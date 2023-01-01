What Important Events Led to the Cold War?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpj7c_0k0JmPyu00
Photo from the Berlin AirliftPhoto byWikimedia Commons

A rivalry between the Eastern Bloc nations and the Western powers emerged after the end of World War II and lasted from 1945 until 1990. Given that there was no military action taken, the phrase "Cold War" is used to describe the hostility. It was an economic conflict that was won using "atomic diplomacy," politics, and propaganda. Ideological disagreements and mistrust spurred it on among people, which sparked several significant global events and put the whole world in danger. Let's look at some immediate events that led to the cold war.

The Yalta and Potsdam Conferences (1945)

After World War 2, allies held conferences to discuss the procedures after the war. They intended to reconcile and come up with strategies to reconstruct Europe. However, the relationship further deteriorated as the countries' political and economic ideologies varied. 

The Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima (1945)

The creation and use of atomic weapons shifted the strategies of the war. The US dropped the first nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima without informing Stalin. This caused great tension between the existing allies. After two weeks after the incident, Stalin announced their intentions to accelerate the development of atomic weapons.

The Rise of Soviet Power in Eastern Europe (1945)

Only a few countries escaped the devastating effects of World War II, which wreaked havoc throughout the Eurasian continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The blows of the Soviets destroyed many industrial sites. Three years after the war ended, there was a severe famine, resulting in over a million deaths. But the Soviet Union swiftly recovered from the damage caused by the conflict. By the war's end, it had become the world's most powerful military, establishing a Stalinist dictatorship. 

Iron Curtain (1945)

Iron Curtain is used to describing the territorial boundaries created before the cold war. It showed the division of Europe into two separate zones of political influence during the Cold War.

Greek Civil War (1946)

The Greek Civil War lasted from 1946 to 1949 and was the first communist uprising following World War II. The American engagement and the Cold War's stakes gave the civil war a worldwide scope. President Harry S. Truman of the United States expressed his willingness to "assist Greece against the guerrilla communist" at this time. The situation aggravated the political turmoil and became a direct cause of the Cold War.

Truman Doctrine (1947)

To save Turkey and Greece from surrendering to the Soviet Dictatorship, President of the US, Henry Truman, declared his political and economic support for the two countries. This formed the foreign policy of the US, which continued during the Cold War and played a significant role in limiting Soviet power.

The Berlin Airlift (1948)

The Allies overran Germany following World War II. As ties between the Western countries and the eastern bloc worsened, the Soviet Union cut off access to the parts of Berlin under Western Control in 1948. In order to establish complete authority, the Soviets desired the departure of the Western occupiers in West Berlin. Western nations started the "Berlin Airlift" in reaction to the Berlin Blockade. Berlin received food and fuel from the Allied Air Forces during the blockade. 

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (1949)

The threat of the Soviets was realized by the countries in Western European and America after witnessing the situation in Berlin. They thus came together to form a treaty that ensured the support of the member states in case of attack. This treaty went on to be called NATO and is one of the primary reasons for the Cold War. 

Federal Republic of Germany (1949)

While the Soviet Union ruled over eastern Germany, the British, Americans and French shared control of the country's western half. The three Allied-occupied zones were combined to establish the Federal Republic of Germany after the Berlin blockade collapsed after 11 months.

First Lightning (1949)

During World War II, the Soviet Union began a highly secretive mission to create an atomic weapon. However, little effort was put into the plan due to the severe battle with Nazi Germany. After Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked with nuclear weapons, the Soviet Union advanced its development. The Soviet Union was able to carry out the first atomic bomb test, known as ERS-1, codenamed "First Lightning," in 1949. With the success of this test, the Soviet Union overtook the United States as the second nation to explode a nuclear weapon. As a result, the two superpowers engaged in a nuclear weapons race to determine which would prevail in a nuclear conflict.

In such a short period of time, all these events contributed to the great Cold War that followed in one way or another. All of them are important as they explain the events that happened during the war. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# USA# America# Politics# Russia

Comments / 1

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
5641 followers

More from Hdogar

How Did these American Presidents Survive Attempts on their Lives?

Being the President of the United States is not that easy. The grand position comes with its own set of life threats. Not so shockingly, 4 out of 45 US Presidents have been assassinated, while many others escaped death on multiple occasions. The course of these killings started with Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and has taken away many great personalities. Here are some US Presidents who escaped murder attempts and their brave stories.

Read full story

Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?

Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia. The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.

Read full story
1 comments

How Controversial States Use Sporting Events to Improve their Reputation (Opinion)

Sportwashing is a term used to describe some states who tend to cover up their crimes with the help of sports. Heinous crimes committed against humanity are often covered up with an announcement of a championship, or sometimes it is just used to cover up a controversy that has spurred recently. However, people now realize this practice and have started calling out the states. Here are some ways sport washing has been done to cover up controversies.

