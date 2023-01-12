What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus

A Statue of Jesus

In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus. 

The Holy Grail

Some legends claim that the Holy Grail has the ability to heal and bestow eternal life. It is frequently described as the cup that Jesus drank from during the Last Supper. The Holy Grail has reportedly been sought after by knights for generations, and according to mythology, Joseph of Arimathea brought it to Britain.

The Shroud of Turin

"The Shroud of Turin is an image of a man who appears to have undergone torture and crucifixion printed on a linen fabric." Some people think that it was miraculously imprinted with Jesus' picture because it was the burial cloth of the holy figure. The shroud has been the focus of extensive scientific study; some experts think it is authentic, while others claim it is a counterfeit from the Middle Ages.

The Holy Prepuce

The foreskin of Jesus is thought to be the Holy Prepuce, also called the Holy Foreskin, which was taken off at his circumcision. Tradition has it that St. Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine, brought the Holy Prepuce to Rome; it was later destroyed in a Protestant iconoclastic attack in 1527.

The Holy Blood

Joseph of Arimathea is famed for having taken the Basilica of the Holy Blood of Jesus to the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, where it is kept in a reliquary known as the Sancta Camisa. It is stated that the Holy Blood has healing properties and can ward against evil, among other miraculous abilities.

The Holy Thorn

A relic known as the Holy Thorn of Jesus is thought to be a branch from the Crown of Thorns that Jesus wore during his crucifixion. The Holy Thorn, which is now kept in the Treasury of Westminster Abbey in London, is thought to have been brought to England by St. Helena. “The armorial enameled plaques in the base show that it was made for Jean, Duc de Berry (1340–1416). The Crown of Thorns itself was a French royal relic, housed in its own chapel in Paris”.

The Holy Lance

A relic known as “the Holy Lance, sometimes known as the Spear of Destiny, is thought to be the spear that pierced Jesus' side while he was being crucified”. The Empress Helena is believed to have brought the Holy Lance to Constantinople, where it was later taken by Charles the Bald, the Holy Roman Emperor, in the ninth century.

The Holy Nail

A relic called the Holy Nail is purported to be one of the nails used to crucify Jesus. The Holy Nail, which is today kept in the "Church of the Holy Cross in Rome," is thought to have been transported to Rome by St. Helena.

The Holy Robe

A relic called the Holy Robe, also called the Holy Tunic, is thought to be the robe that Jesus wore when he was crucified. The Holy Robe, which is now kept at the Cathedral of Trier, is thought to have been transported to Treves, Germany by St. Helena.

Within the Christian world, there has been great dispute and controversy surrounding these claims that Jesus' bodily parts have been found. While some people think these artifacts are authentic and have unique abilities, others think they are superstitious and doubt their veracity. 

Nonetheless, many Christians continue to revere these artifacts as holy relics that serve as a link to Jesus' life and suffering.

