How the Pinkerton Agency Laid the Foundation of the CIA and FBI

Pinkerton, America’s largest and oldest Private security company, was founded in the United States in 1850 by Chicago lawyer Edward Rucker and Scottish-born cooper Allan Pinkerton as the North-Western Police Agency . It then changed its name to Pinkerton & Co. and finally to the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. The company has a long history as it introduced the concept of private investigation in the US and is also known for laying down the groundwork for the CIA and FBI in the country.

A Ran-away Fugitive founded an Investigative Agency

Allan Pinkerton was a political and social activist born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1819. Pinkerton got into trouble in his home country, which earned him a warrant in 1842. He and his wife, Joan, subsequently emigrated to America. They traveled to Chicago, where Pinkerton worked as a cooper, building and repairing barrels, a job he had previously performed in Scotland.

The Pinkerton family made their home in Dundee, Illinois, where Pinkerton opened a cooperage. He came into a bunch of forgers one day while cutting wood. He caught them and handed them in, significantly boosting his standing in the neighborhood. People started requesting that he look into local crimes, further expanding his area reach. Who knew an ordinary fugitive would go on to establish one of the biggest PI agencies?

Hiring a Woman Led to the Success of Pinkerton?

Before hiring Kate Warne, Pinkerton was a small domestic business that solved crimes on a small level. It was in 1856 when Pinkerton hired Kate Warne, which ultimately led to its success. The Pinkerton Agency employed her because she was a woman, not because of it. Although Warne had a method for the detectives to improve their effectiveness, the Pinkertons were renowned for locating thieves and infiltrating criminal organizations.

Warne entered the Chicago, Illinois, headquarters of Pinkerton and informed Allan Pinkerton about her unique abilities to gather information in a way that men couldn't match. Pinkerton, who assumed Warne intended to apply for a job as a receptionist, was first hesitant but was open to the idea of having a female detective, so they gave her a chance.

Warne had abilities above the usual feminine wit. She was so skilled at her profession that there are no photos of her. She became friends with the widow of a rail robber during her first major case and learned where the bandit's hoard of cash was hidden. Pinkerton went beyond recruiting women by creating an entire "female bureau" of agents to work for the company.

Hiring Warne gave Pinkerton a competitive edge, leading to their success later when she saved Abraham Lincoln from a murder attempt.

The Pinkertons Proved Themselves in Front of Abraham Lincoln

In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected President, and he was as soon impressed with the agency. A plot to assassinate Lincoln was discovered in 1861 by Allan Pinkerton's investigators, including Kate Warne. The murder would have occurred while Lincoln was visiting Baltimore, Maryland, on his route to Washington, DC.

The perpetrators discussed their intentions in front of an undercover agent who helped them protect the President. They made Lincoln travel in disguise by making him impersonate his brother. Warne accompanied him throughout the journey and ensured that the President reached safely. She did not sleep during the travel, giving Pinkerton its slogan, "We Never Sleep."

Pinkerton Influenced the Establishment of the CIA and FBI