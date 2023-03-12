The Dark Side of McDonald’s Happy Meal

Photo by Meghan Hessler on Unsplash

McDonald’s has become a household name almost all over the world. With its quick and comforting food, it offers something for nearly everyone. However, the one thing that stands out from its menu and attracts children and some adults alike is its Happy Meal.

A basic meal with a bonus figurine can turn any sad day around. However, we do not know the dark side of the Happy Meal.

“Healthy washing” the Food

The company has never been able to successfully satisfy both its core demographic of young consumers and the parents who are increasingly worried about the quality of the fast food their children are eating. When you consider their nutritional values, it seems that the "healthy changes" that they have made have not improved things to an acceptable level.

In 2011, McDonald's increased the number of apples in each box while eliminating caramel sauce and decreasing the number of french fries available from 2.4 ounces to 1.1 ounces.

According to a statement made by a representative of McDonald's to the Huffington Post, the "most popular Happy Meals have an average of 20 percent fewer calories than [the] most popular meals previously.” However, it employed a very thoughtful tactic to achieve this: Apple slices are now automatically included, the size of the fries has been reduced, and customers have the option to choose fat-free milk.

Yet, the total amount of calories in each meal is around 600, which nutritionists agree is simply too much for youngsters of that age. In addition, public health experts have expressed their approval of McDonald's decision to include apples with each meal. Some parents, however, worry that McDonald's is "health washing" kids by "rebranding" the items as "healthy" when actually, they are only somewhat healthier compared to other meals offered at the fast food company.

Presence of Harmful Chemicals and Pesticides

There is no other way to say this: McDonald's Happy Meal is just dangerous for children. The reason is not only the fats and calories but its hazardous chemicals as well. Recent studies have red-flagged the Mcdonald's burger due to the number of chemicals and harmful synthetic chemicals that it contains.

In the Whole Diet Study conducted by the FDA, around 386 chemical residues were found in 44 different samples. The most dangerous fast food was a plain quarter pounder, one of the most liked items on the menu. A quarter-pounder with cheese came in a close second.

Each bite of a quarter-pounder burger topped with cheese had around 8.8 chemical residues. These chemical residues included quite significant levels of pesticides which have the same effect on the human body as the female hormone. The fact that these samples contained just 14 fewer hazardous residues demonstrates that purchasing a standard quarter-pounder will not make much difference.

Legal Wins Despite Unhealthy Food

San Francisco took the courageous step of prohibiting the distribution of Happy Meals in December 2011, intending to end the relentless marketing of unhealthy food to youngsters. Restaurants may still sell Happy Meals, but to include a toy, they had to adhere to the city's dietary regulations. Their expectations were not met by the Happy Meals that were supplied.

McDonald's smart attorneys found a method for adults to buy Happy Meals with toys. While it was theoretically prohibited to sell toys in San Francisco, you could still get one for your kid if they truly wanted one, and you were willing to pay an additional ten cents. Also, buyers had to buy the item separately, which brought in even more money for the enormous corporation.