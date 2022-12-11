What Do Serial Killers Want to Eat Before Their Execution?

John Wayne Gacy Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Death row is a secluded and specific part of the prison kept specifically for the prisoners that are to be executed. Prisoners serving time without the possibility of parole who end up getting a death sentence are offered a last meal request as it is a customary ritual before their execution. While all this seems sad and unfair, a few prisoners have surprised us all by ordering the most unusual last meals on death row.

Pizza and Birthday Cake

David Leon Woods spent an inconceivable 22 years on death row before being executed by lethal injection in Indiana, on May 4, 2007. Prior to being arrested and conviction, Woods and his two friends forcefully entered the home of Juan Placencia with the intention to steal his TV. Juan opened the door after they rang the doorbell of Juan’s apartment. Woods didn’t waste time stabbing him. They stole the television and left the man unattended to die.

David Woods was allowed a last meal before his execution in his 22 years of imprisonment. He requested to have a pizza and birthday cake with his family. His final words were, “I want Juan’s family to know I truly am sorry, and I do have remorse.” His birthday came three months after he was put to death.

Turkey Bologna

Turkey bologna is usually sliced or sometimes used as an appetizer; some might even use it as a slice of sandwich meat. Turkey bologna was the last meal demanded by Andrew Lackey, a man who killed an 80-year-old because he thought the elderly man had a safe that contained gold bars and cash in his house.

Basket of Tomatoes

Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab was a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist terrorist organization. Alongside a fellow Lashkar-e-Taiba recruit, Ismail Khan, Kasab was responsible for the deaths of some 72 people. Kasab’s actions were a part of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, a coordinated series of shootings and bombings that lasted four days, leaving at least 174 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Kasab was hanged for his crimes at 7:30 am on Nov 12, 2012. Kasab was given a basket of tomatoes for his final meal. He took only two tomatoes from the basket. He ate only one. Following this last meal, Kasab prayed and read from the Quran.

An Unending List of Well-done Filet Mignon smothered with mushrooms, Fried chicken breasts and more

Alton Coleman was beheaded by the state of Ohio following a six-state killing spree in 1984 with his partner in crime Debra Denise Brown. Coleman received a total of four death sentences from three Midwest states: Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. When authorities took the pair under arrest, Coleman was charged for sexual assaults on almost 20 people in 13 separate attacks, along with seven murders.

Coleman demanded for a well done filet mignon smothered with mushrooms, fried chicken breasts and a salad with French dressing, sweet potato pie made in whipped cream, French fries, collard greens, melted cheese on a broccoli, biscuits, gravy, onion rings, cornbread and a cherry Coke.5. Two Peanut Butter Cups and Dr Pepper.

Christopher Eugene Brooks was executed on January 21, 2016, for the 1992 rape and murder of Jo Deann Campbell of Homewood. Alabama. His last words were: “I hope this brings closure to everybody”. To friends in witness, “I will take you with me in my heart”… “I’ll see you soon. Bye. I love you.”

Brooks ordered a very unusual meal for the last time. He had two peanut butter cups and a Dr Pepper. Crazy to us, but maybe that’s what he wanted to munch on before being executed.

Red Wine

Otto Adolf Eichmann also known as the infamous German Nazi and SS officer who was a driving force behind the Holocaust. Following WW2 he was charged with the assassination camps in German-occupied Eastern Europe along with supervising the mass deportation of Jews to ghettos in the period of World War II. He was taken into arrest in Argentina by the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service in the 1960s.

During a widely publicised trial in Israel, he was found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death. Before being put to death, Adolf was offered a meal request as per the ritual but he chose to decline. Instead, he had a bottle of red wine in addition to the regular meal of bread, cheese, olives, and tea.7. An Entire Menu

John Wayne Gacy Wanted KFC

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was put to death in Illinois by injecting a lethal drug into his body at the age of 52. Gacy was to be executed for rape and 33 counts of murder. For his last meal, Gacy requested 12 fried shrimps, French fries, a bucket of original recipe KFC, and a pound of strawberries, pie, hamburger, ice cream, steak, pizza, lobster, spaghetti, sushi and crab potatoes. The notorious serial killer clearly had the most selected choice for his last meal before execution