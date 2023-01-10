Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples.

The City of Nineveh

The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.

The Dead Sea Scrolls

Another key evidence of the Bible's accuracy came with the “discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the 1940s, found in eleven caves near Khirbet Qumran, on the shores of the Dead Sea”. Many of the passages found in these ancient documents, which date back to the time of Jesus, are also included in the current Bible, demonstrating that the text has stayed substantially intact over time.

The Discovery of Hittites

The finding of the Hittites, a prehistoric culture referenced in the Bible, was likewise regarded as evidence of the text's veracity. The Hittites were formerly believed to be a myth yet are mentioned frequently in the Old Testament. However, the 19th-century discovery of the Hittite civilization in present-day Turkey gave proof that the Hittites indeed existed.

The City of Babylon

The discovery of the ancient city of Babylon's ruins, another place listed in the Bible, has also been regarded as supporting the text's authenticity. The city was originally believed to be solely mythological but is depicted in great detail in the book of Daniel. However, the unearthing of the city's ruins in present-day Iraq has shown proof that the city actually existed.

The Birthplace of Abraham

The discovery of the city of Ur, which the Bible claims to be the location of Abraham's birth, has also been regarded as supporting evidence for the text's accuracy. The city was found in the 19th century in what is now Iraq, and excavations have revealed a complex history that is consistent with the biblical description.

Tel Dan Stele

The Tel Dan Stele, a stone inscription from the 9th century BC, recalls "the victory of an Aramean monarch over his two southern neighbours: the King of Israel and the King of the House of David," proving that the biblical figure of the name, David, actually existed.

The City of Corinth

The finding of Corinth, a city that frequently appears in the New Testament, has also been interpreted as supporting the reliability of the Bible. The city was a significant hub for trade and commerce in history, and the discovery of the city and its ruins has offered proof of its existence and the authenticity of biblical accounts.

The City of Tyre

The discovery of Tyre, an ancient city referenced in both the Old and New Testaments, has also been interpreted as supporting the reliability of the Bible. The city was extremely wealthy (Zechariah 9:3), mostly owing to her trade (Ezekiel 27), which included a thriving slave trade (Amos 1:9).

The City of Ephesus

The finding of Ephesus, a city referenced in the New Testament, has also been interpreted as supporting the reliability of the Bible. The discovery of the city and its remnants has provided evidence of its existence and revealed that the city was a significant hub of trade and commerce in the ancient world and withstood numerous attacks throughout history, being captured numerous times by different conquerors.

It is significant to highlight that not all academics concur that these findings support the reliability of the Bible. Many people think that the Bible should not be taken literally, but rather symbolically. On that note, it is also important to take into account the fact that the Bible is subject to numerous interpretations, and that individuals may have different opinions regarding the significance of these findings.