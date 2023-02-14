Was Religion the Only Cause for Crusades?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRMjq_0knQm2zj00
Photo byChris ChowonUnsplash

Christian and Muslim forces engaged in wars known as the Crusades. These conflicts were fought over religious territory. The acquisition of power over sacred sites regarded highly by adherents of both religions was the fundamental objective of these wars. There were eight major Crusade expeditions that took place between the years 1096 and 1291.

Each of these Crusade expeditions was unique concerning its size, force, and level of success. European Christians were raised to the role of pivotal actors in the conflict for territory in the Middle East due to the costly, violent, and often cruel clashes between them and Middle Eastern Muslims.

What were the Immediate Causes of the Crusades?

Western Europe, albeit still behind the Byzantine and the Islamic Empires, had become a major power by the end of the 11th century.

On the other hand, Byzantium had suffered significant territorial losses at the hands of the invasion of Seljuk Turks. In 1081, following many years of anarchy and civil strife, general Alexius Comnenus took the throne of Byzantium and established himself as Emperor Alexius I.

He proceeded to solidify authority over the remainder of the empire. Alexius dispatched envoys to Pope Urban II in the year 1095, requesting the assistance of troops from the West to combat the threat posed by the Turks.

Alexius' plea occurred at a time when things were becoming better among Christians on the Eastern side and those in the West, even though ties between the two groups had been tense for a long time.

Some Causes and Facts that No One Talks About

Historians have disagreed for a long time on the primary motivation of the crusaders. It is unclear if the Crusades’ motivation was a financial gain or religious piety.

According to studies, most people who wanted to embark on the Crusade ended themselves deeply in debt because of the cost of doing so. They needed money to last them and their entourage and followers for a long time away. Due to the high price of participation in the Crusade, many individuals who chose to go suffered financially.

However, participating in a Crusade was about more than just making a buck or finding eternal salvation. Many of those who embarked on the Crusade were saddled with feudal responsibilities of their own. If one was a vassal of a lord and that lord went on Crusade, the vassal could have no choice but to go along with his master.

Family relationships have been demonstrated to be a significant factor in people joining the Crusades. If a family member embarked on a crusade, it was not uncommon for other family members to serve as a show of support.

Some people believe that many Europeans participated in the Crusade, however, their motivations for doing so varied. Some people joined the Crusade hoping to find salvation, while others did so for material gain or to strengthen family ties.

Crusaders were After Material Benefits

Many crusaders sought monetary rewards as well as spiritual ones. Knights, nobles, and others could fight in the Crusade in a manner that aided their spiritual development rather than threatened it.

After the First Crusade, a movement known as the peace and Truce of God arose to promote nonviolence and condemn the slaughter that had taken place during the First Crusade. The First Crusade, however, allowed crusading knights to keep living as they had been and to continue fighting as they had been trained to do, so long as they did it in a different region and against non-Christians.

For whatever reasons the Crusades were fought for, they are still one of the deadliest battles fought in the name of religion throughout history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# religion# war# christianity# History# Europe

Comments / 30

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
8K followers

More from Hdogar

What Will Russia Do If It Loses In Ukraine?

February 2022 marks one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this span of one year, many lives have been lost, ensuing calamity over both regions. Sadly, it is predicted that it might continue even longer with no decisive winner or loser.

Read full story
15 comments

Where does the Hatred for Christianity Stem from?

At one time or another, all religions have gotten hatred, or the followers have gotten persecuted. However, to this day, Christians are among the most prominent religious groups subjected to hate speech and violence. Christians have always been a divisive bunch, so this is nothing new. Christian believers have been targeted for persecution since the earliest days of the Christian church. It is a religion that teaches love and mutual respect, yet everyone hates it.

Read full story
1581 comments

CIA's Project- MK Ultra

After the Cold war, The CIA, also known as the Central Intelligence Agency, began intervening through the lives of people by finding ways in which they could control the human mind. They set out a team to investigate and experiment on people around the United States and Canada. They heavily funded psychiatrists who were asked to examine people after giving them psychedelic drugs and other medicines that had a major impact on the human mind. This program began to be known as the MK Ultra.

Read full story
283 comments

What Do We Know About the Women Associated With Hitler?

Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party's leader and one of the most infamous people in history, is remembered for orchestrating the Holocaust and planning to subjugate Europe. On the other hand, not much is known about his private life, notably the people in his life and the things that interest him romantically.

