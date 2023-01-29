What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

Photo by Specna Arms on Unsplash

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.

So, what country is the safest to live in if WWIII happens? What countries will likely get wiped off the face of the Earth? And who will probably win the War?

How will the War Begin?

To answer all these questions, it is crucial to realize what might cause the War. Until now, world leaders believed that the third world war would likely escalate from some of the prevalent conflicts of the world. But which one?

The world has gone through many conflicts over the decades. They mostly revolve around a powerful country imposing or exploiting its will on the smaller and weaker nations. These can be seen in Iraq and Ukraine. These exploitations are unlikely to cause a third world war as these countries are not equipped enough to fight back.

Added to this, the never-ending conflicts between India-Pakistan a North-South Korea might result in a war between the countries. It will become possible if the backing powers of these Countries decide to start a war and use them as a ploy or base to initiate. Till now, neither of these issues haven't exploded into a world war.

The real threat of World War 3 might come from the world's superpowers fighting each other. On one side, there is the USA with its NATO allies; on the other, two equally powerful states are trying to dethrone the USA- Russia, and China.

What Countries are NOT at Risk of Getting Destroyed?

Starting with the big players, the USA might have some advantages when getting destroyed. The country is more than equipped to survive a world war. It has the topmost nuclear weapons and a highly strategic geographical location, which isolates it from possible attacks. However, it is also worth mentioning that the states of the USA are very closely packed, which means a nuclear weapon from the air can cause considerable damage to some of the key states.

On the other hand, China, the send most significant player in the War, is more in danger of destruction. It is more or less the same size as America but has a much larger population in a tightly packed area. This can cause severe damage to the country in case of a crime. However, it is improbable that the country will be wiped out as no one will dare destroy China without endangering the future of all of Earth's population.

What Countries Can Not Survive the WW3?

Taiwan has the slimmest chance of surviving if a world war breaks out. Carrying on from the country's previous conflict, China plans to take it over as an act of reclamation. Hence, it is unlikely that China will use nuclear weapons on the small island. But it will take over using slightly different tactics and establish complete control over the nation.

Secondly, Ukraine might be the second country with a low chance of survival. With the ongoing invasion, the country has suffered many losses and possibly won't be able to survive a world war. Additionally, with the supply of new weaponry from NATO, Ukraine has been trying to fight back, backing Russia into a corner. However, if Russia tries to reclaim its dominance using nuclear weapons, it will possibly destroy Ukraine.

It can not be ensured whether a country will or will not survive a world war. These predictions are based on some of the publicly available circumstantial evidence.