Elon Musk Plans to Turn Twitter into a Super App

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwIy2_0jn28hcY00
Elon MuskPhoto byWikimedia Commons

Elon Musk finished buying Twitter in April 2022 after months of negotiations and court visits to close the $44 Billion deal. In the proceeding months, significant changes have been witnessed in the app and the overall company as Musk alters both to fit his standards. But Elon doesn't plan to stop at a few structural changes and app updates. He has taken inspiration from the Chinese ”WeChat” and plans on turning twitter into a Super App.

Twitter won’t be Twitter Anymore

Musk has a different kind of vision for Twitter's future. He plans to broaden the app and its domain from tweets and social media content. He calls this concept an “everything app,” which means that it will have all the features one could possibly think of, including video calls, texting, streaming, payments, shopping, food delivery, and so on.

Elon won’t be the First Person Creating On to the Concept of an Everything App

This concept is not very new and has already been implemented on a smaller scale in China in the name of WeChat, where all features and services are encompassed by just one app. Musk plans to take this concept to a global level by incorporating it into the world’s biggest social media platforms.

Additionally, many other app developers are working to make a similar app that provides users with a wide range of services. Other companies like Google, Snapchat, TikTok, Uber, and others have also sought to get on the super app bandwagon by increasing their features and trying to win over users' daily lives. Not least, since individuals already have a variety of applications at their disposal to manage shopping, communication, and payments, they have yet to take the globe by storm.

Elon Plans on Calling the App with his Favorite Letter

The world witnesses Elon's love for the letter 'X' as it appears in everything he has created, including his son. From his rocket company to the naming Twitter "X Holdings," Elon Musk has marked everything with his favorite letter. Naturally, the letter appears in his new super app, too. Musk refers to his plans as turning Twitter into an everything app called- you guessed it- X.

These intentions were displayed by Musk a long time ago when he was planning to buy the company. In a tweet on the ironically same platform, he said, "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Would the Idea Even Work at a Global Level?

People are somewhat skeptical about the success of this new design, especially on a global level. WeChat's popularity in China does not always imply that the same concept will work for a U.S. or international audience. In China, where most people never had a home computer and instead jumped directly to using mobile phones to access the internet, WeChat is practically universal.

It's important to remember that Musk's lofty ambitions don't always materialize as he seems to anticipate. His past concepts, like metaverse, were delusionally far from reality and could not be implemented, at least for a sizable amount of time.

It should also not be forgotten that the usage of Twitter is not as high as other social media platforms, which could also hinder the development and marketing of a super app. Twitter has roughly 240 million daily users, but Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok surpassed the 1 billion user milestone long ago.

Whether Elon succeeds in developing this app and the overall success of the app is very far away in the future. Many factors are at play, and you might be reading this on the app X after some years. One thing, however, is sure: Musk does not plan on stopping at any limit with regard to his new venture.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon Musk# Twitter# Technology# USA# Economy

Comments / 17

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
4882 followers

More from Hdogar

The Plague that Made People Dance to Death

Photo by Abhyuday Majhi on UnsplashPhoto byAbhyuday MajhionUnsplash. The year 1518 was a little too hard on the people of Strasbourg. It involved a lot of heat, hunger- and dancing. No matter how unbelievable, the story is very much true. The plague of dancing struck the city of Strasbourg, then under the mighty Roman Empire. People faced an uncontrollable urge to dance and could not stop dancing, even without music. The mysterious plague lasted for many months and took away many lives.

Read full story
1 comments

How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.

Read full story
287 comments

Why Did Richard Nixon Really Resign?

Richard Nixon's Resignation SpeechPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, resigned from his position on August 1974. He is the first and only President up till now to resign from the presidency. Nixon came from the Republican Party, and so did the next President, who took over the office after him. After seeking the much prestige position, Nixon resigned due to a mere scandal. On August 8, 1947, Nixon gave a speech from his oval office in Washington, DC., ending his tenure as President. However, there was much more to the story than just a scandal. Let's unpack some of the reasons and the backstory behind Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency.

Read full story
5 comments

Mahatma Gandhi Was Not the Man We Think He Was (Opinion)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi or just Gandhi, is among the most famous activists of all time. He worked tirelessly to help the Indians get independence from oppressive British colonialism. He led a simple and exemplary life and died as a hero. However, as critics now analyze deeper into the life of Gandhi, they are finding a relatively dark side of the Indian hero. Let’s take a deeper look into the dark side of Gandhi:

Read full story
20 comments

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.

Read full story
356 comments

What Do Serial Killers Want to Eat Before Their Execution?

Death row is a secluded and specific part of the prison kept specifically for the prisoners that are to be executed. Prisoners serving time without the possibility of parole who end up getting a death sentence are offered a last meal request as it is a customary ritual before their execution. While all this seems sad and unfair, a few prisoners have surprised us all by ordering the most unusual last meals on death row.

Read full story

IVY League Colleges Took Nude Photos of Their Students

If you went to an Ivy League school like Princeton, Harvard, or Yale during 1940-1970, there are likely nude photos of you locked away somewhere in a storage room. Even influential people like Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton had nude photos taken during college.

Read full story

The Story of Thomas Jefferson and His Hidden Room

Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.

Read full story
7 comments

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.

Read full story
42 comments

The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs

Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.

Read full story
907 comments

Who Was the Bloody Mary?

Most of us have already heard about the terrifying myth that if we look into the mirror and call out “Bloody Mary” three times, a demonic creature will appear and will either terrify us or tell us our future.

Read full story
19 comments

2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey

Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.

Read full story
96 comments

Rules that Former Presidents Have to Follow

Being the President of the United States has its own set of perks- quite obviously. However, just as everything comes at a cost, being the President of the US also has its disadvantages in terms of restrictions and rules. These rules do not leave your side even after leaving the office at the end of your tenure.

Read full story
1438 comments

Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?

The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!

Read full story
9 comments

Female Rulers Who Challenged the Ruling Status Quo

Human history tells us that powerful male rulers have been ruling over the world since forever. However, more than a handful of female emperors have left their mark in history books.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.

Read full story
411 comments

Opinion: George Washington was Not the Man We Think He Was

George Washington, the most famous and one of most influential people in history, was a man shrouded in mystery. We know him as a hero of the nation who brought forward the democratic system. However, some view him as a slavery proponent and a cheater. His rise to power and his success in wars are well known, but what is less known is that Washington had a dark side beyond his addiction to alcohol.

Read full story
833 comments

Biden Administration Believes that MBS has Immunity in Khashoggi Murder Case

Mohammad Bin Salman - The Saudi Crown PrincePhoto byWikimedia Commons. A recent development in the famous Jamal Khashoggi case came when the US President, Joe Biden, determined that the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman, is now immune due to his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy