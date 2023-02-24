Polyandry in India: The Girl who Happily Married Five Brothers at Once

Photo by Source: Orissa Post

A young Indian girl shocked the world after marrying five brothers at the same time. Polyandrous marriages have been banned in India for quite a time now. However, polyandry has its roots deeply amalgamated with the religious history of India. Therefore, polyandry is not as taboo for some regions of India as it is for the rest of the world. The Polyandrous Indian woman claimed to enjoy a satisfying and happy marital life with all five brothers.

She cooks and cleans the house and gives equal time to every brother. She also said that there has never been jealousy among the brothers. The girl later gave birth to one son whose father is not identified, nor do they desire to know their son’s biological father. People have been turning their heads and twitching their brows after witnessing the bizarre case of happy polyandrous marriages in India.

Rajo Was Initially Married to Guddu Verma

Rajo, a 21-year-old girl, lives in a village near Dehradun, Uttarakhand in India. Rajo did not go to school because she was prepared for marriage as soon as she hit puberty. In 2009, the Verma family sought Rajo’s hand for marriage for their then 17-year-old son, Guddu Verma. Rajo and Guddu were happy with their family’s decision to get them married. However, the village had another bizarre ritual that might sound freakish to an outsider. Rajo was told that she would have to marry the other four sons of the Verma family soon after her wedding with Guddu. As surprising as it sounds, Rajo had no problem accepting the ancient tradition of polyandry and agreed with the groom’s family’s request. Rajo was then married to Guddu Verma, becoming a part of the Verma family.

Marriage to Other Four Brothers

Rajo was later married to all four brothers of Guddu Verma, namely Sant Ram Verma, 28, Bajju Verma, 32, Gopal Verma, 26, and Dinesh Verma, 19, after her wedding with her first husband. She said that she accepted all five brothers wholeheartedly without making any difference between any of the five brothers.

Rajo also claimed to be in equal love with all the brothers. The men went to their respective work in the morning, and Rajo took care of the home. She did the routine chores of the house, fed her husbands nicely after they returned home, and looked after the property. The marriage that looked scary from the outside was a fairytale for Rajo.

She felt like the center of attention of the five brothers as she received an overwhelming amount of love from each Verma brother.

Growing Up With Three Fathers and a Mother

Rajo’s happy polyandrous marriage caught The Sun’s attention, and hence, they reached out to Rajo for an interview. They asked Rajo many questions, including if she felt weird being a wife to five brothers of the same family? Rajo explained to them that she was married under a famous tradition that promotes polyandry.

Furthermore, polyandry was nothing new; neither was it a taboo for the people of the village as they openly celebrated polyandry. Rajo told the Sun that her mother was also married to three brothers. Therefore, it was not challenging for her to adjust to a polyandrous marriage as she had grown up seeing the tradition practiced by all the villagers. Rajo instead felt that polyandrous unions bring more social security to the woman and her family. Rajo stated,

“My mother was also married to three brothers, so when I got wed, I knew I had to accept all of them as my husbands. I sleep with them in turn. We don’t have beds, just lots of blankets on the floor.” (Rajo Verma)

All Five Verma Brothers Slept Together With Rajo in One Room

Rajo’s sexual status is the top question that pops into everyone’s head after hearing her case. Yes! You guessed it right, Rajo enjoys a healthy sexual relationship with all five brothers. According to Rajo, she has sex with every brother in turns. She has her time equally divided by five to attend to every brother without making any brother feel less of himself.

Rajo Verma sleeps in one room with her five husbands. There are no beds in the room. They spread big, soft wool quilts on the ground as all six of them lay on it. Rajo claims that it was awkward for her initially until she realized it was one big, happy family. Now, Rajo has made her peace with her traditional boundaries, and she claims to enjoy every bit of it.

Birth of Rajo’s Son

A few years after marriage, Rajo gave birth to her first son, Jay Verma. The polyandrous couple does not know about the biological father of Jay Verma. They instead love Jay irrespective of whose son he is. Rajo is content and considers herself lucky to have such loving and caring husbands. She further believes that marriage not only brought her happiness but social security and respect. The property of the Verma brothers would stay inside the Verma family and won’t be divided. Rajo looks forward to spending the rest of her life with her five husbands.