Rules that Former Presidents Have to Follow

Being the President of the United States has its own set of perks- quite obviously. However, just as everything comes at a cost, being the President of the US also has its disadvantages in terms of restrictions and rules. These rules do not leave your side even after leaving the office at the end of your tenure.

Leaving the office must be one of the most drastic changes in one’s life. From having control over almost the whole world, you return to your life as an ordinary citizen. However, your life is still shifted. After once being one of the most powerful men in the world, you can never entirely go back to your old life. Just because an ex-president does not have decision-making power does not mean he does not carry sensitive information and state secrets. Safeguarding the ex-presidents essentially mean protecting the information that could compromise the integrity of the state.

Former Presidents Act (3 U.S.C. § 102 note) was introduced in 1958. It provides several life-long benefits to the former US President. It also imposes several restrictions. Here are some things that former US presidents can’t do once they return from their office.

A Two-Timer US President cannot run for the position the third time.

This came as the 22nd amendment to the act. In easier words, if a president has served two terms, they can’t legally run for the position again. This means that Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are lawfully unable to run for the seat again.

A Former President Cannot Drive On an Open Road

This amendment probably came out after the tragic assassination of J.F. Kennedy. Nonetheless, it is reported that Ex-US Presidents cannot drive freely on the road. The rule became apparent when an ex-president admitted in his interview that he had not gone in a car in more than 25 years. However, many Ex-presidents are known for driving around in safe and private areas without security and by themselves.

A Former President Cannot Choose their Funeral Type

It is not up to the former president to choose the funeral type or whether they even want one of any sort. This means that the immediate family gets to decide the kind of funeral the dead president would have liked. If the family chooses to hold a state funeral ceremony, the state department takes the expenses and set-ups.

Ex-Presidents have to do Mandatory Travel

Traveling is one of the responsibilities that past presidents still have after leaving office. Former presidents travel as the country's goodwill ambassadors, carrying out their obligations in international diplomacy. They have a $1 million annual budget they may spend for that. Their wives have a yearly travel budget of $50,000. Former presidents are also entitled to diplomatic passports, which allows them to bypass the inconvenience of applying for visas for several nations.

Former Presidents Still Have to Come to National Security Meetings

Even though they are no longer in office, it is customary to look to past presidents for wisdom and insightful political counsel. Former presidents routinely attend national security briefings to keep current on current security challenges as a result. They can reach out to the president-elect and give advice, or the Office of the President may request it if necessary.

Ex-Presidents Cannot Buy Their Own Electronic Devices

As random as it may sound, the former presidents cannot buy their own smartphones or other electronic devices. The reasoning behind this lies in the initial point- safeguarding the state secrets and tackling issues with national security. Therefore, the former presidents have to use state-sanctioned devices.