Rules that Former Presidents Have to Follow

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZalEu_0jSh9zI400
Former PresidentsPhoto byWikimedia Commons

Being the President of the United States has its own set of perks- quite obviously. However, just as everything comes at a cost, being the President of the US also has its disadvantages in terms of restrictions and rules. These rules do not leave your side even after leaving the office at the end of your tenure. 

Leaving the office must be one of the most drastic changes in one’s life. From having control over almost the whole world, you return to your life as an ordinary citizen. However, your life is still shifted. After once being one of the most powerful men in the world, you can never entirely go back to your old life. Just because an ex-president does not have decision-making power does not mean he does not carry sensitive information and state secrets. Safeguarding the ex-presidents essentially mean protecting the information that could compromise the integrity of the state.

Former Presidents Act (3 U.S.C. § 102 note) was introduced in 1958. It provides several life-long benefits to the former US President. It also imposes several restrictions. Here are some things that former US presidents can’t do once they return from their office.

A Two-Timer US President cannot run for the position the third time. 

This came as the 22nd amendment to the act. In easier words, if a president has served two terms, they can’t legally run for the position again. This means that Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are lawfully unable to run for the seat again. 

A Former President Cannot Drive On an Open Road

This amendment probably came out after the tragic assassination of J.F. Kennedy. Nonetheless, it is reported that Ex-US Presidents cannot drive freely on the road. The rule became apparent when an ex-president admitted in his interview that he had not gone in a car in more than 25 years. However, many Ex-presidents are known for driving around in safe and private areas without security and by themselves. 

A Former President Cannot Choose their Funeral Type

It is not up to the former president to choose the funeral type or whether they even want one of any sort. This means that the immediate family gets to decide the kind of funeral the dead president would have liked. If the family chooses to hold a state funeral ceremony, the state department takes the expenses and set-ups. 

Ex-Presidents have to do Mandatory Travel

Traveling is one of the responsibilities that past presidents still have after leaving office. Former presidents travel as the country's goodwill ambassadors, carrying out their obligations in international diplomacy. They have a $1 million annual budget they may spend for that. Their wives have a yearly travel budget of $50,000. Former presidents are also entitled to diplomatic passports, which allows them to bypass the inconvenience of applying for visas for several nations.

Former Presidents Still Have to Come to National Security Meetings

Even though they are no longer in office, it is customary to look to past presidents for wisdom and insightful political counsel. Former presidents routinely attend national security briefings to keep current on current security challenges as a result. They can reach out to the president-elect and give advice, or the Office of the President may request it if necessary.

Ex-Presidents Cannot Buy Their Own Electronic Devices

As random as it may sound, the former presidents cannot buy their own smartphones or other electronic devices. The reasoning behind this lies in the initial point- safeguarding the state secrets and tackling issues with national security. Therefore, the former presidents have to use state-sanctioned devices.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USA# History# President# Politics# White House

Comments / 1141

Published by

Traveler | Serial entrepreneur | Love to write thought provoking articles based on truth and nothing else.

N/A
3765 followers

More from Hdogar

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.

Read full story
25 comments

The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs

Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.

Read full story
879 comments

Who Was the Bloody Mary?

Most of us have already heard about the terrifying myth that if we look into the mirror and call out “Bloody Mary” three times, a demonic creature will appear and will either terrify us or tell us our future.

Read full story
4 comments

2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey

Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.

Read full story
96 comments

Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?

The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!

Read full story
7 comments

Female Rulers Who Challenged the Ruling Status Quo

Human history tells us that powerful male rulers have been ruling over the world since forever. However, more than a handful of female emperors have left their mark in history books.

Read full story

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.

Read full story
348 comments

Opinion: George Washington was Not the Man We Think He Was

George Washington, the most famous and one of most influential people in history, was a man shrouded in mystery. We know him as a hero of the nation who brought forward the democratic system. However, some view him as a slavery proponent and a cheater. His rise to power and his success in wars are well known, but what is less known is that Washington had a dark side beyond his addiction to alcohol.

Read full story
569 comments

Biden Administration Believes that MBS has Immunity in Khashoggi Murder Case

Mohammad Bin Salman - The Saudi Crown PrincePhoto byWikimedia Commons. A recent development in the famous Jamal Khashoggi case came when the US President, Joe Biden, determined that the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman, is now immune due to his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Read full story
10 comments

The Reaction of Twitter Community on Trump’s Return to the App

Elon Musk started to buy shares of Twitter Company in January 2022 and became the newfound owner of the app by April 14, 2022, with a stake of 9.1%. Since then, drastic changes can be seen in the social media app and the company itself, including large-scale layoffs and significant changes in the management structure. He does not plan on stopping there and is even thinking about making twitter private.

Read full story
47 comments

What was John F. Kennedy's Personal Life Like?

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, more commonly known as J. F. Kennedy or JFK, was the 35th President of the United States. Being only 45 at that time, JFK was the youngest US president to come to the office. Only a thousand days after his election, J. F. Kennedy was assassinated, making him the youngest US president to die, too.

Read full story
3 comments

The United States of Secrets

A scandalous story with a cup of tea is everyone’s favorite leisure time hobby, but what if these tales turned out to be true? Over the years, many spine-chilling theories have been produced. Many of them turned cold, whereas a few of these theories turned out to be true.

Read full story
22 comments

The Man who Claims He Saw Aliens in Area 51

Since its inception, Area 51 has been the subject of many controversies and conspiracies. In September 2019, a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral.

Read full story

The Spy Dragonfly Made by the CIA

Kids today are used to playing with insect toys that have wings. In the 21st century, it is the most commonly used and least significant object to be seen in a room. That was not the case in the 1970s, however. We can never imagine how great of an achievement it was in the ’70s to create something robotic.

Read full story
8 comments

Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA

Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.

Read full story
25 comments

Putin's Journey From a Spy to President for Life

The current face of Russia, the man who has not left the President’s seat since 2012, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, has had a history of many twisted layers. Known for his ruthless influence, Putin always turned things in his favour. However, his journey from being a KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti) spy to the President has not been a smooth road for the Russian people.

Read full story
4 comments

The American Export of Blood and Crips Gang War to Belize

In situations with notorious criminals and young men on the run, gang culture will always exist, either in public or hidden behind busy streets. Those who strive to stop them have to understand their needs because violence against violence would create something far more unpleasant.

Read full story
35 comments

The American Goddess Who Gave Us WiFi and Bluetooth

Once upon a time, an Australian American girl born in the 1900s captivated the entire world with her flawless beauty and charming aura. She grew up to be an epitome of beauty with brains, the original face of Snow White and much more than just a pretty face.

Read full story

What Would Happen if a Person Falls into a Black hole?

A black hole is not a large black-colored hole as the name suggests but a huge amount of matter packed in a small area that is said to be ten times bigger than the sun. It is so dense that it is overwhelmed by gravity. There are many speculations about the black hole and what might happen if you fall into it, but which one is true though?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy