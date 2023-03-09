Some of the Most Corrupt Presidents of America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqThX_0lDgQVDO00
Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

The US has had its own share of corrupt presidents throughout its inception. However, some presidents stick out more than others in terms of being corrupt and mismanaging state-owned resources. Here are some of the most corrupt US Presidents of all time.

Warren G. Harding

When it came to his involvement in corrupt activities, Warren G. Harding set an unusually good example. The Teapot Dome controversy is the finest evidence of this. Albert B. Fall, Harding's Interior Secretary, leased US Navy fuel to private businesses at low prices. Much like Watergate a few decades later, Teapot Dome got its name from the area where the scandal unfolded; in this case, the oil is kept at Teapot Dome. Taking happened between 1922 and 1923, this is often regarded as the most significant political scandal in the United States before the Watergate incident.

Moreover, Harding provided his close friends and political cronies with lucrative positions of influence in the government. The Ohio Gang got its moniker from the fact that Harding was among the numerous presidents of the United States who came from Ohio. In the end, one of his cabinet members, Albert B. Fall, along with several of his appointees, was probed for corruption and defrauding the federal government, and they were all sentenced to jail time.

Andrew Jackson

Politics in the 19th century was dominated by the utterly corrupt "spoils system," in which candidates for public office were chosen based more on their service to the outgoing administration than their qualifications. It all started with  Jackson, who cleaned out the inefficient professional bureaucracy from previous administrations. As a result, his government was overrun by a swarm of people looking for political power.

Jackson failed to keep government offices politically neutral and gave lucrative employment to supporters, friends, business partners, newspaper editors, Army veterans, and other seemingly random figures.

The upshot was a string of thefts and acts of corruption at far-flung offices and military installations, including the loss of $1.2 million from the New York City Cantonment, the busiest and most profitable point of entry in the United States.

The spoils system instituted by Jackson took decades to eradicate, and some would say that it was never truly eradicated.

Richard Nixon

Nixon is widely regarded as the most corrupt president in American history. As a result of the Watergate crisis, which he presided over, he was the only president in our nation's history who was forced to resign from office.

But Watergate was not the only controversy that stained Nixon's administration and presidency. Spiro Agnew, who served as vice president under Richard Nixon, was similarly forced to step down after being caught in a plot to avoid paying taxes approximately one year before Nixon himself did so.

In the meantime, Nixon's CIA director was found guilty of illegally surveilling journalists in the United States and planning killings in Chile. This led to his conviction.

It is also worth considering that after only three months in office, Nixon's SEC head resigned for changing an unfavorable ruling against a Nixon donor.

Donald Trump

Last but surely not least, Donald Trump has been subjected to multiple controversies throughout his time. Most American citizens have established him as one of the worst US presidents.

Trump stole millions from taxpayers, lobbyists, donors, and foreigners. Trump unjustly profited from his administration by forcing government agencies to spend a minimum of $2.5 million renting expensive rooms at his company's hotels. Businesses, political organizations, lobbyists, and foreign states wanting Trump's favor, plus his presidential campaign, have spent well over $12 million at his hotels.

He cheated the taxation system. According to reports, he had disguised his tax filings, which, when leaked, showed that he paid nearly no taxes, claiming massive IRS losses while assuring banks he was generating great money.

