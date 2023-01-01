What Important Events Led to the Cold War?

Photo from the Berlin Airlift Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A rivalry between the Eastern Bloc nations and the Western powers emerged after the end of World War II and lasted from 1945 until 1990. Given that there was no military action taken, the phrase "Cold War" is used to describe the hostility. It was an economic conflict that was won using "atomic diplomacy," politics, and propaganda. Ideological disagreements and mistrust spurred it on among people, which sparked several significant global events and put the whole world in danger. Let's look at some immediate events that led to the cold war.

The Yalta and Potsdam Conferences (1945)

After World War 2, allies held conferences to discuss the procedures after the war. They intended to reconcile and come up with strategies to reconstruct Europe. However, the relationship further deteriorated as the countries' political and economic ideologies varied.

The Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima (1945)

The creation and use of atomic weapons shifted the strategies of the war. The US dropped the first nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima without informing Stalin. This caused great tension between the existing allies. After two weeks after the incident, Stalin announced their intentions to accelerate the development of atomic weapons.

The Rise of Soviet Power in Eastern Europe (1945)

Only a few countries escaped the devastating effects of World War II, which wreaked havoc throughout the Eurasian continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The blows of the Soviets destroyed many industrial sites. Three years after the war ended, there was a severe famine, resulting in over a million deaths. But the Soviet Union swiftly recovered from the damage caused by the conflict. By the war's end, it had become the world's most powerful military, establishing a Stalinist dictatorship.

Iron Curtain (1945)

Iron Curtain is used to describing the territorial boundaries created before the cold war. It showed the division of Europe into two separate zones of political influence during the Cold War.

Greek Civil War (1946)

The Greek Civil War lasted from 1946 to 1949 and was the first communist uprising following World War II. The American engagement and the Cold War's stakes gave the civil war a worldwide scope. President Harry S. Truman of the United States expressed his willingness to "assist Greece against the guerrilla communist" at this time. The situation aggravated the political turmoil and became a direct cause of the Cold War.

Truman Doctrine (1947)

To save Turkey and Greece from surrendering to the Soviet Dictatorship, President of the US, Henry Truman, declared his political and economic support for the two countries. This formed the foreign policy of the US, which continued during the Cold War and played a significant role in limiting Soviet power.

The Berlin Airlift (1948)

The Allies overran Germany following World War II. As ties between the Western countries and the eastern bloc worsened, the Soviet Union cut off access to the parts of Berlin under Western Control in 1948. In order to establish complete authority, the Soviets desired the departure of the Western occupiers in West Berlin. Western nations started the "Berlin Airlift" in reaction to the Berlin Blockade. Berlin received food and fuel from the Allied Air Forces during the blockade.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (1949)

The threat of the Soviets was realized by the countries in Western European and America after witnessing the situation in Berlin. They thus came together to form a treaty that ensured the support of the member states in case of attack. This treaty went on to be called NATO and is one of the primary reasons for the Cold War.

Federal Republic of Germany (1949)

While the Soviet Union ruled over eastern Germany, the British, Americans and French shared control of the country's western half. The three Allied-occupied zones were combined to establish the Federal Republic of Germany after the Berlin blockade collapsed after 11 months.

First Lightning (1949)

During World War II, the Soviet Union began a highly secretive mission to create an atomic weapon. However, little effort was put into the plan due to the severe battle with Nazi Germany. After Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked with nuclear weapons, the Soviet Union advanced its development. The Soviet Union was able to carry out the first atomic bomb test, known as ERS-1, codenamed "First Lightning," in 1949. With the success of this test, the Soviet Union overtook the United States as the second nation to explode a nuclear weapon. As a result, the two superpowers engaged in a nuclear weapons race to determine which would prevail in a nuclear conflict.

In such a short period of time, all these events contributed to the great Cold War that followed in one way or another. All of them are important as they explain the events that happened during the war.