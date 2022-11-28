Female Rulers Who Challenged the Ruling Status Quo

A Statue of Nefertiti Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Human history tells us that powerful male rulers have been ruling over the world since forever. However, more than a handful of female emperors have left their mark in history books.

Their lives were filled with the struggle of achieving goals and accomplishing tasks that seemed impossible otherwise. Cleopatra, Nefertiti, Hatshepsut are remembered as history’s most influential female leaders, to name a few. Here is the list of women emperors who had a significant influence on their people and led their nations to glory.

Cleopatra VII

Cleopatra VII was the last Egyptian female emperor of the Ptolemaic dynasty. She was a celebrated public figure among the locals of Egypt. She was known for her unparalleled beauty, accompanied by her witty brains. Cleopatra VII was multilingual and she took full advantage of her language skills by having influence in politics.

She succeeded to the throne after the death of her father, Ptolemy XII Auletes. Cleopatra had a knack for politics as she soon started building a strong political bond with Julius Caesar, the Roman despot.

After a brief time, Cleopatra married Mark Anthony, another Roman leader, and led a dramatically unsuccessful effort to seize control of the Roman Empire. Cleopatra continued to reign over Egypt as a regent after her son’s death.

Neferneferuaten Nefertiti

Nefertiti was a gorgeous yet brainy Egyptian leader, born in Thebes in 1370 BC. Nefertiti was the consort of Akhenaten, the mighty Pharaoh who worshipped the sun.

Nefertiti influenced and transformed her husband’s religious beliefs. The power couple soon began forcing the worship of the sun deity across Egypt. Monumental buildings were made in the reign of Nefertiti.

Additionally, she brought tremendous change to the economy and infrastructure of Egypt. A sculpture of Nefertiti has been restored and preserved in the Egyptian Museum of Berlin.

Theodora

Theodora was one of the most influential queens in the world who ruled the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire from 525 AD to 548 AD.

Theodora is remembered due to her remarkable work during the Nika riots that pacified the civil disruption. In 532 AD, the Nika riots broke out in Constantinople as the mob tried d to overthrow Emperor Justinian I.

Theodora then came forward as a skillful leader when she was able to settle the political differences between the Blues and the Greens after giving a remarkable speech. The rioters who initially destroyed the public property calmed down after Theodora’s speech. It was evident that she had been successful in reconciling the Blues and the Greens as the violence completely stopped after her speech.

Theodora began to rebuild the city of Constantinople following the Nika riots. Theodora established women’s rights and gave a chance to talented women to be recognized in the male-dominant era of the Byzantine empire.

In 548 AD, Theodora passed away from a painful ulcer. However, she triumphed in etching her name in history.

Hatshepsut

Hatshepsut is remembered as the fifth Pharaoh of the eighth Egyptian dynasty who had a substantial influence over the Egyptians in the 15th century. Hatshepsut was the daughter of the Egyptian emperor, Thutmose I.

She succeeded him soon after his death as she co-ruled Egypt with her son Thutmose III, who was, in fact, adopted. Hatshepsut gained recognition and immense love as she held the throne for an estimated two decades. According to research, Hatshepsut had the position of a female Pharaoh for the longest time in history.

In the Second Intermediate Period, Egypt faced a significant upheaval that destroyed the prime trade routes for the Egyptians. Hatshepsut saved the state by rebuilding the trading infrastructure, and in turn rehabilitating the country’s economy.

The female Pharaoh created monumental structures which made her era memorable. In 1458 BC, the female Pharaoh embraced death, leaving Egypt in its best form.

Wu Zetian

Empress Wu Zetian, also known as Wu Zhao, was the first recorded empress of China whose rule lasted across two dynasties. Wu Zetian’s rule began in 655 AD during the Tang Dynasty, which continued till 690 AD.

Wu Zetian had immense influence over the Chinese locals, courting love and support. In 690 AD, Wu Zetian’s second rule began on the Zhou Dynasty that lasted for fifteen years and ended in 705 AD.

According to records, she is considered the first legitimate queen of China and was known as the “Holy and Divine Emperor” back in the time. Wu Zetian was awarded several honorary titles for her remarkable contributions, including the Lady, Empress Consort, Empress Dowager, and Empress Regnant predominantly.

Furthermore, Wu Zetian is celebrated for bringing religious and educational reforms across China. The zealous empress introduced the examination system for the allocation of government positions, promoted Buddhism, and advocated the religion of peace and love.

Olga of Kiev

Olga, better known as Olga of Kiev, was a ferocious Russian ruler born in Pskov, Russia. In 902 AD, Olga was married to Igor of Kiev, whom she loved with all her heart.

Unfortunately, Igor was brutally murdered by the rival tribe of Drevilians a few years after their wedding. This heinous act kindled a never-ending fire of revenge in Olga’s heart.

In 945 AD, Olga assumed the throne, acting as a regent for her toddler son. Olga then converted to Christianity and began to spin a plan to avenge her late husband. Her strategic planning resulted in the subjugation of Drevilians. Olga was celebrated for her contributions to religious boundaries, including the establishment of churches and preaching Christianity.