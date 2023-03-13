Inventions We Didn't Know Were Created for the Military

Photo by Eduard Delputte on Unsplash

With the proportion of the budget spent on the military worldwide, it is not rare to see innovative and cutting-edge technology being invented worldwide. However, it is fascinating how we owe some of the most random everyday items to the military. Let's look at 8 Surprising Inventions with Military Roots.

1. Tampons

The modern tampon dates back to World War I, when women in Europe utilized tampon-like devices in the 18-19th century. Before the 1920s, many women made their washable pads or rags. A low-cost substitute padding was invented during World War I because of a significant demand for alternative bandaging and a decline in cotton manufacturing.

Kimberly-Clark Co. manufactured wood pulp-based cellucotton under a government contract. Red Cross nurses began replacing sanitary napkins with cellucotton during menstruation. Kimberly-Clark made tampons and pads using surplus wartime cellucotton.

Even though 70% of women of reproductive age use tampons, several pharmacists and department stores refused to offer Kotex pads due to menstruation stigma.

2. Duct Tape

During World War II, the U.S. military needed a tough, field-tested adhesive tape. The military requested duct tape from Johnson & Johnson Co. During World War II, when there was a surge in the construction of homes; the device saw increased usage by the general public for sealing central ventilation and heating systems.

Many people put duct tape in their ducts, so the brand rebranded as duct tape and recolored their tape silver to match the metallic sheen of HVAC systems. Nowadays, Duct tape is increasingly utilized in wallets, backpacks, and phone cases. Duck Brand and Scotch make duct tape.

3. Microwave

An American scientist discovered in 1945 that the radar transmitters utilized by the United States Army during World War II were capable of cooking food because they emitted enough heat in the form of "microwaves" to do so.

Throughout the subsequent two years, this technique was used in the construction of the very first microwave oven.

4. Digital Camera

The digital camera is something that most people use every day, but it was initially made for the military. They were meant to take high-resolution photos of opponent weapons and installations from the air and space. They would eventually become DSLR cameras developed during the Cold War in the 1960s and 1970s.

Digital cameras initially appeared in mobile phones in the 2000s.

5. Super Glue

You likely use superglue on a regular basis; it is military technology. Its genesis dates back to World War II when researchers were looking for durable plastic to use as gun sights. Throughout their work on this project, researchers unintentionally discovered a chemical they came to know as super glue.

This substance could adhere to almost anything it came into touch with. It was initially sold as "Eastman #910" in the 1950s after the B. F. Goodrich Company patented it in 1942 as cyanoacrylates.

6. Frozen Juice Concentrate

The USDA and Florida Citrus Commission developed a frozen juice concentrate for U.S. service members abroad in 1943. When frozen and thawed, orange juice became brown. Soldiers called the bitter thawed juice "battery acid."

USDA scientists found that freezing the concentrate with a splash of freshly squeezed orange juice kept its taste. While patented in 1945, the method has been made freely accessible to any organization, whether it is public or private, that wants to use it.

Minute Maid started marketing frozen juice in 1946. 

7. Cargo Pants

In the 1930s, British troops started using cargo trousers because they were easy to transport supplies like ammunition. A short time later, they were worn by U.S.U.S. soldiers, and by the 1990s, they were commonplace in American culture.

8. Drones

Drones are another standard tool with mundane applications and their roots in military R&D.

They were first created as "Unmanned aerial vehicles" (UAVs) to do surveillance and intelligence collection from a safe distance in dangerous environments.

