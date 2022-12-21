How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A Museum

Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.

The incidents are so frequent that the U.S. Military even has a name for it- Broken Arrows. The U.S. lost six nuclear weapons, and they still have not been recovered. Let's look at all the times when U.S. nuclear weapons got lost. 

February 13, 1950 

U.S. 30-kiloton Mark 4 (Fat Man) bomb has been lost for more than 75 years, and there is little to no hope of it being found again. The bomb was dropped into the Pacific Ocean when the pilots saw a risk of the jet crashing due to some engine trouble. 

March 10, 1956

The U.S. lost its second nuclear bomb six years after the first one. This one, too, had a similar story. The bomber flew from MacDill AFB, Florida, to Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, when it faced some issues connecting with the fuel refill. It lost contact with the headquarters and crashed in the Mediterranean sea along with the bomb.

February 5, 1958

During a simulated combat flight, an Air Force B-47 bomber with a Mk 15 clashed with an F-86 near Savannah, Georgia. The bomb was to be dropped by the bomber crew to reduce weight and ensure that it wouldn't burst in the case of an emergency landing after many failed landing attempts. There was no trace of the bomb that was dropped close to the Savannah River.

January 24, 1961

A uranium core is probably buried in a field close to Goldsboro, North Carolina. One of the two 24-megaton nuclear bomb cores was on a B-52 that crashed shortly after takeoff, and that core was one of the bombs. The fact that three of the bomb's four arming mechanisms were turned on during this episode is particularly alarming.

When efforts to recover the core failed to unearth it, the United States Army acquired the 400-foot circular area over the buried parts to prevent digging.

December 5, 1965

A-4E Skyhawk attack aircraft with a one-megaton thermonuclear warhead managed to slide off the USS Ticonderoga and crash into the Pacific Ocean. The bomb, the plane, and the pilot disappeared without a trace after being sunk into 16,000 feet of water.

It took the U.S. Navy 15 years to acknowledge the disaster officially, and even then, they only acknowledged that it happened 500 miles from shore. But it wasn't true because the ship was around 80 miles away from the Japanese Ryuki island chain. As a result of the incident, the Japanese government formally prohibited the United States from bringing nuclear weapons onto its territory.

Spring 1968

The last bomb to go missing and not be found was in the first half of 1968, when the submarine USS Scorpion of the U.S. Navy went down about 400 miles southwest of the Azores Islands. A pair of nuclear-tipped bombs with yields of up to 250 kilotons was also aboard the submarine, adding to the devastating loss of life of the 99 crew members.

After losing six of its valuable nuclear weapons, it seems that the U.S. army has learned its lesson, as there have been no additional reports of lost atomic weapons in around 50 years- or at least the ones that come to the surface.

Comments

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

