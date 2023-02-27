What are Some Shared Beliefs Between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism?

Photo on Unsplash Photo by Noah Holm on Unsplash

People have long debated upon the differences in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, despite the fact that the three religions share a common background.

These religions are often referred to as Abrahamic religions because followers of these religions believe in Abraham, the first man to receive a covenant by God. There has been a growing conflict between these faiths as time has progressed.

Analysis shows that these three religions might not be as different as they are believed to be. They practice many shared beliefs and rituals, including faith in one God, the covenant of God, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, fasting, pilgrimage, and religious celebrations.

Abraham: The Pioneer of Abrahamic Religions

The three religions share a common concept; the existence of Abraham. The historical details might differ. However, all three religions agree that Abraham was the first to be chosen by God to be blessed with a revelation.

Abraham then spread awareness on the revelation of God to make sure that people believed in His oneness and remained obedient. God promised to look after the progeny of Abraham in return and offer them greatness in the afterlife if they remained obedient to Him.

Abraham had two children, namely Ishmael and Isaac. Ishmael settled in Mecca, and his descendants later became Muslims, whereas Isaac settled in Jerusalem, and his descendants were Christians and Jews. Ishmael and Isaac hold great importance in all three religions.

The Sacrifice of Abraham

The three Abrahamic religions believe in utter submissiveness to God. One great example is the celebrated sacrifice of Abraham which all three religions acknowledge.

In Abraham’s dream, God asked him to sacrifice his beloved son as proof of his obedience to God. Abraham prepared his Son for sacrifice when God replaced him with a majestic ram. The demand for sacrifice was a test of Abraham’s obedience to God.

The only point of difference in the three religions is that according to Islam, the son prepared for sacrifice was Ishmael. In contrast, according to Christianity and Judaism, the Son was Isaac.

The Importance of Religious Celebrations in the Three Religions

Religious festivities hold great value in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. Celebrations in these apparently diverse religions share a common message, i.e. obedience to God.

Highlighted Jewish religious festivals include Rosh Hashanah, Passover, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, Shavuot, Chanukkah, and Purim. These celebrations commemorate Jewish historical events.

Similarly, Christians celebrate holy events like Advent, Christmas, Lent, Good Friday, Easter, and Pentecost to remember the life of Jesus Christ. These festivities reinforce the importance of submissiveness to one God.

Muslims cherish Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, and Ramadan for similar reasons.

Fasting is Common in Abrahamic Religions

Muslims, Jews, and Christians observe fasts in order to seek God’s forgiveness and understand the true meaning of their religion. Muslims starve themselves as a holy sacrifice in the month of Ramadan, once every year. They abstain from eating and drinking anything from sunrise to sundown. This sacrifice aims to understand the pain of the poor and show complete obedience to God.

Jews observe fasts on 6 specific days of the year. There are two major fasts while four minor fasts with a similar purpose to that of Muslims.

Christians fast throughout particular seasons of the liturgical calendar. They fast for forty days in the month of Lent to attain a spiritual connection with the Holy trinity. They also fast before the Holy communion for shared beliefs of sacrifice and submissiveness to God.

Islam, Christianity, and Judaism Are Monotheistic Religions

The three Abrahamic faiths focus on the existence of one God, which makes them monotheistic. Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have a strong belief in the oneness of God. According to Islam, Allah is one and unparalleled.

Muslims worship one Allah and seek his refuge. Similarly, Jews believe in one God and worship their ultimate God “Yahweh.” In Christianity, the concept of the Holy Trinity is dominant. However, Christians believe that the Holy Trinity (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit) is one God.

Prayers Are a Sign of Obedience to God

The Abrahamic religions enforce offering special and mandatory prayers to God. The purpose of offering prayers is to depict an act of obedience by being submissive to Lord.

The Holy Quran compels Muslims to pray five times a day. Similarly, Jews are ordained to offer three prayers per day. In Christianity, believers are ordered to pray seven times a day. Besides daily compulsory prayers, there are special prayers in all three religions, offered on festive days.

Abrahamic Religions Reinforce Peace and Kindness

The core message of the three religions is the same. All three Abrahamic religions chant the hymn of peace, kindness, and charity. Their holy books share a common message; believers should spend from what has been given to them, in the way of God.

They tell believers to not be misers and spend from the fortune God has bestowed upon them. They reinforce the concept of kindness. The Abrahamic religions claim that God loves his believers who practice kindness. Holy Quran and Bible give us a frequent reminder to support orphans and to be kind to all. There is also a special emphasis on forgiveness.

The Shared Concept of the Day of Judgement, Hell, and the After Life

The notion of the day of accountability, Salvation, Heaven, Hell, and afterlife is a shared belief between the three Abrahamic religions. Holy books say that a person should avoid committing sins and do good deeds to attain salvation from God almighty.

According to Abrahamic Religions, men will have to stand in the court of the Lord to justify their actions on Earth. One would be condemned to hell if he chooses the path of God’s wrath, and the ones who commit to being practicing believers will be sent to heaven.