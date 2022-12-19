Elon Musk Plans to Turn Twitter into a Super App

Elon Musk Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk finished buying Twitter in April 2022 after months of negotiations and court visits to close the $44 Billion deal . In the proceeding months, significant changes have been witnessed in the app and the overall company as Musk alters both to fit his standard s. But Elon doesn't plan to stop at a few structural changes and app updates. He has taken inspiration from the Chinese ”WeChat” and plans on turning twitter into a Super App.

Twitter won’t be Twitter Anymore

Musk has a different kind of vision for Twitter's future. He plans to broaden the app and its domain from tweets and social media content. He calls this concept an “everything app,” which means that it will have all the features one could possibly think of, including video calls, texting, streaming, payments, shopping, food delivery, and so on.

Elon won’t be the First Person Creating On to the Concept of an Everything App

This concept is not very new and has already been implemented on a smaller scale in China in the name of WeChat, where all features and services are encompassed by just one app. Musk plans to take this concept to a global level by incorporating it into the world’s biggest social media platforms.

Additionally, many other app developers are working to make a similar app that provides users with a wide range of services. Other companies like Google, Snapchat, TikTok, Uber, and others have also sought to get on the super app bandwagon by increasing their features and trying to win over users' daily lives. Not least, since individuals already have a variety of applications at their disposal to manage shopping, communication, and payments, they have yet to take the globe by storm.

Elon Plans on Calling the App with his Favorite Letter

The world witnesses Elon's love for the letter 'X' as it appears in everything he has created, including his son. From his rocket company to the naming Twitter "X Holdings," Elon Musk has marked everything with his favorite letter. Naturally, the letter appears in his new super app, too. Musk refers to his plans as turning Twitter into an everything app called- you guessed it- X.

These intentions were displayed by Musk a long time ago when he was planning to buy the company. In a tweet on the ironically same platform, he said , "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Would the Idea Even Work at a Global Level?

People are somewhat skeptical about the success of this new design, especially on a global level. WeChat's popularity in China does not always imply that the same concept will work for a U.S. or international audience. In China, where most people never had a home computer and instead jumped directly to using mobile phones to access the internet, WeChat is practically universal.

It's important to remember that Musk's lofty ambitions don't always materialize as he seems to anticipate. His past concepts, like metaverse, were delusionally far from reality and could not be implemented, at least for a sizable amount of time.

It should also not be forgotten that the usage of Twitter is not as high as other social media platforms, which could also hinder the development and marketing of a super app. Twitter has roughly 240 million daily users, but Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok surpassed the 1 billion user milestone long ago.

Whether Elon succeeds in developing this app and the overall success of the app is very far away in the future. Many factors are at play, and you might be reading this on the app X after some years. One thing, however, is sure: Musk does not plan on stopping at any limit with regard to his new venture.