Why Do Americans Hate Political Parties?

The Symbols of Two Mainstream Political Parties of America Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Just two political parties have traditionally governed the American government. Only two independent senators from the 117th Congress were members of the Democrat party. Additionally, it has been more than 50 years since a presidential candidate who was not affiliated with one of the two major parties got any votes in the elections.

Why do People think they need a new Political Party?

America is a diverse country of nearly 330 million people. All of them have different ways of thinking. However, only two main political parties represent a diverse range of people. These two parties have dominated American politics since the civil war and have been juggling the lives of people one after another. This has made some American Citizens extremely concerned, and the need for a third political party is slowly rising.

Political Polarization in America has increased over Time

Hatred against the members and supporters of the other party has been increasing exponentially. A growing number of people in each party now think that the people who support the other party are more rigid, immoral, and untrustworthy. This idea is called Political Polarization which means that people move further from the center toward political extremism. This may even lead to violence against the proponents of the other political parties.

More alarming is that the number of people who succumbed to this hatred is increasing over time. The perception of the members of the rival party in the minds of people has been deteriorating, causing more violence and propaganda . A report published in 2016 highlighted that about 35% of Democrats and about 47% of Republicans think of the other party as immoral. The numbers are only rising, which is a great problem for the country as it divides people and creates disunity and disparity among the citizens.

A prime example of violence based on different political views was displayed on the part of the Republican Party, where Trump led his followers into a riot in the Capitol which created turmoil and political instability in the country.

Should the US think about Shifting from a Two-Party System?

American political system has been built in a way that favors this system and only lets two parties exist. Such a system is called a Single Member District Plurality System where the candidate with the majority of the votes wins the whole election. This winner takes all approach to elections is one of the main reasons why only two parties dominate the political climate in America. If a third party with slightly different views dares to exist, it is marginalized and soon driven out of the political scene.

However, people have started to look into the fine lines between political parties and have realized that both dominating parties are unfavorable in their ways. In a report, it was found that almost one-fourth of Americans view both political parties as unfavorable and refuse to support either . These Americans now demand a third political party with a new view of politics and innovative ways to solve the current issues faced by the country.

A New Concept of a Mid-Way Political Party has Been Brought Up