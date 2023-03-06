Can Russia Ukraine conflict lead to WW3?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has stretched out far more than expected. It has been over one year since the war broke out, and it has acclaimed many lives. Still, there seems to be no conclusive end to this fight. Does this situation ring a bell in your mind? Yes, this is weirdly similar to what happened when World War II broke out. So, the question arises, are the chances that this war between Russia and Ukraine will lead to a third world war?

One year ago, the Russian invasion of Ukraine ignited the greatest crisis in Europe after World War II, and its ramifications are still being felt worldwide today. The conflict in Ukraine has not only brought about a shift in the region's geopolitical orientation, but it has also brought about economic suffering in areas far from the front lines of the conflict.

The invasion on February 24, 2022, caused a refugee crisis due to the flight of Ukrainians seeking to escape the strife in their nation and numerous Russian males seeking to evade conscription. In the meanwhile, it has sparked a process toward enlarging NATO, which has led Finland and Sweden, which had maintained their official neutrality for decades, to pursue membership.

What Does the Larger Public Say?

Three-quarters of respondents to a study that included more than 17,000 people worldwide agreed with the statement, "I fear that we are moving closer to World War III." The results come from a poll conducted by U.S. News titled "Best Countries," which was conducted this year between the dates of April 30 and July 13 and is utilized for an annual perception-based ranking of countries.

About eighty percent of respondents in five different nations, including the United States, Indonesia, S. Korea, Spain, and Thailand, are of the opinion that we are currently on the verge of starting a world war. Of those asked, those between the ages of 25 and 35 reported the highest anxiety levels, with 76% expressing concern that nations are inching closer to some other global battle.

Why People Think it’s Unlikely

The most pressing worry is that any such escalation may usher in the Third World War. There are two main arguments for why this is highly improbable. The first problem is that Russia's armed forces do not compare well with that of western militaries in terms of their capability. Their troops are not well educated; their equipment and weaponry are obsolete and of lower quality; they have significant challenges in logistics, operations, and tactics; and the morale of their soldiers is relatively poor.

Sanctions against Russia's economy are likely to be damaging, so Moscow might not be capable of covering a broader war. It is unreasonable to anticipate that Moscow will be capable of escalating the conflict into a bigger fight in an effective manner, mainly through the use of conventional weapons. It is possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin would employ chemical or nuclear weapons if the Russian military keeps on fighting; nevertheless, it is quite improbable that this will occur.

Can Russia Afford a World War?

The second problem would be that Moscow has been cut off from the rest of the world. For Russia to participate in a global conflict, it would require significant friends that it doesn't now possess. When the battle first broke out, its most powerful ally, China, had taken a back seat. China is concerned about being subject to secondary penalties if it assists Russia.

Therefore it chose not to vote against the resolution at the United Nations demanding that Moscow cease its attack., Syria, North Korea, Belarus, and Eritrea were the only nations besides Russia who voted to oppose the resolution; this is hardly a winning partnership. There was a conflict between large groups of powerful allies throughout both world wars. At this time, such a bloc doesn't appear on Russia's side of the conflict.

As a result of these variables, there isn't a large probability that the conflict would escalate into a full-scale world war. This ought to be sufficient to persuade western nations to modify their engagement strategy and assist Ukraine in winning the war by repulsing an adversary that is a substantially weaker army than their troops. Because of the West's reluctance to death and the danger that Russian nuclear weapons pose, this scenario is extremely unlikely to play out.

