Was Religion the Only Cause for Crusades?

Photo by Chris Chow on Unsplash

Christian and Muslim forces engaged in wars known as the Crusades. These conflicts were fought over religious territory. The acquisition of power over sacred sites regarded highly by adherents of both religions was the fundamental objective of these wars. There were eight major Crusade expeditions that took place between the years 1096 and 1291.

Each of these Crusade expeditions was unique concerning its size, force, and level of success. European Christians were raised to the role of pivotal actors in the conflict for territory in the Middle East due to the costly, violent, and often cruel clashes between them and Middle Eastern Muslims.

What were the Immediate Causes of the Crusades?

Western Europe, albeit still behind the Byzantine and the Islamic Empires, had become a major power by the end of the 11th century.

On the other hand, Byzantium had suffered significant territorial losses at the hands of the invasion of Seljuk Turks. In 1081, following many years of anarchy and civil strife, general Alexius Comnenus took the throne of Byzantium and established himself as Emperor Alexius I.

He proceeded to solidify authority over the remainder of the empire. Alexius dispatched envoys to Pope Urban II in the year 1095, requesting the assistance of troops from the West to combat the threat posed by the Turks.

Alexius' plea occurred at a time when things were becoming better among Christians on the Eastern side and those in the West, even though ties between the two groups had been tense for a long time.

Some Causes and Facts that No One Talks About

Historians have disagreed for a long time on the primary motivation of the crusaders. It is unclear if the Crusades’ motivation was a financial gain or religious piety.

According to studies, most people who wanted to embark on the Crusade ended themselves deeply in debt because of the cost of doing so. They needed money to last them and their entourage and followers for a long time away. Due to the high price of participation in the Crusade, many individuals who chose to go suffered financially.

However, participating in a Crusade was about more than just making a buck or finding eternal salvation. Many of those who embarked on the Crusade were saddled with feudal responsibilities of their own. If one was a vassal of a lord and that lord went on Crusade, the vassal could have no choice but to go along with his master.

Family relationships have been demonstrated to be a significant factor in people joining the Crusades. If a family member embarked on a crusade, it was not uncommon for other family members to serve as a show of support.

Some people believe that many Europeans participated in the Crusade, however, their motivations for doing so varied. Some people joined the Crusade hoping to find salvation, while others did so for material gain or to strengthen family ties.

Crusaders were After Material Benefits

Many crusaders sought monetary rewards as well as spiritual ones. Knights, nobles, and others could fight in the Crusade in a manner that aided their spiritual development rather than threatened it.

After the First Crusade, a movement known as the peace and Truce of God arose to promote nonviolence and condemn the slaughter that had taken place during the First Crusade. The First Crusade, however, allowed crusading knights to keep living as they had been and to continue fighting as they had been trained to do, so long as they did it in a different region and against non-Christians.

For whatever reasons the Crusades were fought for, they are still one of the deadliest battles fought in the name of religion throughout history.