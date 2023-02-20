What Will Russia Do If It Loses In Ukraine?

Photo by Schildpaddie on Unsplash

February 2022 marks one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this span of one year, many lives have been lost, ensuing calamity over both regions. Sadly, it is predicted that it might continue even longer with no decisive winner or loser.

Thousands of Russian citizens leave the country to avoid being recruited into the conflict. Moscow claims it has seized four Ukrainian provinces, and the world's capitals are mocking the fraudulent elections there. Ukraine also has a track record of success on the battlefield. So, what will happen if Russia ends up losing the war?

Is there a possibility for a Russia Withdrawal?

To begin, despite the fact that Russia looks to be on the back foot, observers do not anticipate Vladimir to give up from his confrontational attitude.

However, something strange happened recently: Russia announced its plans to pull troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. It is a significant event in the conflict as Kherson was the first and only major capital city Russia seized since its invasion of Ukraine.

Officials from Russia have stated that the decision was made to preserve Russian forces amidst a counteroffensive by the Ukrainians and difficulty maintaining open supply lines to the vital city.

However, many analysts claim that Russia is unlikely to withdraw, and Putin is not backing down and planning another major invasion.

According to a US representative, "Putin can't accept defeat... He will double down; he’ll fight to the end; he might even use nuclear weapons."

"I've known Putin for a long time, written about him for decades. That would be my prediction too."

Is there a Possibility of Russia Losing?

There is no doubt that Ukrainian forces currently possess the initiative on the battlefield. Their armies are moving on two fronts, either capturing or threatening to capture areas that Vladimir Putin stated only ten days ago would "forever" be considered Russian territory. The supply of armaments from the United States and NATO continues. There are practically daily reports of disorder and even fury spreading across the Russian army.

So, is there a possibility that Russia will end up losing the war? Some analysts are saying yes. The Russians' theater-level strategy has been a failure on the military front due to several factors, including unrealistic estimates of the required force, a lack of senior military representatives able to decide at the show, and a gross underplay of the responses from both the Ukrainian government and NATO.

What Would Lose Mean for Russia?

How exactly should one characterize a success for Ukraine? Alternatively, to look at it from the opposite angle, what would it mean for Russia to lose? Given that Putin has altered the goals of the conflict and the narrative on several occasions since the first soldiers arrived in the country, the answer to this question can, to some extent, only come from Putin himself. Many believe that he would consider it a loss if his forces were forced back to the limited districts of Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russian allies held power before Putin's invasion began on February 24. They believe that this would be a setback for him.

Nevertheless, if things continue as they are, "defeat" may seem even worse from Russia's point of view since Ukrainian forces may push further and drive Russian troops out of the territory Putin controlled before the war. Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, is now within the realm of possibility for the Ukrainian government to reclaim.

But even if that were to happen, Ukraine's neighbor to the north, Russia, would still be unfriendly. For Kyiv to keep a robust and modernized military that can deter a second Russian invasion, the West must collaborate.

