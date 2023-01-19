Man Intentionally Crashes Tesla

A Tesla Car Photo by Charlie Deets on Unsplash

The Devil’s Slide

On January 23, 2023 , a Tesla crashed off the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California, badly injuring four people, including two children . The Tesla crashed onto a rocky beach region known as Devil's Slide, roughly 20 miles south of San Francisco, and all four occupants survived, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of now, investigators are alleging that the crash may have been deliberate.

The spot, Devil’s Slide is known for deadly crashes. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said, "We go there frequently for cars over the cliff, and they never live. This was indeed a miracle”.

The Rescue Operation

The four-door white Tesla was going south on Highway 1 between Pacifica and Montara, just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, when it went off the road. It fell at least 250 feet below that road, prompting an exciting rescue operation.

The collision was reported to the highway patrol on Monday at about 10:50 a.m. All four occupants were conscious when emergency personnel arrived, and the two kids were buckled into their still-functioning car seats, according to Pottenger. All were confined within the wrecked car.

The organisation shared a video of a helicopter dropping a rescuer at the crash scene while the waves pounded against the cliffs below.

Other emergency personnel peered through binoculars as the firefighters rappelled down the cliff to the automobile. We were able to see movement in the front seat via the windscreen as we were doing that, Pottenger added. "Therefore, we knew we had at least one living individual."

The two kids were released by the crews, who then hoisted them up the cliff in baskets using a rope. Later, the two adults were lifted to safety by a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol.

The Investigation Starts

“Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no severe injuries,” Michael Connors, a hospital spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation”.

The Crash Suspected to Have Been Intentional

Following his discharge from the hospital, Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena, the driver of the Tesla, will be apprehended by the California Highway Patrol and lodged in the San Mateo County Jail on “suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse”.

According to the damage to the car, “it must have hit something before flipping numerous times, said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for the Coastside Fire Protection District of Cal Fire”. On its wheels, he claimed, the automobile came to rest.

The state's highway patrol reported on January 3, 2023, that "investigators formed probable cause to think this occurrence was an intentional conduct" based on the information gathered. The highway patrol stated on Tuesday that the high-tech driving functions of the Tesla did not play a role in the collision. The highway patrol stated that “although it has not been established what driving mode the Tesla was in, it does not appear to have played a role in the event”.

Regardless of the driver's reasons for causing the crash, the incident highlights the importance of safe driving practices. It is crucial for all drivers, irrespective of the type of vehicle they are using, to stay focused on the road, follow traffic laws, and avoid dangerous behaviors such as speeding or driving while intoxicated.

Following the crash, it is essential for authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause and for the public to refrain from forming conclusions until all the facts have been gathered.