Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Donald Trump

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.

Many Surveys were Held that unanimously agreed that Trump was one of the Worst US-Presidents, if Not the Worst

Many surveys were conducted to judge the best and the worst US presidents of all time. The former presidents were judged based on their leadership skills, which included a further breakdown of ten skills necessary in a president running one of the world's superpowers. It is not a stretch to say that ex-president Donald Trumps ranked the lowest of all of them. We will break down the judging criteria and see why Trump scared people.

Where Did Trump Go Wrong?

The two components of the President's oath of office outlined in the Constitution can be used to help frame the duties of a president. Presidents promise to "faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States" in the first section. This commitment is to effectively carry out the three roles that make up the presidency: head of state, head of government, and commander in chief. They pledge to "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States" in the second section. Trump successfully violated both parts of his oath.

He Used His Position for Gains Many Times During His Tenure

As President, he visited one of his luxurious villas, hotels, or golf courses every third day. He often used his solid international platform to push his developments. Additionally, he used millions of dollars in taxpayer money to fund his international businesses.

However, the biggest was fusing his business with America's most prominent office. Even though he pledged to keep his Real Estate Empire aside during his time in office, Trump did not stop mingling the two. In turn, he faced severe backlash from many and got accused of several conflicts of interest, altering the policies to fit his businesses’ interests.

He Mishandled the Situation During the Pandemic

Yes, the pandemic came without warning, and no one was entirely prepared for it. However, Trump got particularly criticized for his inadequate policies and lack of action during the pandemic. He was unable to mobilize resources to fight the pandemic and give relief to people.

His main problem was his dismissiveness of the problem. He did not acknowledge the issue until the water exceeded everyone's head. Then, too he failed to make effective policies to handle the situation. To add to everyone's dismay, he encouraged people's behavior, leading to the spreading of the deadly virus.

Causing Problems After His Time in the Oval Office

There is no denying that Trump's time in office was not liked by many, and his chances of getting reelected as the President were very thin. However, Trump did not take the defeat well when it happened. Instead of admitting defeat, he mobilized his followers and stormed the capitol, instigating riots and violence. Not only he violated the respect of the capitol, but he also caused severe chaos in the country.

For all these reasons and much more, many people have decreed him the worst President in the history of the US. He was not the only one unable to live up to the expectations that the seat required, but he was undoubtedly the most hated one. These rankings might be subjective to many, as the number of Republicans in the country does not seem to go down.

