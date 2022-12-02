Who Was the Bloody Mary?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1an2_0jUvJNMj00
Queen Mary

Most of us have already heard about the terrifying myth that if we look into the mirror and call out “Bloody Mary” three times, a demonic creature will appear and will either terrify us or tell us our future.

This myth has been a part of numerous books, movies, stories, and anything of a horror genre meant to terrify people. This is something that is commonly known but a few people know the origin of the myths and stories.

Who was Mary?

Mary was in reality the queen of England, which people over generations, forgot about. The only legacy this queen left behind was of hundreds of gruesome murders.

But what she did was pretty common during the era. So what made her worthy of the title “Bloody?” Or did she not deserve the title and history did some injustice to her? You can decide for yourself in the end.

The First Born to the King

Among the several scandalous lovers and Queens that Henry VIII had, Catherine of Aragon was the first one. They had a beautiful marriage and Catherine gave birth to a stunning daughter who they named Mary.

Henry was very fond of Mary and loved her. She was smart and Henry was proud of her but deep down felt the void that only a male heir could fill. Mary was still a child when Henry fell in love with another woman named Anne Boleyn and decided to divorce Catherine.

Henry was a Roman Catholic, the traditional Catholic doctrine bans divorce. To elaborate, the Pope refused to give Henry permission to divorce Catherine. For that reason, he completely changed his belief and became a Protestant.

This shattered Mary even more because she grew up a Roman Catholic and she could not believe that her father, who taught her everything about her faith would change like this. To add more to her pain, Henry left her mother, married Anne, and declared Mary illegitimate.

Henry had a daughter with Anne and named her Elizabeth. Mary had this boiling rage contained in her for so long that when she became a Queen, she took it out on her subjects.

After the Death of Henry

After years of unhappiness and suppressed trauma, Mary was diagnosed with a menstrual condition called dysmenorrhea which caused her immense pain.

She grew to hate her stepmother Anne but that was not a problem for long because Henry beheaded Anne himself accusing her of adultery. That seemed to be the only good day for Mary after years. Though Henry married one woman after the other, Mary was just waiting for the right time to step up.

When King Henry VIII died, her cousin Jane took the throne along with her husband, but Mary wasn’t ready to give up her right. She stood up for her right to claim the throne.

Rising to the Throne

People were excited to have Mary as a queen as they loved her mother very much. They were also sympathetic about what had happened to her and her mother but what they did not see coming was the havoc Mary was going to cause.

She had been dealing with emotional strain her whole life and now she had the chance to do everything as she pleased. Her foremost duty, as she thought was to make England a Catholic country. Almost all the people living there were Protestants so many did not agree to follow her instructions.

In defiance, she had one solution: burning people who refused to return to the Catholic Church at the stake. During her short reign of five years, she burnt around 280 Protestants including pregnant women.

This was enough to tarnish her image but then to make matters worse she decided to marry King Phillip II of Spain and lost many lands to foreigners. It is fair to say that people despised her but they could not do anything about it.

During the time of her reign, she had two false pregnancies as well but due to her endometriosis, she could never actually conceive and eventually died.

Why was she given such a Horrible Title?

Burning people at stake was a normal practice during that time. Elizabeth I, half-sister of Mary when came into rule, did it too on many occasions and so did King Henry before Mary.

Then why do people treat Mary like a monster? That’s partially because she killed a lot of Protestants and was very biased in the matter. Also, the writer John Knox, a Scottish theologian wrote in the 1500s about the brutal rule of Mary in his book “The First Blast of Trumpet against the Monstrous Regiment of Women.” As patriarchal as the title sounds, Elizabeth I made sure during her reign to make amendments to what her sister and father had done to the country.

After years of miserable life and a rule over-shadowed by open hatred and rebellion, Mary died and his husband Phillip seemed to show no care about it. They never had a very loving relationship anyway. Mary had chosen Elizabeth as her heir which was unsettling for Elizabeth as she never thought Mary would want her to have the throne even after her death.

If we see it from Mary’s perspective, she was a victim of her situation. If she had a better life maybe she would be a better queen. Or maybe not? What do you think?

