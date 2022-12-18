Why Did Richard Nixon Really Resign?

Richard Nixon's Resignation Speech Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, resigned from his position on August 1974. He is the first and only President up till now to resign from the presidency. Nixon came from the Republican Party, and so did the next President, who took over the office after him. After seeking the much prestige position, Nixon resigned due to a mere scandal. On August 8, 1947, Nixon gave a speech from his oval office in Washington, DC., ending his tenure as President. However, there was much more to the story than just a scandal. Let's unpack some of the reasons and the backstory behind Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency.

Nixon was Held Accountable for Spying on the Democratic Party

Nixon resigned due to a plot to monitor Democratic rivals throughout the 1972 campaign and a subsequent cover-up of a break-in at the DNC offices related to the story. Due to the DNC's offices' proximity to the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., the scandal came to be known as "Watergate."

Nixon was finally compelled to relinquish his position when an inquiry found recordings tying him to the Watergate crisis. Party leadership warned they would not back him in an impeachment vote. He adamantly denied participation in the months before his departure. The final accusations might have included many constitutional infractions, misuse of authority, criminal cover-ups, and obstruction of justice.

The Watergate Incident had Much More to it than was Found Later.

As it turned out, the Watergate break-in was a tiny component of a larger plot to undermine Democratic rivals. The Washington Post's Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward famously demonstrated watchdog journalism by finally unraveling the web. According to their findings, Nixon and his senior advisers actively intervened to cover up the burglary, tried to prevent the FBI from looking into it, and paid hush money to the burglars to keep them quiet.

Nixon's conversational tapes finally supported this revelation. The inquiry was opened entirely when John Dean, the White House attorney, told a grand jury that Nixon had a recording set up in the Oval Office. Although the President battled to keep the tapes hidden from investigators, they were finally disclosed, despite the infamous 18 1/2 minute gap. After being pressed into a corner, Nixon was forced to face the impeachment process.

Nixon Decided to Resign Before He Could Be Impeached.

As additional information concerning the cover-up came to light, Congress got closer to removing him from office. Nixon decided to leave his position as President.

On August 8, 1974, he spoke to the country on live television and declared, "As President, I must put the interests of America first. Therefore, I shall resign the presidency effective at noon tomorrow."

The former President said his employees farewell the next day before boarding a chopper to Andrews Air Force Base for his final flight aboard Air Force One. After being transported to California, Nixon stayed there until he died in 1994 at 81.

He never acknowledged his involvement but admitted that he had erred in several decisions.

Nixon Never Truly Recovered from the Incident.

The next President, Ford, assumed the seat after Nixon lifted all charges from Nixon and pardoned him . He said, "a full, free, and absolute pardon unto Richard Nixon for all offenses against the United States which he, Richard Nixon, has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 20, 1969, through August 9, 1974."

At first, Nixon was reluctant to accept the pardon because it would have implied guilt from his side. On the other hand, Ford's pardon angered many U.S. citizens who believed that Nixon should have been held accountable for his crimes.

Nixon never truly got over the incident. He struggled both financially and physically. He died on April 22, 1994, due to a stroke, ending his story