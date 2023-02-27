What are Some Shared Beliefs Between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCOPF_0l0eIkfB00
Photo on UnsplashPhoto byNoah HolmonUnsplash

People have long debated upon the differences in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, despite the fact that the three religions share a common background.

These religions are often referred to as Abrahamic religions because followers of these religions believe in Abraham, the first man to receive a covenant by God. There has been a growing conflict between these faiths as time has progressed.

Analysis shows that these three religions might not be as different as they are believed to be. They practice many shared beliefs and rituals, including faith in one God, the covenant of God, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, fasting, pilgrimage, and religious celebrations.

Abraham: The Pioneer of Abrahamic Religions

The three religions share a common concept; the existence of Abraham. The historical details might differ. However, all three religions agree that Abraham was the first to be chosen by God to be blessed with a revelation.

Abraham then spread awareness on the revelation of God to make sure that people believed in His oneness and remained obedient. God promised to look after the progeny of Abraham in return and offer them greatness in the afterlife if they remained obedient to Him.

Abraham had two children, namely Ishmael and Isaac. Ishmael settled in Mecca, and his descendants later became Muslims, whereas Isaac settled in Jerusalem, and his descendants were Christians and Jews. Ishmael and Isaac hold great importance in all three religions.

The Sacrifice of Abraham

The three Abrahamic religions believe in utter submissiveness to God. One great example is the celebrated sacrifice of Abraham which all three religions acknowledge.

In Abraham’s dream, God asked him to sacrifice his beloved son as proof of his obedience to God. Abraham prepared his Son for sacrifice when God replaced him with a majestic ram. The demand for sacrifice was a test of Abraham’s obedience to God.

The only point of difference in the three religions is that according to Islam, the son prepared for sacrifice was Ishmael. In contrast, according to Christianity and Judaism, the Son was Isaac.

The Importance of Religious Celebrations in the Three Religions

Religious festivities hold great value in Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. Celebrations in these apparently diverse religions share a common message, i.e. obedience to God.

Highlighted Jewish religious festivals include Rosh Hashanah, Passover, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, Shavuot, Chanukkah, and Purim. These celebrations commemorate Jewish historical events.

Similarly, Christians celebrate holy events like Advent, Christmas, Lent, Good Friday, Easter, and Pentecost to remember the life of Jesus Christ. These festivities reinforce the importance of submissiveness to one God.

Muslims cherish Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, and Ramadan for similar reasons.

Fasting is Common in Abrahamic Religions

Muslims, Jews, and Christians observe fasts in order to seek God’s forgiveness and understand the true meaning of their religion. Muslims starve themselves as a holy sacrifice in the month of Ramadan, once every year. They abstain from eating and drinking anything from sunrise to sundown. This sacrifice aims to understand the pain of the poor and show complete obedience to God.

Jews observe fasts on 6 specific days of the year. There are two major fasts while four minor fasts with a similar purpose to that of Muslims.

Christians fast throughout particular seasons of the liturgical calendar. They fast for forty days in the month of Lent to attain a spiritual connection with the Holy trinity. They also fast before the Holy communion for shared beliefs of sacrifice and submissiveness to God.

Islam, Christianity, and Judaism Are Monotheistic Religions

The three Abrahamic faiths focus on the existence of one God, which makes them monotheistic. Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have a strong belief in the oneness of God. According to Islam, Allah is one and unparalleled.

Muslims worship one Allah and seek his refuge. Similarly, Jews believe in one God and worship their ultimate God “Yahweh.” In Christianity, the concept of the Holy Trinity is dominant. However, Christians believe that the Holy Trinity (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit) is one God.

Prayers Are a Sign of Obedience to God

The Abrahamic religions enforce offering special and mandatory prayers to God. The purpose of offering prayers is to depict an act of obedience by being submissive to Lord.

The Holy Quran compels Muslims to pray five times a day. Similarly, Jews are ordained to offer three prayers per day. In Christianity, believers are ordered to pray seven times a day. Besides daily compulsory prayers, there are special prayers in all three religions, offered on festive days.

Abrahamic Religions Reinforce Peace and Kindness

The core message of the three religions is the same. All three Abrahamic religions chant the hymn of peace, kindness, and charity. Their holy books share a common message; believers should spend from what has been given to them, in the way of God.

They tell believers to not be misers and spend from the fortune God has bestowed upon them. They reinforce the concept of kindness. The Abrahamic religions claim that God loves his believers who practice kindness. Holy Quran and Bible give us a frequent reminder to support orphans and to be kind to all. There is also a special emphasis on forgiveness.

The Shared Concept of the Day of Judgement, Hell, and the After Life

The notion of the day of accountability, Salvation, Heaven, Hell, and afterlife is a shared belief between the three Abrahamic religions. Holy books say that a person should avoid committing sins and do good deeds to attain salvation from God almighty.

According to Abrahamic Religions, men will have to stand in the court of the Lord to justify their actions on Earth. One would be condemned to hell if he chooses the path of God’s wrath, and the ones who commit to being practicing believers will be sent to heaven.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Islam# Juadaism# Christianity# Religion# Culture

Comments / 2

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
9K followers

More from Hdogar

Can Russia Ukraine conflict lead to WW3?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has stretched out far more than expected. It has been over one year since the war broke out, and it has acclaimed many lives. Still, there seems to be no conclusive end to this fight. Does this situation ring a bell in your mind? Yes, this is weirdly similar to what happened when World War II broke out. So, the question arises, are the chances that this war between Russia and Ukraine will lead to a third world war?

Read full story
12 comments

Why Can't There Be a Coup in Russia?

