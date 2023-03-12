The Dark Side of McDonald’s Happy Meal

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKE8M_0lFhohnF00
Photo byMeghan HessleronUnsplash

McDonald’s has become a household name almost all over the world. With its quick and comforting food, it offers something for nearly everyone. However, the one thing that stands out from its menu and attracts children and some adults alike is its Happy Meal.

A basic meal with a bonus figurine can turn any sad day around. However, we do not know the dark side of the Happy Meal.

“Healthy washing” the Food

The company has never been able to successfully satisfy both its core demographic of young consumers and the parents who are increasingly worried about the quality of the fast food their children are eating. When you consider their nutritional values, it seems that the "healthy changes" that they have made have not improved things to an acceptable level.

In 2011, McDonald's increased the number of apples in each box while eliminating caramel sauce and decreasing the number of french fries available from 2.4 ounces to 1.1 ounces.

According to a statement made by a representative of McDonald's to the Huffington Post, the "most popular Happy Meals have an average of 20 percent fewer calories than [the] most popular meals previously.” However, it employed a very thoughtful tactic to achieve this: Apple slices are now automatically included, the size of the fries has been reduced, and customers have the option to choose fat-free milk.

Yet, the total amount of calories in each meal is around 600, which nutritionists agree is simply too much for youngsters of that age. In addition, public health experts have expressed their approval of McDonald's decision to include apples with each meal. Some parents, however, worry that McDonald's is "health washing" kids by "rebranding" the items as "healthy" when actually, they are only somewhat healthier compared to other meals offered at the fast food company.

Presence of Harmful Chemicals and Pesticides

There is no other way to say this: McDonald's Happy Meal is just dangerous for children. The reason is not only the fats and calories but its hazardous chemicals as well. Recent studies have red-flagged the Mcdonald's burger due to the number of chemicals and harmful synthetic chemicals that it contains.

In the Whole Diet Study conducted by the FDA, around 386 chemical residues were found in 44 different samples. The most dangerous fast food was a plain quarter pounder, one of the most liked items on the menu. A quarter-pounder with cheese came in a close second.

Each bite of a quarter-pounder burger topped with cheese had around 8.8 chemical residues. These chemical residues included quite significant levels of pesticides which have the same effect on the human body as the female hormone. The fact that these samples contained just 14 fewer hazardous residues demonstrates that purchasing a standard quarter-pounder will not make much difference.

Legal Wins Despite Unhealthy Food

San Francisco took the courageous step of prohibiting the distribution of Happy Meals in December 2011, intending to end the relentless marketing of unhealthy food to youngsters. Restaurants may still sell Happy Meals, but to include a toy, they had to adhere to the city's dietary regulations. Their expectations were not met by the Happy Meals that were supplied.

McDonald's smart attorneys found a method for adults to buy Happy Meals with toys. While it was theoretically prohibited to sell toys in San Francisco, you could still get one for your kid if they truly wanted one, and you were willing to pay an additional ten cents. Also, buyers had to buy the item separately, which brought in even more money for the enormous corporation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USA# Mcdonalds# Food# Health# Happiness

Comments / 35

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
10K followers

More from Hdogar

The Reason behind Osama bin Laden’s Burial at the Sea

In May 2011, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind 9/11, was killed by American soldiers at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Bin Laden grew up under the influence of the radical pan-Islamist scholar Abdullah Azzam, and was the founder of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, which perpetrated countless acts of violence in the name of religion. After the tragedy of 9/11, the U.S. government carried out a diligent search for bin Laden, but he evaded capture for nearly ten years.

Read full story

Decoding Neil Armstrong's Cryptic Speech

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history when they were the first humans to land on the moon. Armstrong's first line when he step foot on the lunar surface has now acquired iconic status: “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Most importantly, the moon landing also marked the U.S.'s victory in the space race against the Soviet Union, when the two countries were competing for who could land their men on the moon first.

Read full story

When The British Burned Down the White House

In June 1812, the U.S. declared war on Britain. Reasons included trading conflict between the two countries, as well as the U.S.'s desire to instigate war. Newly elected members of the U.S.

Read full story

US Navy's Unredacted UFO Files Accidentally Made Public

The possibility of life beyond planet earth has always fascinated people. Potential sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs, are the subject of wide interest.

Read full story
1 comments

Inventions We Didn't Know Were Created for the Military

With the proportion of the budget spent on the military worldwide, it is not rare to see innovative and cutting-edge technology being invented worldwide. However, it is fascinating how we owe some of the most random everyday items to the military. Let's look at 8 Surprising Inventions with Military Roots.