Read full story
31 comments

How the Nazis Infiltrated the American Secret Agencies

During world war 2, the CIA was very particular about hiring multiple Nazis as spies for the United States and its agencies such as the FBI and CA. The number of Nazis hired are not a for sure number but they were around 1000s.

Read full story
37 comments
Montana State

What Do We Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon?

A few days ago, American Intelligence Agencies detected an odd-looking balloon just flying in the sky. After monitoring its activities for a while and ruling out the possibility of a UFO, the Intelligence Agencies declared it a Spy Balloon sent to gather information on the military processes and strength. Since then, more and equally shocking news has been gradually released about the balloon, which has taken even the US government by surprise.

Read full story
3 comments

Self-Proclaimed Dutch Researcher Predicts Turkey Earthquake

Recently, Turkey experienced a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. The earthquake had devastating effects, killing more than 7200 people. More casualties are likely to arise. The Kahramanmaras earthquake is a specific earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. It was a massive one that hit both Syria and Turkey.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the Kennedys

On August 5, 1962, Marilyn Monroe's body was found in her Los Angeles home in the Brentwood neighborhood. She was naked and lying on her bed face down while holding the phone in one hand. The room was cluttered with empty bottles of the anti-depressants given to her. Her death was declared a suicide by LA police after they found evidence of "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs.” She had just called her psychiatrist a day before to discuss her inability to sleep and had gotten sleeping pills to treat it.

Read full story
10 comments

Why the Queen's Guards Don't Move?

The Queen's Guard, also known as the Household Division, is a ceremonial unit of the British Army responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. They are distinguished from regular people due to their odd uniforms and habits. They have attracted attention throughout history wherever they go.

Read full story
19 comments

'No Regrets Resorting To Cannibalism': Survivors Of 1972 Andes Plane Crash

Imagine being stuck in a mountain after miraculously surviving a deadly air crash and a landslide. The help will come eventually, but you must survive to be rescued. How do you survive when there is no food, and it's freezing cold? Your last resort? The flesh of your dead friends.

Read full story
106 comments

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.

Read full story
132 comments

Does Christianity Cause War and Violence? (Opinion)

Christianity is one of the most dominating religions in the world, with many of its followers worldwide. However, over time, it has been noted that a lot of violence and wars in this world have been caused in the name of this religion. So the question that arises is: Does Christianity Cause War and Violence?

Read full story
6 comments

Why is Donald Trump being compared to Andrew Johnson?

Donald Trump and Andrew Johnson are two of the most controversial presidents in American history. There was political turbulence and conflict during both men’s presidencies, and each was subject to impeachment procedures. The question is, why are these two different guys being compared to one another?

Read full story
2 comments

Christmas Truce: History’s Most Wholesome Moment Or The Most Wicked?

That one rare day when the frontline echoed not with the sound of bullets or bombs but with the melody of Christmas carols. As kids in school, we have always been taught how history is only about violence between two opposing parties. We are mainly told that the countries at war do not have the same definition of humanity because their lifestyles are completely different.

Read full story

Why Was Franklin D. Roosevelt Afraid of the Number 13?

Superstitions are common. Many people believe in some crazy superstitions and obsess over them their whole life. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, had a similar case where he obsessed over non-verified superstitions. He had a rather peculiar superstition about the number 13, which he sadly never got over. He believed it was an unlucky number and went to great lengths to avoid it. Many people at the time labeled him crazy and superstitious, but as it turns out, the fear was not very rare or untrue.

Read full story
1 comments

CIA Secrets that Were Declassified

CIA is one body possessing the highest degree of power in the world. It is also one of the most secretive organizations and has been involved in many controversial activities. Though we might never know the actual influence and control that the CIA has over the world, many recent secret documents have been declassified that shed light on some of the agency's disturbing actions in the past.

Read full story
50 comments
San Francisco, CA

Man Intentionally Crashes Tesla

On January 23, 2023 , a Tesla crashed off the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California, badly injuring four people, including two children. The Tesla crashed onto a rocky beach region known as Devil's Slide, roughly 20 miles south of San Francisco, and all four occupants survived, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of now, investigators are alleging that the crash may have been deliberate.

Read full story
1 comments

How Did the American Mega Factories Help in Winning the World War?

Women working in an American Factory During the World WarPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The United States’ vital contribution to the Allied victory against the Axis powers during World War II cannot be emphasized enough. America's ability to generate a massive quantity of weapons, vehicles, and other war equipment was one of the main contributors to its triumph. To achieve this, America strategically made a system of enormous factories known as "Mega Factories.”

Read full story
10 comments

What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?

The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy