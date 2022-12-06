American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.

Calvin Coolidge and His Mechanical Horse

Calvin Coolidge was the 30th president of the United States and ran for office from 1923 to 1929. Coolidge was known for his love for horses. However, he developed an allergy that restrained him from riding. Coolidge started riding a manual horse to satisfy his passion, which he was gifted as a joke. He kept it close to him and rode the horse in his signature hat. Even though people got amused at the sight, no one ever stopped the president from getting some exercise.

John Quincy Adams and His Infamous Skinny Dipping

John Quincy Adams is a figure of much historical importance. He was the one president to die on the floor of Congress. His favorite pastime was swimming, but that’s not the absurd part. The old president liked to swim naked. He is reported to go to the pool at 5 am every day to go skinny dipping. The peculiar habit even got him manipulated into an interview once.

George Washington and His Love for Mule Breeding

Our nation's first president spent significant time raising mules after seeing how successful they were in Spain. A mule is produced when a male donkey and a female horse cross. Mules are often used as pack animals because of their hardiness and obedience (and because they eat less). Prior to George Washington, they were not native to America either. Using George's animals to produce their own, the citizens and farmers of Mount Vernon supported Washington in his cause.

President Obama and His Nerdy Style

The beloved President Obama has to be the nerdiest president to come to the office. The president was known for his love for Star Trek and Game of Thrones. Added to this, he was also a huge comic book fan and had a vast collection in his study. Obama has also been incorporated in many comics, like Amazing Spiderman.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and His Love for Mystery Novels

FDR adored detective fiction. Despite his passion for the genre, he found the plots too conventional. He then began formulating his own story, which he discussed with his buddy and magazine editor Fulton Oursler. They devised a scheme to use some of the top writers of the day and give them FDR's story while having them write it in a round-robin fashion. The plan was for each author to pen a chapter that would place the protagonist in peril and require the subsequent author to rescue him. Although the novel was released in 1936, it had a cliffhanger that wasn't resolved until Erle Stanley Gardner, who created Perry Mason, brought everything together in 1967.

Bill Clinton and His Old Love for Crosswords

Bill Clinton‘s love for crossword puzzles was more than just a Sunday pastime while reading the newspaper. He was often found solving crossword puzzles enthusiastically. He is known for his quick thinking and reflexes. After leaving the office, Clinton got a project in the New York Times as a crossword puzzle tester. After many years of practice, Clinton became somewhat of an expert and developed his crossword puzzle in a newspaper section.

The strange habits make each of the Presidents even more extraordinary and unique. Which one of the habits do you find the oddest?

