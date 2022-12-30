America's Patriot Defence System Can Change the Game in Ukraine

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine last winter, the war has gotten dirty, causing increasing casualties each day. Since then, the US has been getting a lot of backlash for not sending enough support to Ukraine and holding up to its part of the agreement. Recently, America has shown its intentions to send systems of Patriot Defense to Ukraine. 

The shipment is a component of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Ukraine that was unveiled in the midst of a months-long Russian assault on the nation's vital infrastructure as the long, chilly winter season approaches. Experts have acknowledged that if this happens, America will likely change the whole game in Ukraine. 

What Does Sending a Patriot System Mean for the US?

The American Army and around a dozen allies utilize Patriot arrays all over the world. Newer versions, initially created as anti-aircraft systems, are primarily used to intercept ballistic missiles. The batteries and the arrays are estimated to cost over 1 Billion American Dollars. 

Reports say that the US will provide one Patriot battery to Ukraine, consisting of three parts- launchers, a control center, and sophisticated radar. According to people, "That will do a good job of defending maybe a single city, like Kyiv, against some threats. But it's not putting a bubble over Ukraine."

What Does Receiving a Billion-Dollar System Mean for Ukraine?

Patriot missile batteries need far bigger crews than smaller air defense systems; they need dozens of people to operate them correctly. Under the strain of nearly daily aircraft strikes from Russia, the United States will soon complete the training for Patriot ballistic missiles, which typically takes several months.

The fact that this system is one of the best long-range weapons for protecting airbases from approaching missile systems cannot be overlooked. Thanks to its long-range and high-altitude capabilities, it has the potential to shoot Russian attacks and planes that are at a distance from its target inside Ukraine.

In recent months, Ukraine has only received mid-quality defense systems from the USA. This will be the first high-end shipment from the USA to reach Ukrainian borders to help poor helpless people stricken with an unwanted attack. 

The Problems with the Effective Delivery of the Patriot Defense Systems

As mentioned earlier, the defense systems are highly technical and require special training, which can take up to several months. This is one of the biggest potential problems faced by Ukraine in getting the best benefits out of the system and using it effectively. 

The US Government is duly taking notice of this issue and making sure that its efforts are worthwhile. According to a report published a government proclaimed that “And we’re working to make sure that the Ukrainians get those systems as quickly as possible but also as effective as possible, making sure that they are trained on them, making sure they have the ability to maintain them, and all of that has to come together, and it is. We have a very deliberate process established by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Ramstein, Germany, that meets regularly to make sure that the Ukrainians are getting what they need when they need it.”

This Development can Change the Face of the War

Many analysts believe that this new development if done effectively and over time, can change the whole face of the war, and the dimensions of fighting will ultimately shift. Before October, Ukrainian air defenses' priority had been safeguarding frontline soldiers in the east and south, as well as essential government and military installations in Kyiv and a few major regional centers.

Ukraine is currently attempting to safeguard the entire nation on all lines through a power system that runs throughout the country. This could help end the war once and for all.

