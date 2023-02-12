What Do We Know About the Women Associated With Hitler?

Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party's leader and one of the most infamous people in history, is remembered for orchestrating the Holocaust and planning to subjugate Europe. On the other hand, not much is known about his private life, notably the people in his life and the things that interest him romantically.

There is a lot of speculation about Hitler’s love life, with a wide range of theories claiming that he was homosexual and only had one testicle. Nonetheless, the German Dictator’s love life has received much attention from historians and critics. Let’s look at two of the most well-known women in Hitler’s life and what happened to them.

Eva Braun Died Beside Him

The most well-known of Hitler's companions is Eva Braun, his long-time mistress who subsequently became his wife. They were acquainted with one another in 1929 when she was a young lady working as a secretary and model for Heinrich Hoffmann, Hitler's photographer. According to several reports, their relationship was kept a secret, and Hitler maintained the public persona of a solitary and austere man during their time together. On the other hand, rumors circulated that he was wholly dedicated to Eva behind closed doors and that he frequently visited her at his mountain home in Berchtesgaden.

As the Allies drew closer to Berlin in the closing days of World War II, Adolf Hitler wed Eva in a private civil ceremony held in his bunker. Eva was pregnant at the time. Forty hours later, both Hitler and Eva committed suicide by overdosing on cyanide, and Hitler also shot himself in the head.

Hitler's Half Niece Whom He Had a Love Affair With

Before he met Eva Braun, Hitler had a love relationship with Geli Raubal, his half-niece. Geli was the daughter of Hitler's half-sister Angela Raubal, and for a period of years, she resided in the apartment that Hitler rented in Munich. There are many different interpretations of their relationship, some of which contend that Hitler was genuinely captivated by Geli and possessive of her; in contrast, others maintain that theirs was only a platonic relationship and that he was merely trying to look out for her best interests.

Regardless of the nature of their relationship, it had a tragic end in September 1931, when the body of Geli, who had been shot in the chest, was found in Hitler's apartment. The body was located in the room where Hitler had been living. Her death was examined and determined to be a suicide; nonetheless, there have been persistent allegations that Hitler was involved in her killing, maybe out of jealousy. The official verdict was that she killed herself.  There is not a lot of information available regarding Hitler's past romantic relationships, save the ones he had with Eva Braun and Geli Raubal.

Hitler, with Other Women

On the other hand, there are rumors that Hitler had a thing for a few well-known actresses and opera singers, such as the Swedish actress Greta Garbo and the German soprano Lotte Lehmann. Additionally, it is thought that Hitler made a marriage proposal to a German lady called Stephanie, but she turned down his offer. It is also worth mentioning that Hitler had a close relationship with his half-sister, Paula, who lived with him for many years and served as his personal secretary. However, there is no evidence of any romantic involvement between the two.

Even though Hitler's relationships and love interests do not get much attention in history books, they give us some insight into the person behind one of the worst crimes in human history. Whether it was his long-running romance with Eva Braun, his obsession with Geli Raubal, or his rumored affection for actresses and opera singers, Hitler's personal life was as complicated and mysterious as his political career. One thing, however, is clear: none of the ladies associated with Hitler met a happy ending.

