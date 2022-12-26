Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)

Andrew Jackson's Statue Photo by Wikipedia

Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.

Andrew Jackson was a Slaver

While almost all early US Presidents enslaved people, Andrew Jackson broke the record by having 161 enslaved people at the time of his death. In his very own museum, the story of slavery and Jackson’s link to it has been explained . It is considered that Jackson was the source of slavery in the US, and it would have been abolished a long time ago if it wasn't for him.

Jackson was a human trafficker, and his income mainly depended on that. His trade circle expanded for Virginia to New Oreland. Jackson was a tyrant and kept his enslaved people in awful conditions. If someone dared to escape, Jackson would put prize money for anyone who lashed the enslaved person. This behavior, though standard then, is highly criticized for apparent reasons.

Andrew Jackson Killed a man in a Duel

One thing that President Andrew Jackson was famous for was the uncountable duels. Historians describe the fights as bloody, violent, and even barbaric. One of the most remembered duels of Jackson is when he killed a man just because he accused him of cheating during a race.

President Jackson reportedly killed Charles Dickenson in a duel after Dickenson accused him of cheating during a horse race. Jackson was known for being extraordinarily argumentative and hyper during disagreements.

However, he took this to another level when Dickenson offended him and his wife by labeling Jackson an equivocator and coward . Rachel Jackson was referred to be a bigamist by Dickinson. (Rachel had married Jackson without being aware that her divorce from her previous husband had yet to be finalized.)

The first gunshot fired by Dickinson struck Jackson's heart area in the chest. Jackson stood still long enough to discharge his gun after placing his palm over the wound to stop the bleeding. Although Jackson's initial shot was misfired, which would have ended the duel, Jackson re-cocked the pistol and fired again in defiance of protocol, killing Dickinson. Jackson was able to recuperate, but the wound caused him ongoing discomfort for the rest of his life.

Andrew Jackson caused an Economic Depression

Andrew Jackson is considered one of the primary reasons behind the economic downturn of 1837, more commonly known as the Panic of 1837. His irrational and ill-thought policies caused a massive gap in the economy, leading to the famous crisis.

Thinking that the State Bank was unfair to the people, Jackson shut it down and instead made people ask for loans from another bank with little to no requirements for loan granting. This policy caused massive debts in the economy, which, in turn, caused severe inflation.

To curb the situation, Jackson made another policy that said the land could only be bought with gold or silver instead of paper money. This even more ill-thought policy led to a significant decrease in economic activity and revenues. All this, in turn, caused a significant economic downturn in the US economy.

The History of the United States is filled with the Stories of Andrew Jackson and other Men like Him

While Andrew Jackson remains one of the craziest presidents to be in office, US history is filled with stories of people like him who enslaved people and had a big ego that caused massive disasters to the country.