Read full story
49 comments

World War 2 in Cinema: Questioning the Accuracy & Authenticity

Every cinema lover’s extensive movie collection is bound to have some classics featuring the great war in one way or another; however, their contradicting sequences and results of events makes one wonder how precise are they as sources of information?

Read full story

Some of the Most Corrupt Presidents of America

The US has had its own share of corrupt presidents throughout its inception. However, some presidents stick out more than others in terms of being corrupt and mismanaging state-owned resources. Here are some of the most corrupt US Presidents of all time.

Read full story
1110 comments
Springfield, IL

The Crazy Story Behind Abraham Lincoln’s Coffin Photo

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States. His reforms and contributions to America are the most important in the history of the united states. He boosted the US economy, carried America through the civil war, abolished slavery, and saved its position in the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Can Russia Ukraine conflict lead to WW3?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has stretched out far more than expected. It has been over one year since the war broke out, and it has acclaimed many lives. Still, there seems to be no conclusive end to this fight. Does this situation ring a bell in your mind? Yes, this is weirdly similar to what happened when World War II broke out. So, the question arises, are the chances that this war between Russia and Ukraine will lead to a third world war?

Read full story
39 comments

Why Can't There Be a Coup in Russia?

A coup is a sudden, vicious political power move mainly referred to as an illegal and unconstitutional seizure of power from a government. This is done by force or threat of force.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

Uncovering the Dark History of the American Mafia

The American Mafia is a well-organized Italian American criminal gang and organized crime group. It is also known as the Mob, the Mafia, or just the Mafia. The American Mafia goes simply by the name "the Mafia" in much of North America. Members of the group often call it "Cosa Nostra," but the U.S. government uses the form "La Cosa Nostra" (LCN).

Read full story
5 comments

Hunting the Holocaust Organizer Adolf Eichmann

Adolf Eichmann was a ruthless bureaucrat. He played a significant role in the extermination of the Jews during World War II. The SS Nazi officer escaped his accountability smoothly soon after the war ended.

Read full story
2 comments

What are Some Shared Beliefs Between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism?

People have long debated upon the differences in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, despite the fact that the three religions share a common background. These religions are often referred to as Abrahamic religions because followers of these religions believe in Abraham, the first man to receive a covenant by God. There has been a growing conflict between these faiths as time has progressed.

Read full story
2 comments

Polyandry in India: The Girl who Happily Married Five Brothers at Once

A young Indian girl shocked the world after marrying five brothers at the same time. Polyandrous marriages have been banned in India for quite a time now. However, polyandry has its roots deeply amalgamated with the religious history of India. Therefore, polyandry is not as taboo for some regions of India as it is for the rest of the world. The Polyandrous Indian woman claimed to enjoy a satisfying andhappy marital lifewith all five brothers.

Read full story
392 comments

What is Inside CIA's Controversial Sleep Room?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is no stranger to controversy. From covert operations to intelligence gathering, the agency has been at the center of some of the most contentious events in modern history. One such event is the infamous "sleep room" used by the CIA in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
27 comments

What Will Russia Do If It Loses In Ukraine?

February 2022 marks one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this span of one year, many lives have been lost, ensuing calamity over both regions. Sadly, it is predicted that it might continue even longer with no decisive winner or loser.

Read full story
44 comments

Where does the Hatred for Christianity Stem from?

At one time or another, all religions have gotten hatred, or the followers have gotten persecuted. However, to this day, Christians are among the most prominent religious groups subjected to hate speech and violence. Christians have always been a divisive bunch, so this is nothing new. Christian believers have been targeted for persecution since the earliest days of the Christian church. It is a religion that teaches love and mutual respect, yet everyone hates it.

Read full story
1896 comments

CIA's Project- MK Ultra

After the Cold war, The CIA, also known as the Central Intelligence Agency, began intervening through the lives of people by finding ways in which they could control the human mind. They set out a team to investigate and experiment on people around the United States and Canada. They heavily funded psychiatrists who were asked to examine people after giving them psychedelic drugs and other medicines that had a major impact on the human mind. This program began to be known as the MK Ultra.

Read full story
305 comments

Was Religion the Only Cause for Crusades?

Christian and Muslim forces engaged in wars known as the Crusades. These conflicts were fought over religious territory. The acquisition of power over sacred sites regarded highly by adherents of both religions was the fundamental objective of these wars. There were eight major Crusade expeditions that took place between the years 1096 and 1291.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy