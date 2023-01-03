Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knU7m_0k1bGAKa00
Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia

The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man. 

What Happened on the Day of Murder?

November 22, 1963, is remembered as a tragedy in the history of America. It was a shining day, with the perfect weather for the PresidentPresident to be in a motorcade. With all the arrangements in place, it was ensured that nothing went wrong. However, the PresidentPresident of the United States of America was still assassinated.

Happy people lined the streets, waving and showing affection. The car left Main Street close to Dealey Plaza at 2:30 p.m. Gunshots could be heard in the plaza as it went by Texas School Book Depository. After being shot in the neck and head, the president rolled over to see his wife. John F. Kennedy was shot in the back, and at 1:00 p.m., the President was pronounced dead.

A Man was Accused of Killing the President. Proof? He was Carrying an Umbrella

Amidst all the chaos, a man was spotted wearing a raincoat and an umbrella. It was particularly odd because even though it was raining at night, there was no forecast for rain during the day. The man was seen from multiple angles on videos. As the President'sPresident's vehicle approached, the man opened his black umbrella and waved it. This caused great suspicion among the people as he was standing at the spot where the bullets were shot; hence, people started referring to him as the umbrella man. 

Naturally, the Umbrella Man was the most talked about topic in the world. Everyone published their theory, going as far as to say that his umbrella was altered to have a gun built into it, and he shit the President by swinging it. Ironically, this theory was backed up by many physicists. After this, the Umbrella Man was one of the most wanted people in the world, accused of murdering the great PresidentPresident of the US. 

It all came Down to Mere Speculation and Baseless Judgements

After immense searching, the infamous Umbrella Man emerged to identify himself in 1978. He was an ordinary person named Louie Steven Witt. He said that he had no idea that he had been involved in the largest scandal in history and had just brought the umbrella to jeer Kennedy, whose father, Joseph, had supported the Nazi and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. He was merely protesting, and the black umbrella was symbolic as, before World War II, the umbrella had been Chamberlain’s signature accessory. The support was also symbolized through the black umbrella in many cartoons during the 1930s.

While Witt testified before the authorities, he exclaimed that "I think if the Guinness Book of World Records had a category for people who were at the wrong place at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing, I would be No. 1 in that position, without even a close runner-up."

While Witt was not charged with murdering the PresidentPresident, the whole world learned the lesson of not passing a judgment based on mere speculation. The most renowned detectives in the world failed to point out a non-sinister reason for a person carrying an umbrella on a sunny day, and all jumped to conclusions. It was as if the whole world was convinced that he was the culprit and was finding reasons to prove itself right. Some also say it was an attempt to cover up the assassination by accusing an unidentifiable figure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USA# America# History# Politics# Crime

Comments / 1

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
5694 followers

More from Hdogar

The Place Where Jesus Healed a Blind Man Opening to Public after 2000 Years

The Village of Bethsaida Keeping a Significant Event in History. As per the New Testament, Jesus miraculously healed a man who had been blind from birth while passing through the village of Bethsaida, which is situated on the northeastern side of the Sea of Galilee in modern-day Israel. This incident, reported in Mark, Matthew, and John's Gospels, is regarded as just one of the many miracles Jesus performed and has inspired believers for a long time.

Read full story

House Adjourned 2nd Day in a Row as McCarthy Fails to become the Speaker

The 117th Congress of the United States was set to begin on January 3, 2023, with the House of Representatives voting for the speakership of the new Congress. However, the vote was postponed after Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to secure the required majority of votes.

Read full story
1 comments

Why was Andrew Tate arrested in Romania?

Andrew Tate has been one of the most controversial influencers since 2016, having an equal amount of fans who are ready to die for him and haters who constantly send him death threats. He is a 36 years old influencer and a former kickboxer. His fans have given him the name King Cobra to show admiration.

Read full story
1 comments

How Did these American Presidents Survive Attempts on their Lives?

Being the President of the United States is not that easy. The grand position comes with its own set of life threats. Not so shockingly, 4 out of 45 US Presidents have been assassinated, while many others escaped death on multiple occasions. The course of these killings started with Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and has taken away many great personalities. Here are some US Presidents who escaped murder attempts and their brave stories.

Read full story
2 comments

How Controversial States Use Sporting Events to Improve their Reputation (Opinion)

Sportwashing is a term used to describe some states who tend to cover up their crimes with the help of sports. Heinous crimes committed against humanity are often covered up with an announcement of a championship, or sometimes it is just used to cover up a controversy that has spurred recently. However, people now realize this practice and have started calling out the states. Here are some ways sport washing has been done to cover up controversies.

Read full story

What Important Events Led to the Cold War?

Photo from the Berlin AirliftPhoto byWikimedia Commons. A rivalry between the Eastern Bloc nations and the Western powers emerged after the end of World War II and lasted from 1945 until 1990. Given that there was no military action taken, the phrase "Cold War" is used to describe the hostility. It was an economic conflict that was won using "atomic diplomacy," politics, and propaganda. Ideological disagreements and mistrust spurred it on among people, which sparked several significant global events and put the whole world in danger. Let's look at some immediate events that led to the cold war.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Do Americans Hate Political Parties?

The Symbols of Two Mainstream Political Parties of AmericaPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Just two political parties have traditionally governed the American government. Only two independent senators from the 117th Congress were members of the Democrat party. Additionally, it has been more than 50 years since a presidential candidate who was not affiliated with one of the two major parties got any votes in the elections.

Read full story
3 comments

America's Patriot Defence System Can Change the Game in Ukraine

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine last winter, the war has gotten dirty, causing increasing casualties each day. Since then, the US has been getting a lot of backlash for not sending enough support to Ukraine and holding up to its part of the agreement. Recently, America has shown its intentions to send systems of Patriot Defense to Ukraine.

Read full story
41 comments

How the Pinkerton Agency Laid the Foundation of the CIA and FBI

Photo by Sergiu Nista on UnsplashPhoto bySergiu NistaonUnsplash. Pinkerton, America’s largest and oldest Private security company, was founded in the United States in 1850 by Chicago lawyer Edward Rucker and Scottish-born cooper Allan Pinkerton as the North-Western Police Agency. It then changed its name to Pinkerton & Co. and finally to the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. The company has a long history as it introduced the concept of private investigation in the US and is also known for laying down the groundwork for the CIA and FBI in the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)

Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.

Read full story
2 comments

Getting to Know the Eating Habits of American Presidents

Along with the peculiar habits and other factors that make up the lives of U.S. Presidents, newfound eating habits are also now on the list. Reportedly, the Presidents of the United States have the most bizarre eating habits. They are not just picky; they are either obsessed with something or despise it completely. Here are some of the weirdest eating habits of U.S. Presidents.

Read full story
101 comments

The Plague that Made People Dance to Death

Photo by Abhyuday Majhi on UnsplashPhoto byAbhyuday MajhionUnsplash. The year 1518 was a little too hard on the people of Strasbourg. It involved a lot of heat, hunger- and dancing. No matter how unbelievable, the story is very much true. The plague of dancing struck the city of Strasbourg, then under the mighty Roman Empire. People faced an uncontrollable urge to dance and could not stop dancing, even without music. The mysterious plague lasted for many months and took away many lives.

Read full story
1 comments

How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.

Read full story
583 comments

Elon Musk Plans to Turn Twitter into a Super App

Elon Musk finished buying Twitter in April 2022 after months of negotiations and court visits to close the $44 Billion deal. In the proceeding months, significant changes have been witnessed in the app and the overall company as Musk alters both to fit his standards. But Elon doesn't plan to stop at a few structural changes and app updates. He has taken inspiration from the Chinese ”WeChat” and plans on turning twitter into a Super App.

Read full story
17 comments

Why Did Richard Nixon Really Resign?

Richard Nixon's Resignation SpeechPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, resigned from his position on August 1974. He is the first and only President up till now to resign from the presidency. Nixon came from the Republican Party, and so did the next President, who took over the office after him. After seeking the much prestige position, Nixon resigned due to a mere scandal. On August 8, 1947, Nixon gave a speech from his oval office in Washington, DC., ending his tenure as President. However, there was much more to the story than just a scandal. Let's unpack some of the reasons and the backstory behind Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency.

Read full story
5 comments

Mahatma Gandhi Was Not the Man We Think He Was (Opinion)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi or just Gandhi, is among the most famous activists of all time. He worked tirelessly to help the Indians get independence from oppressive British colonialism. He led a simple and exemplary life and died as a hero. However, as critics now analyze deeper into the life of Gandhi, they are finding a relatively dark side of the Indian hero. Let’s take a deeper look into the dark side of Gandhi:

Read full story
78 comments

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.

Read full story
109 comments

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.

Read full story
383 comments

What Do Serial Killers Want to Eat Before Their Execution?

Death row is a secluded and specific part of the prison kept specifically for the prisoners that are to be executed. Prisoners serving time without the possibility of parole who end up getting a death sentence are offered a last meal request as it is a customary ritual before their execution. While all this seems sad and unfair, a few prisoners have surprised us all by ordering the most unusual last meals on death row.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy