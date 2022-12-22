The Plague that Made People Dance to Death

Photo by Abhyuday Majhi on Unsplash

The year 1518 was a little too hard on the people of Strasbourg. It involved a lot of heat, hunger- and dancing. No matter how unbelievable, the story is very much true. The plague of dancing struck the city of Strasbourg, then under the mighty Roman Empire. People faced an uncontrollable urge to dance and could not stop dancing, even without music. The mysterious plague lasted for many months and took away many lives. 

It Started with a Single Woman and Soon Consumed the Entire City

The disease of dancing was initiated by a woman called Frau Troffea, who took to the streets one fine day, silently dancing, turning, and swinging. At first, no one gave her attention to the peculiar behavior until she did not stop for three weeks. Her feet were bloody and swollen, and her whole body seemed tired, but she could not stop moving for even a second. The odd behavior was witnessed by many, but they dismissed it, calling her a mad woman until three dozen people had joined her in the silent rave. 

Many people stared at the group dancing their souls out and noticed that none of them was having fun, or doing it voluntarily, for that matter. Their agony could be seen through their bloody feet and frowning faces. 

Soon, the Authorities Took Notice and started Looking for Ways to Stop the Mass Dancing

No one could figure out why there was a month-long rave in the middle of the city or how it would end. When nothing worked, physicians were called to the royal court and asked about the root cause of this situation. All the experts gathered and devised the perfect solution to the torturous dancing- make it fun. 

According to them, it was "Hot Blood," The only way to eliminate it was to dance the fever away. To help the inflicted dance better, they added music to the dead party and hired some dancers to dance along to the inflicted, hoping that the infected would start mimicking their actions and die down soon. 

However, the million-dollar idea was not successful and worsened the problem, as the hired people joined the gang and could not stop when told to. Angrily, people decided to ban all kinds of music in the city, except for string music at weddings. Drums, which made the condition worse, were explicitly forbidden. 

There Were Many Theories Regarding the Odd Situation, Most of them Included Women

Naturally, everybody had their own theory about the situation, and each one was even wilder than the previous one. It was widely believed that the madness and evilness of women were the cause of the plague because the first victim was a woman. Many people blamed her for the evil epidemic. One fascinating man believed that lady Frau started the whole thing because she did not want to do the house chore that her husband had ordered her to do. To skip daily house chores, she started her plague that claimed hundreds of lives. 

It took a Miracle for the Victims to Heal

Some people also believed that the plague was sent upon them by god due to their grave sins. As a result, all pubs, bars, and brothels were closed down, and even the notorious people were driven out of the city. When that didn't work, the authorities were convinced that only a miracle could save the ill. Hence, they packed up all the dancers in a wagon and took them to a shrine where they abluted with holy water. Miraculously, the disease was cured. 

What Actually Happened?

Although there are still many conflicting theories about the strange disease, the most plausible is that it was all in their heads. Many believe that the victims suffered from mass hysteria after going through so many other disasters. This makes sense because ablution cured the inflicted with holy water. 

