US Navy's Unredacted UFO Files Accidentally Made Public

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7LHA_0lJ24kUR00
Photo byJúlia BorgesonUnsplash

The possibility of life beyond planet earth has always fascinated people. Potential sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs, are the subject of wide interest.

Presently, scientists have not been able to find conclusive evidence on the existence of alien life. But considering the vast size of the universe, some people believe it is extremely unlikely that human beings are the only life out there. What fuels this assumption is the existence of photos and videos that claim to feature mysterious flying objects. One example of such footage belongs to the US Navy, in unredacted documents that they accidentally made public.

Existing UFO Sightings

Since March 2021, the U.S. government has registered more than 350 new reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UFOs. Even if not directly linked to the existence of alien life, these unknown objects can still be telling evidence of national security or safety risks, such as a drone launched by a foreign nation to spy on American leaders.

Of the 350 new reports, more than half looked like standard everyday objects, such as balloons, plastic bags or birds. However, the remaining 171 reports are inconclusive, requiring further analysis into what these objects are.

This analysis could be carried out by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a new sub-branch of the Department of Defense meant to assist the study of UFOs. The AARO also aims at maintaining transparency with the public, providing clear communication about the number of reports and the nature of flying objects they've found.

The U.S. Navy’s Unredacted Files

As for the US Navy documents themselves, these files (more than 60 pages in total) seemed to have been accidentally uploaded onto the Navy's website. Since the documents were named “proposed redaction,” it is likely they were not meant for public viewing. They contain photos and evidence taken from multiple U.S. warships about flashing lights in the sky and other airborne objects. Some of these approached these warships at a dangerously close distance (within 500 feet). The USS Bunker Hill alone tracked 11 unidentified drones.

Since these objects were circling around the warships but failed to communicate, the Navy believes they may be for spying purposes. Shortly after release, the documents were deleted from the website.

Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

In addition to the US Navy, the Pentagon has also previously released declassified UFO videos. Although the footage is slightly low quality, the Pentagon claims they feature unidentified aerial phenomena. These were videos that had previously been leaked to the public, without proper authorization for release. Misconceptions spread rapidly about whether these videos were real or not, prompting the Pentagon to officially declassify and release them to clear up the air.

The three videos feature airborne objects that pilots saw on their training flights, in 2004 and 2015. In the videos, you can also hear their exclamations of surprise at seeing these strange flying objects. “It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said one pilot. The release of these videos also prompted former senator Harry Reid to make a tweet encouraging further research into this aerial phenomenon.

Are These Signs of Alien Activity?

U.S. officials often use ambiguous terms when they're talking about such instances involving the sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena. For example, by referring to them as simply objects or phenomena, they leave a lot of room for flexibility on what these objects really are, which is useful when they don't have conclusive evidence.

Yet, this doesn't necessarily mean the sightings are of alien activity. For example, three unidentified objects that were recently shot down over U.S. and Canada were likely examples of spy craft, that did not pose a direct threat to people on the ground. Extraterrestrial life may well exist, but existing footage may not provide the best evidence of it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USA# CIA# Aliens# History# Classified

Comments / 1

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
10K followers

More from Hdogar

Forged Documents that Changed the Course of History

There are several events that took place in history that have been recorded and are thought to be authentic. However, there may have been examples where people created fraudulent or fabricated documents to support claims or agendas which may have changed the course of the history.

Read full story

The Dark Web and its Uncontrollable Dangers

The dark web is an online ticket to the criminal world. As technology advances, it eases our lives with multiple advantages. However, it does come with its cons. Some hidden websites offer the darkest content, which is not easily accessible to everyone. Yet, millions still use these inaccessible sites that carry out illegal dealings and crimes.

Read full story

Was Columbus’ Voyage the Reason for Syphilis Outbreak in Europe?

The roots of various medical conditions have been long debated by mankind, and Syphilis remains no stranger to this dilemma. Did you know that the origins of syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, has been debated by medical historians for centuries?

Read full story

The Reason behind Osama bin Laden’s Burial at the Sea

In May 2011, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind 9/11, was killed by American soldiers at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Bin Laden grew up under the influence of the radical pan-Islamist scholar Abdullah Azzam, and was the founder of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, which perpetrated countless acts of violence in the name of religion. After the tragedy of 9/11, the U.S. government carried out a diligent search for bin Laden, but he evaded capture for nearly ten years.

