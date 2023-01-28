Does Christianity Cause War and Violence? (Opinion)

Photo of a Cross Photo by Hugues de BUYER-MIMEURE on Unsplash

Christianity is one of the most dominating religions in the world, with many of its followers worldwide. However, over time, it has been noted that a lot of violence and wars in this world have been caused in the name of this religion. So the question that arises is: Does Christianity Cause War and Violence?

Many people and organizations throughout history have exploited the cover of religion to satisfy their personal desires and needs. However, it is also not justified to color a whole religion due to the mere misdeeds of people who exploit it. These groups do not speak for the central part of a religion.

People with Authority Exploit Christianity for their Cause

It is crucial to keep an open mind while studying the history of any religion. People in power and authority ha ve bent the facts and misinterpreted the teachings of the Bible to further their agendas. These were the people who caused great violence and wars. Kings, emperors, and other influential people have used religion as a weapon to dominate and influence their people throughout history. They have justified their brutality and injustices through the disguise of the Christian religion. This unfortunate practice has been going on throughout history and is not exclusive to Christianity.

Being a Diverse Religion Does not Mean Bloodshed

Christianity has a vast set of beliefs and practices as it is spread throughout the world. The customs and traditions vary across the globe. And people might be using religion to teach hatred and other vices in humanity. Still, it is essential to look at the bigger picture and not blame a whole religion for these extremists. The beliefs are extremely customary to people, and while some might support war and violence to achieve their goals, the religion of Christianity does not allow it.

Christianity as a Force of Goodness and Peace

While the brutality committed in the face of religion cannot be overlooked, we cannot ignore the fact that many positive practices have been done before Christianity. Christianity has been a major driving force behind many humanitarian activities, such as the construction of hospitals, schools, and homes for orphans. Christian groups like World Vision and Samaritan's Purse have helped many people in need worldwide, regardless of their religion. Christian activists have played crucial roles in racial equality and economic fairness movements, including the abolition of slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.

Christianity is a religion that advocates peace and prosperity, with many of its teachings encouraging non-violence and peace. A famous and widely recognized quote from Jesus says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9), which signifies the value of being peaceful and rightful. The Bible even teaches its followers not to be rude to the people who wrong them and to forgive those who repent. In Mathew 5:44, it says, "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger."

Many of the Advocates of Peace were Christians

In addition, many well-known figures and advocates and non-violence and peace were linked to Christianity or somehow got influenced by Christianity. The famous American Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian and a strong supporter of non-violence practices, one of the biggest proponents of the Civil Rights Movement. He was deeply concerned for his Christian community and strived to save its reputation. Mahatma Gandhi also influenced his nonviolent resistance campaign against the British in India by teaching the Bible and Jesus.

To sum it all up, the notion that Christianity leads to conflict and bloodshed is wrong and misguided. It is critical to remember that violence and conflict are complicated problems with several causes. Before drawing generalizations regarding the role that any religion plays in generating conflict and bloodshed, it is essential to consider the subtleties and complexity of this problem.