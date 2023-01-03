Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?

Kennedy with the President of Ghana Photo by Wikipedia

The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.

What Happened on the Day of Murder?

November 22, 1963, is remembered as a tragedy in the history of America. It was a shining day, with the perfect weather for the PresidentPresident to be in a motorcade. With all the arrangements in place, it was ensured that nothing went wrong. However, the PresidentPresident of the United States of America was still assassinated.

Happy people lined the streets, waving and showing affection. The car left Main Street close to Dealey Plaza at 2:30 p.m. Gunshots could be heard in the plaza as it went by Texas School Book Depository. After being shot in the neck and head, the president rolled over to see his wife. John F. Kennedy was shot in the back, and at 1:00 p.m., the President was pronounced dead.

A Man was Accused of Killing the President. Proof? He was Carrying an Umbrella

Amidst all the chaos, a man was spotted wearing a raincoat and an umbrella. It was particularly odd because even though it was raining at night, there was no forecast for rain during the day. The man was seen from multiple angles on videos. As the President'sPresident's vehicle approached, the man opened his black umbrella and waved it. This caused great suspicion among the people as he was standing at the spot where the bullets were shot; hence, people started referring to him as the umbrella man.

Naturally, the Umbrella Man was the most talked about topic in the world . Everyone published their theory, going as far as to say that his umbrella was altered to have a gun built into it, and he shit the President by swinging it. Ironically, this theory was backed up by many physicists. After this, the Umbrella Man was one of the most wanted people in the world, accused of murdering the great PresidentPresident of the US.

It all came Down to Mere Speculation and Baseless Judgements

After immense searching, the infamous Umbrella Man emerged to identify himself in 1978. He was an ordinary person named Louie Steven Witt . He said that he had no idea that he had been involved in the largest scandal in history and had just brought the umbrella to jeer Kennedy, whose father, Joseph, had supported the Nazi and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. He was merely protesting, and the black umbrella was symbolic as, before World War II, the umbrella had been Chamberlain’s signature accessory. The support was also symbolized through the black umbrella in many cartoons during the 1930s.

While Witt testified before the authorities, he exclaimed that "I think if the Guinness Book of World Records had a category for people who were at the wrong place at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing, I would be No. 1 in that position, without even a close runner-up."

While Witt was not charged with murdering the PresidentPresident, the whole world learned the lesson of not passing a judgment based on mere speculation. The most renowned detectives in the world failed to point out a non-sinister reason for a person carrying an umbrella on a sunny day, and all jumped to conclusions. It was as if the whole world was convinced that he was the culprit and was finding reasons to prove itself right. Some also say it was an attempt to cover up the assassination by accusing an unidentifiable figure.