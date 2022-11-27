Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

Hdogar

James BuchananPhoto byWikimedia Commons

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.

He was born in 1791 in a wealthy family in Pennsylvania. He was a great lawyer, debater, and a graduate of the prestigious Dickenson College. Interestingly, he is almost unanimously considered the worst President in US history, and here’s why:

He Deepened the Roots of Slavery in the Country.

Buchanan was known to favor the South over the North. His very much flawed views on slavery deeply enraged the people of the North and further divided the country, leading to the Civil War. Mostly, Buchanan tried to hold a neutral stance on the topic of slavery. In his inauguration speech, he referred to it as “Most happy will it be for the country when the public mind shall be diverted from this question to others of more pressing and practical importance.”

However, for many enslaved people and his opponents, slavery was the most pressing issue. This, along with many other expressions of his deeply problematic views, made the President one of the most hated people in the country, especially in the North.

The issue was further enflamed after the Dred Scott Decision. According to many, the President was already tipped off about the ruling, which also influenced his views. However, the outcome of the situation was terrible for both the enslaved people and the supporters of Buchanan.

His Time in Office Led to an Economic Downturn and a Civil War.

Buchanan’s consistent favor of the South angered many people. This matter was further exploited during the economic downturn of 1857 when fourteen hundred state banks and five thousand businesses collapsed. While the South recovered without much difficulty, the real problem was faced by the North, which already had much economic disparity. Many people got laid off and were forced to beg on the streets.

However, Buchanan’s reaction to reform not relief angered the sufferers the most. According to Buchanan, the US reserves were not in enough capacity to give relief. However, everything else in the South was running smoothly, and the high tariffs in the North were still being collected.

Many Northerners saw the situation due to the high tariffs levied by the government. Still, the Southerners and Buchanan refused to take any responsibility for the position and said that the over-speculation of the North-American bankers was the root cause of the situation.

Buchanan’s End of the Presidency Was His Most Challenging Time in the Office.

In his “lame duck” period, President Buchanan faced secession from many states in the union. When President Lincoln was elected, many slave-owning states declared their intention to secede from the union.

President Buchanan, being a lame duck with a cabinet of primary southerners, did not take a stance against the secession and instead blamed the Northern Abolitionists for the country’s division of slavery.

In his address, Buchanan said, “The antecedents of the President-elect have been sufficient to justify the fears of the South that he will attempt to invade their constitutional rights.” As he said, the real problem and the cause of secession was “the long-continued and intemperate interference of the Northern people with the question of slavery in the Southern states.”

The problems faced by Buchanan during his presidency were similar to the ones faced by many other US presidents. However, his incompetence cannot be blamed. He faces criticism primarily because of his ill-thought logic and extremely problematic views about some of the most pressing issues at that time.