Read full story

Why Do Americans Hate Political Parties?

The Symbols of Two Mainstream Political Parties of AmericaPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Just two political parties have traditionally governed the American government. Only two independent senators from the 117th Congress were members of the Democrat party. Additionally, it has been more than 50 years since a presidential candidate who was not affiliated with one of the two major parties got any votes in the elections.

Read full story
3 comments

America's Patriot Defence System Can Change the Game in Ukraine

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine last winter, the war has gotten dirty, causing increasing casualties each day. Since then, the US has been getting a lot of backlash for not sending enough support to Ukraine and holding up to its part of the agreement. Recently, America has shown its intentions to send systems of Patriot Defense to Ukraine.

Read full story
41 comments

How the Pinkerton Agency Laid the Foundation of the CIA and FBI

Photo by Sergiu Nista on UnsplashPhoto bySergiu NistaonUnsplash. Pinkerton, America’s largest and oldest Private security company, was founded in the United States in 1850 by Chicago lawyer Edward Rucker and Scottish-born cooper Allan Pinkerton as the North-Western Police Agency. It then changed its name to Pinkerton & Co. and finally to the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. The company has a long history as it introduced the concept of private investigation in the US and is also known for laying down the groundwork for the CIA and FBI in the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)

Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.

Read full story
1 comments

Getting to Know the Eating Habits of American Presidents

Along with the peculiar habits and other factors that make up the lives of U.S. Presidents, newfound eating habits are also now on the list. Reportedly, the Presidents of the United States have the most bizarre eating habits. They are not just picky; they are either obsessed with something or despise it completely. Here are some of the weirdest eating habits of U.S. Presidents.

Read full story
97 comments

The Plague that Made People Dance to Death

Photo by Abhyuday Majhi on UnsplashPhoto byAbhyuday MajhionUnsplash. The year 1518 was a little too hard on the people of Strasbourg. It involved a lot of heat, hunger- and dancing. No matter how unbelievable, the story is very much true. The plague of dancing struck the city of Strasbourg, then under the mighty Roman Empire. People faced an uncontrollable urge to dance and could not stop dancing, even without music. The mysterious plague lasted for many months and took away many lives.

Read full story
1 comments

How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.

Read full story
581 comments

Elon Musk Plans to Turn Twitter into a Super App

Elon Musk finished buying Twitter in April 2022 after months of negotiations and court visits to close the $44 Billion deal. In the proceeding months, significant changes have been witnessed in the app and the overall company as Musk alters both to fit his standards. But Elon doesn't plan to stop at a few structural changes and app updates. He has taken inspiration from the Chinese ”WeChat” and plans on turning twitter into a Super App.

Read full story
17 comments

Why Did Richard Nixon Really Resign?

Richard Nixon's Resignation SpeechPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, resigned from his position on August 1974. He is the first and only President up till now to resign from the presidency. Nixon came from the Republican Party, and so did the next President, who took over the office after him. After seeking the much prestige position, Nixon resigned due to a mere scandal. On August 8, 1947, Nixon gave a speech from his oval office in Washington, DC., ending his tenure as President. However, there was much more to the story than just a scandal. Let's unpack some of the reasons and the backstory behind Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency.

Read full story
5 comments

Mahatma Gandhi Was Not the Man We Think He Was (Opinion)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi or just Gandhi, is among the most famous activists of all time. He worked tirelessly to help the Indians get independence from oppressive British colonialism. He led a simple and exemplary life and died as a hero. However, as critics now analyze deeper into the life of Gandhi, they are finding a relatively dark side of the Indian hero. Let’s take a deeper look into the dark side of Gandhi:

Read full story
77 comments

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.

Read full story
90 comments

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.

Read full story
382 comments

What Do Serial Killers Want to Eat Before Their Execution?

Death row is a secluded and specific part of the prison kept specifically for the prisoners that are to be executed. Prisoners serving time without the possibility of parole who end up getting a death sentence are offered a last meal request as it is a customary ritual before their execution. While all this seems sad and unfair, a few prisoners have surprised us all by ordering the most unusual last meals on death row.

Read full story
1 comments

IVY League Colleges Took Nude Photos of Their Students

If you went to an Ivy League school like Princeton, Harvard, or Yale during 1940-1970, there are likely nude photos of you locked away somewhere in a storage room. Even influential people like Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton had nude photos taken during college.

Read full story

The Story of Thomas Jefferson and His Hidden Room

Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.

Read full story
7 comments

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy