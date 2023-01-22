CIA Secrets that Were Declassified

Hdogar


Image by Markus on UnsplashPhoto byMarkus WinkleronUnsplash

CIA is one body possessing the highest degree of power in the world. It is also one of the most secretive organizations and has been involved in many controversial activities. Though we might never know the actual influence and control that the CIA has over the world, many recent secret documents have been declassified that shed light on some of the agency's disturbing actions in the past.

A Leaked Document Exposed the CIA and its Inhumane Ways of Torture

The CIA released a not-so-censored version of its interrogation manuals in 2014, shocking and horrifying the public. The documents included the techniques used by the organization during investigation and torture. 

One such document, known as the "Kubark Counterintelligence Interrogation" manual, details torture tactics such as sensory deprivation, sleep deprivation, and psychological manipulation to extract information from prisoners. The agency created it in 1963 specifically to get information from people or as a handy investigation tool. It is also said that other US intelligence agencies also use the manual.

A Report Presents a Detailed Account of the Illegal Activities of CIA

Another document, known as the "family jewels," is a 700-page report compiled in the 1970s. The document came to the surface after almost 30 years of secrecy when the National Security Archive requested it 15 years before its release.

The document details various illegal activities the CIA undertook, including surveillance of American citizens and attempts to assassinate intelligence from foreign governments. The report also revealed that the CIA had experimented with mind-control techniques, including LSD, to develop ways to manipulate individuals for intelligence purposes. It shows the length the organization would go to get what it wants. 

CIA faced much criticism for its heinous crimes and ways of operation, yet no action was ever taken to stop them.

CIA’s Involvement in Overthrowing Foreign Governments Comes to the Surface

The CIA publically admitted its involvement and role in overthrowing the democratically elected governments of Iran and Guatemala in 2013. The plan to destabilize the Government of Iran was set in action by Kermit Roosevelt Jr. in 1953. After a deliberate effort, the CIA could de-seat the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who had to live the rest of his life in house arrest.

These actions resulted in widespread human rights abuses and destabilization of the affected countries, leading to long-lasting adverse effects on their respective populations.

CIA’s Involvement in Assassinations gets Uncovered

One of the most common things the CIA gets accused of is its involvement in assassinating many prominent personalities. However, the direct orders and assassination attempts were discovered in the records released in 1997.

In the past, the Intelligence Agency has been linked to numerous assassinations and attempted assassinations of foreign leaders, including Fidel Castro, Patrice Lumumba, and Rafael Trujillo.

The agency claimed that the actions were taken based solely on concerns of national security and the fight against communism. However, it was still heavily criticized for its ruthless interference in the matters of other countries, which is a direct violation of international law. 

CIA’s Plan to Mass-Drug People got Uncovered

The controversial MK-Ultra program, which operated from 1953 to 1973 and attempted to develop mind control methods for interrogations and covert operations, is perhaps one of the most infamous CIA programs. The program included giving drugs like LSD to unsuspecting people, including government workers, service members, and civilians. Before the operation was finally disclosed and terminated, many participants suffered grave consequences.

The above-stated declassified papers represent just a tiny portion of the massive quantity of material made public regarding the CIA's previous operations. Despite the agency's goal to safeguard American national security, some of these operations' techniques have drawn harsh criticism. They have led to significant ethical debates regarding the proper scope of governmental authority.

# History# Politics# Mystery# America# CIA

Comments / 51

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
7K followers

