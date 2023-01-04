How Did these American Presidents Survive Attempts on their Lives?

Franklin D. Roosevelt Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Being the President of the United States is not that easy. The grand position comes with its own set of life threats. Not so shockingly, 4 out of 45 US Presidents have been assassinated, while many others escaped death on multiple occasions. The course of these killings started with Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and has taken away many great personalities. Here are some US Presidents who escaped murder attempts and their brave stories.

Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson was the 7th President of America and, sadly, the first person to face a murder attempt during his time in office. Before being the President, he was a lawyer and had great fame owing to his time in the US army . President Jackson was leaving a legislative burial conducted in the House chamber of the Capitol building when a man named Richard Lawrence approached him and fired a shot, but it missed Jackson . Jackson, 67 at that time, attacked Lawrence and struck him many times with his walking stick out of rage.

During that struggle, Lawrence got a second loaded handgun out, but when he pressed the trigger again, it shot incorrectly. The President was left unscathed but enraged when his men successfully dragged Lawrence away from him.

Jackson was sure that his adversaries had recruited Lawrence to murder him despite the fact that Lawrence was probably a mentally disturbed guy with no links to Jackson's political competitors.

Herbert Hoover

Herbert Hoover, the 31st President, faced a murder attempt after delivering a speech on his open touring automobile at Miami's Bayfront Park . A person named Zangara opened fire with six shots, from which there were five hits. Although the President was unharmed, the attack left the Chicago mayor, Anton Cermak, with a fatal stomach wound . Several men attacked the offender and were about to beat him to death if Roosevelt hadn't interfered and told the mob to leave justice to the authorities.

Later, Zangara declared that he did not have any vendetta against the President; he just loathed all rich people. Additionally, he admitted to the FBI that his decision to assassinate the President was motivated by his ongoing stomach pain "Since my stomach hurt, I want to make even with the capitalists by killing the President. My stomach hurt a long time."

Gerald Ford

In September 1975, President Gerald Ford survived two separate attempts on his life . A Manson family member pointed a rifle at Ford as he extended his hand to shake hands with attendees at a gathering at Sacramento Park. Thankfully, the pistol accidentally discharged and was seized by a Secret Service agent.

On September 22, only a few days later, a radical shot was fired in San Francisco at the President. A witness who grabbed the shooter's arm prevented the shot from being made.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

On February 15, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt stepped out of his boat and delivered a brief address in Miami, Florida, 17 days before his first inauguration as President. After that, Roosevelt was contacted by Chicago mayor Anton Cermak for a short conversation, according to the Chicago Tribune. Giuseppe Zangara, an anarchist, suddenly started firing. Roosevelt survived the attack unharmed, while Cermak and bystander Mabel Gill both suffered fatal injuries.

Whom Zangara meant to kill is unknown. After ten days on death row, he was detained and sentenced to execution by an electric chair. Soviet authorities claimed to have discovered a Nazi plot to assassinate Roosevelt ten years later.

There were many other occurrences when people tried to take the lives of the Presidents during and after their time in office, but the presidents escaped thanks to tight security, misfired shots, or just pure luck.