders.

Of the 350 new reports, more than half looked like standard everyday objects, such as balloons, plastic bags or birds. However, the remaining 171 reports are inconclusive, requiring further analysis into what these objects are.

This analysis could be carried out by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a new sub-branch of the Department of Defense meant to assist the study of UFOs. The AARO also aims at maintaining transparency with the public, providing clear communication about the number of reports and the nature of flying objects they've found.

The U.S. Navy’s Unredacted Files

As for the US Navy documents themselves, these files (more than 60 pages in total) seemed to have been accidentally uploaded onto the Navy's website. Since the documents were named “proposed redaction,” it is likely they were not meant for public viewing. They contain photos and evidence taken from multiple U.S. warships about flashing lights in the sky and other airborne objects. Some of these approached these warships at a dangerously close distance (within 500 feet). The USS Bunker Hill alone tracked 11 unidentified drones.

Since these objects were circling around the warships but failed to communicate, the Navy believes they may be for spying purposes. Shortly after release, the documents were deleted from the website.

Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

In addition to the US Navy, the Pentagon has also previously released declassified UFO videos. Although the footage is slightly low quality, the Pentagon claims they feature unidentified aerial phenomena. These were videos that had previously been leaked to the public, without proper authorization for release. Misconceptions spread rapidly about whether these videos were real or not, prompting the Pentagon to officially declassify and release them to clear up the air.

The three videos feature airborne objects that pilots saw on their training flights, in 2004 and 2015. In the videos, you can also hear their exclamations of surprise at seeing these strange flying objects. “It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said one pilot. The release of these videos also prompted former senator Harry Reid to make a tweet encouraging further research into this aerial phenomenon.

Are These Signs of Alien Activity?

U.S. officials often use ambiguous terms when they're talking about such instances involving the sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena. For example, by referring to them as simply objects or phenomena, they leave a lot of room for flexibility on what these objects really are, which is useful when they don't have conclusive evidence.

Yet, this doesn't necessarily mean the sightings are of alien activity. For example, three unidentified objects that were recently shot down over U.S. and Canada were likely examples of spy craft, that did not pose a direct threat to people on the ground. Extraterrestrial life may well exist, but existing footage may not provide the best evidence of it.