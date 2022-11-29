Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skvLS_0jQyyoXa00
William HullPhoto byWikimedia Commons

The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list! 

William Hull Got Himself Courtmartialed, and Death sentenced… for Ineptitude

Hull was the only General to be death sentenced for cowardice and dereliction of duty. Hull was made brigadier general during the 1815 Battle of Mammoth and was tasked with invading Upper Canada and defending Michigan- both of them he failed miserably. It wasn’t his incompetence or lack of experience.

Hull graduated from Yale University and started practicing law immediately after passing the bar. He joined the military and quickly got promoted from lieutenant colonel to brigadier general. He also served in several battlefields, including Trenton, Stanwix, White Plains, Stillwater, Saratoga, Fort, Monmouth, and Stony Point. He was made the governor of Michigan in 1805. What got him famous was his surrender to the British Army at the fort of Detroit during the battle of Mammoth in 1815. 

Hull Had the Misfortune of Going Up Against the Most Gifted Adversaries

Going up against such a big army requires a determined and resilient leader. Hull lacked that trait by all means. To further his dismay, he was also up against Gen. Isaac Brock and Shawnee chief Tecumseh, two of the best generals of the rival army. Hull was outclassed, which played a significant role in the defeat.

However, the actual defeat started when Hull failed to capture the British post at Fort Malden, which was incredibly far from Hull’s headquarters and the most straightforward win. To the US’ dismay, residing in the fort was the highly mobilized and trained group of Tecumseh. Hull had to withdraw after defending several attacks from the other side. This is where things went downhill. 

It broke Hull's confidence. Brock, perceiving a chance, urged a march on Fort Detroit right now. Tecumseh led his soldiers across the Detroit River on the night of August 15, 1812, and Brock followed the next morning. While British artillery bombarded the fort from the Canadian water bank, Tecumseh marched his soldiers in a continuous procession across a woodland clearing. Hull, who mistakenly believed he was vastly outnumbered but wasn't, quietly handed over Fort Detroit and its 2,000-man garrison. Hull was taken as a prisoner along with his men.

However, It Wasn’t Entirely His Fault

Hull had not been adequately informed when the US government had officially declared war. The situation was made worse when an American warship with Hull's personal papers that outlined in great detail the strengths and vulnerabilities of his army, as well as Hull's fear of having to face Britain's First Nations allies, was captured by the enemy. Hull would find the British well-prepared for him as he prepared for his last advance.

What Became of Hull at the End?

In 1814, once the Fort Detroit captives were exchanged, Hull returned to the US to stand trial for his misdeeds. The accusations were severe: treachery, cowardice, duty dereliction, and poor behavior. He received a death sentence after being found guilty of misconduct and negligence of duty. But President James Madison stepped in. The punishment was suspended after consideration of Hull's Revolutionary War combat record. Hull spent his final years making fruitless efforts to cleanse his identity and restore his image.

# USA# History# War# Politics# American History

