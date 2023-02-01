Why the Queen's Guards Don't Move?

The Queen's Guard, also known as the Household Division, is a ceremonial unit of the British Army responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. They are distinguished from regular people due to their odd uniforms and habits. They have attracted attention throughout history wherever they go.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Being a Royal Security guard is a sad job. You only get to do a few things that an average person does on their job. A minor example could be having to wear an odd uniform with a hat and not being able even to move or talk to anyone while on duty. So, why can't the royal guards move or speak to someone?

How did the Ritual of Changing the Guards Start?

This ritual is said to have first taken place 520 years ago when the most elite army troops were required to carry it out in the Palace of Whitehall. However, it was subsequently moved to St. James's Palace, where it remains to this day. Even though Queen Victoria relocated to Buckingham Palace in the year 1837, the event remained as usual at St. James's.

Why Do the Guards have to wear the Tall, Bearskin Hats?

You would hardly believe this, but the Queen's Guard was once required to wear authentic bearskin hats to seem taller and more menacing to their enemies. The hats were initially crafted from genuine bear fur. At one point, the monarchs experimented with transitioning to a synthetic material; nonetheless, the idea failed to gain traction, and as a result, everyone reverted to the genuine article.

In addition to that, such hats are highly heat-sensitive and pretty hefty. It is reported that their weight can fluctuate from four and a half to nine pounds at any given time. At this point, it is just a tradition they are upholding and an unwanted one. I feel back for their heads, to be honest.

An interesting fact about the hat is that the chinstraps of their helmets are secured beneath the nose in case of an attack. It was a tactic used by infantrymen on horseback who aimed for the head. Because of where the strap is attached, they are protected from having their necks broken if the hat is struck.

Why the Guards can't move

While on duty, Queen's Guards are not permitted to move or react in any way to anything that tourists may toss at them. However, the regulations state that once they have stood motionless for at least ten minutes, they are allowed to walk down and up the sidewalk to avoid passing out from lack of movement and stretch their legs.

Some guards have also discussed how the huge boots are designed to provide room for the toes to move about. This is done since it is a well-known technique that can prevent standing people from passing out.

They have to Faint while Staying Attentive

The guidelines for this unit are so stringent that even if someone passes out from heat exhaustion or fatigue due to the restrictions, the Guard still has a procedure to carry out. If a member of the Guard loses consciousness, he is responsible for ensuring that he passes out while maintaining his position at attention.

However, it is highly crucial to stay still. A royal guard cannot show expressions. It is not even allowed to smile at a stranger or just by yourself. According to the rule book, if a superior or an official sees a royal Guard smile on duty, they can fine them up to a week's salary.