Read full story

Understanding Neil Armstrong's Cryptic Speech

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history when they were the first humans to land on the moon. Armstrong's first line when he step foot on the lunar surface has now acquired iconic status: “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Most importantly, the moon landing also marked the U.S.'s victory in the space race against the Soviet Union, when the two countries were competing for who could land their men on the moon first.

Read full story

When The British Burned Down the White House

In June 1812, the U.S. declared war on Britain. Reasons included trading conflict between the two countries, as well as the U.S.'s desire to instigate war. Newly elected members of the U.S.

Read full story

Inventions We Didn't Know Were Created for the Military

With the proportion of the budget spent on the military worldwide, it is not rare to see innovative and cutting-edge technology being invented worldwide. However, it is fascinating how we owe some of the most random everyday items to the military. Let's look at 8 Surprising Inventions with Military Roots.

Read full story
49 comments

The Dark Side of McDonald’s Happy Meal

McDonald’s has become a household name almost all over the world. With its quick and comforting food, it offers something for nearly everyone. However, the one thing that stands out from its menu and attracts children and some adults alike is its Happy Meal.

Read full story
35 comments

World War 2 in Cinema: Questioning the Accuracy & Authenticity

Every cinema lover’s extensive movie collection is bound to have some classics featuring the great war in one way or another; however, their contradicting sequences and results of events makes one wonder how precise are they as sources of information?

Read full story

Some of the Most Corrupt Presidents of America

The US has had its own share of corrupt presidents throughout its inception. However, some presidents stick out more than others in terms of being corrupt and mismanaging state-owned resources. Here are some of the most corrupt US Presidents of all time.

Read full story
1109 comments
Springfield, IL

The Crazy Story Behind Abraham Lincoln’s Coffin Photo

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States. His reforms and contributions to America are the most important in the history of the united states. He boosted the US economy, carried America through the civil war, abolished slavery, and saved its position in the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Can Russia Ukraine conflict lead to WW3?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has stretched out far more than expected. It has been over one year since the war broke out, and it has acclaimed many lives. Still, there seems to be no conclusive end to this fight. Does this situation ring a bell in your mind? Yes, this is weirdly similar to what happened when World War II broke out. So, the question arises, are the chances that this war between Russia and Ukraine will lead to a third world war?

Read full story
39 comments

Why Can't There Be a Coup in Russia?

A coup is a sudden, vicious political power move mainly referred to as an illegal and unconstitutional seizure of power from a government. This is done by force or threat of force.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

Uncovering the Dark History of the American Mafia

The American Mafia is a well-organized Italian American criminal gang and organized crime group. It is also known as the Mob, the Mafia, or just the Mafia. The American Mafia goes simply by the name "the Mafia" in much of North America. Members of the group often call it "Cosa Nostra," but the U.S. government uses the form "La Cosa Nostra" (LCN).

Read full story
5 comments

Hunting the Holocaust Organizer Adolf Eichmann

Adolf Eichmann was a ruthless bureaucrat. He played a significant role in the extermination of the Jews during World War II. The SS Nazi officer escaped his accountability smoothly soon after the war ended.

Read full story
2 comments

What are Some Shared Beliefs Between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism?

People have long debated upon the differences in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, despite the fact that the three religions share a common background. These religions are often referred to as Abrahamic religions because followers of these religions believe in Abraham, the first man to receive a covenant by God. There has been a growing conflict between these faiths as time has progressed.

Read full story
2 comments

Polyandry in India: The Girl who Happily Married Five Brothers at Once

A young Indian girl shocked the world after marrying five brothers at the same time. Polyandrous marriages have been banned in India for quite a time now. However, polyandry has its roots deeply amalgamated with the religious history of India. Therefore, polyandry is not as taboo for some regions of India as it is for the rest of the world. The Polyandrous Indian woman claimed to enjoy a satisfying andhappy marital lifewith all five brothers.

Read full story
392 comments

What is Inside CIA's Controversial Sleep Room?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is no stranger to controversy. From covert operations to intelligence gathering, the agency has been at the center of some of the most contentious events in modern history. One such event is the infamous "sleep room" used by the CIA in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
27 comments

What Will Russia Do If It Loses In Ukraine?

February 2022 marks one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this span of one year, many lives have been lost, ensuing calamity over both regions. Sadly, it is predicted that it might continue even longer with no decisive winner or loser.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy