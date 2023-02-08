Self-Proclaimed Dutch Researcher Predicts Turkey Earthquake

Photo by moein rezaalizade on Unsplash

Recently, Turkey experienced a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. The earthquake had devastating effects, killing more than 7200 people. More casualties are likely to arise. The Kahramanmaras earthquake is a specific earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. It was a massive one that hit both Syria and Turkey.

The fascinating thing about the earthquake is that a self-proclaimed Dutch researcher, Frank Hoogerbeets, predicted the earthquake on Twitter. His tweet got viral after the exact intensity of the earthquake was monitored in Turkey and Syria.

"Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)," Frank Hoogerbeets wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Did He Actually Predict the Earthquake?

This tweet has gone viral, with almost 25,000 retweets and 12 million views. According to Susan Hough, a seismologist with the USGS's Earthquake Hazards Program, it's the most recent instance of someone garnering attention for making "scattered remarks and forecasts" that could appear to have come true.

Syria and Turkey are situated in seismically active areas and have experienced earthquakes in the past. Both nations have recently seen many large earthquakes that have damaged infrastructure and claimed lives. Two instances include the 2013 Gaziantep earthquake in southeast Turkey and the 2011 Van earthquake in eastern Turkey. Communities may be devastated by earthquakes; therefore, people must be ready and adhere to safety precautions before and after earthquakes to reduce damage. There have been many claims made by those who say they can precisely forecast earthquakes, but there is presently no scientific proof to back up these claims.

How Does Earthquake Prediction Work?

Earthquake prediction is a difficult and complex scientific subject that has not yet been addressed. Even then, it can be challenging to pinpoint an earthquake's precise position, magnitude, and severity until after it has occurred. At the moment, earthquakes can only be tracked and identified after they have started to emerge. Seismologists and geologists continue to research and develop increasingly precise techniques for monitoring and forecasting earthquakes to aid communities in preparing for and responding to earthquakes.

Natural catastrophes like earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, and tsunamis are heavily impacted by complex and unpredictable natural processes, making it difficult to anticipate when they will occur. The precise date, location, and intensity of the majority of natural catastrophes still cannot be predicted with precision despite substantial advancements in technology and our knowledge of these phenomena.

However, scientists and meteorologists have created systems to track and identify natural catastrophes as they happen, activating emergency response mechanisms and providing early warning. Long-term modeling and forecasting of natural catastrophes can also offer useful information to aid in community planning and preparation.

Is Hoogerbeets's Prediction a Public Stunt?

Despite the fact that we cannot foresee natural catastrophes with absolute accuracy, we can take precautions to lessen their effects by planning ahead, being well-prepared, and putting in place efficient emergency response mechanisms.

Hoogerbeets recently tweeted on Monday: "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb." However, many geologists claim that this is nothing more than a publicity stunt. There are several reasons why it is now impossible to predict earthquakes with precision, including:

Earthquake complexity: The movement of tectonic plates, which causes earthquakes, is a complicated and poorly understood process.

Lack of data: It is challenging to identify trends and make forecasts since there is a shortage of information about earthquakes and the circumstances that give rise to them.

Although certain symptoms may precede an earthquake, such as minor seismic occurrences, changes in subsurface water levels, and gas emissions, these are not trustworthy predictors and cannot be used to absolutely foretell earthquakes.