A coup is a sudden, vicious political power move mainly referred to as an illegal and unconstitutional seizure of power from a government. This is done by force or threat of force.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Uncovering the Dark History of the American Mafia

The American Mafia is a well-organized Italian American criminal gang and organized crime group. It is also known as the Mob, the Mafia, or just the Mafia. The American Mafia goes simply by the name "the Mafia" in much of North America. Members of the group often call it "Cosa Nostra," but the U.S. government uses the form "La Cosa Nostra" (LCN).

Read full story
5 comments

Hunting the Holocaust Organizer Adolf Eichmann

Adolf Eichmann was a ruthless bureaucrat. He played a significant role in the extermination of the Jews during World War II. The SS Nazi officer escaped his accountability smoothly soon after the war ended.

Read full story
2 comments

Polyandry in India: The Girl who Happily Married Five Brothers at Once

A young Indian girl shocked the world after marrying five brothers at the same time. Polyandrous marriages have been banned in India for quite a time now. However, polyandry has its roots deeply amalgamated with the religious history of India. Therefore, polyandry is not as taboo for some regions of India as it is for the rest of the world. The Polyandrous Indian woman claimed to enjoy a satisfying andhappy marital lifewith all five brothers.

Read full story
391 comments

What is Inside CIA's Controversial Sleep Room?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is no stranger to controversy. From covert operations to intelligence gathering, the agency has been at the center of some of the most contentious events in modern history. One such event is the infamous "sleep room" used by the CIA in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
27 comments

What Will Russia Do If It Loses In Ukraine?

February 2022 marks one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this span of one year, many lives have been lost, ensuing calamity over both regions. Sadly, it is predicted that it might continue even longer with no decisive winner or loser.

Read full story
40 comments

Where does the Hatred for Christianity Stem from?

At one time or another, all religions have gotten hatred, or the followers have gotten persecuted. However, to this day, Christians are among the most prominent religious groups subjected to hate speech and violence. Christians have always been a divisive bunch, so this is nothing new. Christian believers have been targeted for persecution since the earliest days of the Christian church. It is a religion that teaches love and mutual respect, yet everyone hates it.

Read full story
1801 comments

CIA's Project- MK Ultra

After the Cold war, The CIA, also known as the Central Intelligence Agency, began intervening through the lives of people by finding ways in which they could control the human mind. They set out a team to investigate and experiment on people around the United States and Canada. They heavily funded psychiatrists who were asked to examine people after giving them psychedelic drugs and other medicines that had a major impact on the human mind. This program began to be known as the MK Ultra.

Read full story
297 comments

Was Religion the Only Cause for Crusades?

Christian and Muslim forces engaged in wars known as the Crusades. These conflicts were fought over religious territory. The acquisition of power over sacred sites regarded highly by adherents of both religions was the fundamental objective of these wars. There were eight major Crusade expeditions that took place between the years 1096 and 1291.

Read full story
31 comments

What Do We Know About the Women Associated With Hitler?

Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party's leader and one of the most infamous people in history, is remembered for orchestrating the Holocaust and planning to subjugate Europe. On the other hand, not much is known about his private life, notably the people in his life and the things that interest him romantically.

Read full story
29 comments

How the Nazis Infiltrated the American Secret Agencies

During world war 2, the CIA was very particular about hiring multiple Nazis as spies for the United States and its agencies such as the FBI and CA. The number of Nazis hired are not a for sure number but they were around 1000s.

Read full story
38 comments
Montana State

What Do We Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon?

A few days ago, American Intelligence Agencies detected an odd-looking balloon just flying in the sky. After monitoring its activities for a while and ruling out the possibility of a UFO, the Intelligence Agencies declared it a Spy Balloon sent to gather information on the military processes and strength. Since then, more and equally shocking news has been gradually released about the balloon, which has taken even the US government by surprise.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-Proclaimed Dutch Researcher Predicts Turkey Earthquake

Recently, Turkey experienced a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. The earthquake had devastating effects, killing more than 7200 people. More casualties are likely to arise. The Kahramanmaras earthquake is a specific earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. It was a massive one that hit both Syria and Turkey.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the Kennedys

On August 5, 1962, Marilyn Monroe's body was found in her Los Angeles home in the Brentwood neighborhood. She was naked and lying on her bed face down while holding the phone in one hand. The room was cluttered with empty bottles of the anti-depressants given to her. Her death was declared a suicide by LA police after they found evidence of "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs.” She had just called her psychiatrist a day before to discuss her inability to sleep and had gotten sleeping pills to treat it.

Read full story
10 comments

What Happened to the People Connected to JFK's Murder?

The death of John F. Kennedy will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in American history. Beyond the President's death, however, more mystery surrounds that assassination than you might expect. Several scholars who have studied the assassination of John F. Kennedy have concluded that a large number of eyewitnesses to the crime have died under mysterious circumstances. Could it be a coincidence that all of the key witnesses to the murder died around the time of the event? Below, you will find only a few of the numerous persons with ties to the case who met mysterious ends.

Read full story
316 comments

Why the Queen's Guards Don't Move?

The Queen's Guard, also known as the Household Division, is a ceremonial unit of the British Army responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. They are distinguished from regular people due to their odd uniforms and habits. They have attracted attention throughout history wherever they go.

Read full story
23 comments

'No Regrets Resorting To Cannibalism': Survivors Of 1972 Andes Plane Crash

Imagine being stuck in a mountain after miraculously surviving a deadly air crash and a landslide. The help will come eventually, but you must survive to be rescued. How do you survive when there is no food, and it's freezing cold? Your last resort? The flesh of your dead friends.

Read full story
106 comments

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.

Read full story
156 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy