The Reaction of Twitter Community on Trump’s Return to the App

Donald Trump Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk started to buy shares of Twitter Company in January 2022 and became the newfound owner of the app by April 14, 2022, with a stake of 9.1%.

Since then, drastic changes can be seen in the social media app and the company itself, including large-scale layoffs and significant changes in the management structure. He does not plan on stopping there and is even thinking about making twitter private.

However, the oddest changes done by Musk to the app have to be the Twitter poll wanting to reinstate Donald Trump!

A Brief Background

Before Twitter stopped him, Trump had over 88 million followers. He was banned back in 2021 after the attack on the US Capitol. However, the Twitter community was shocked after seeing the poll put up by the new owner asking whether to reinstate Trump’s old account back.

As previously reported, Musk reinstated the accounts of US comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson. Besides that, the account of the satirical website Babylon Bee was restored.

Musk also wrote the famous Latin phrase, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God." According to Musk, restrictive bans undermine Twitter’s policy of free expression and speech.

Poll Results

Much to our surprise, 60% had voted yes during the first few hours the poll was up, and by November 19, the Ex-President’s account had been reinstated after 15 million people voted, and of whom almost 52% of the community affirmed the proposal.

The former president’s old Twitter handle and tweets have been restored, but he is yet to post something new on his newly reinstated account.

Mixed Reaction by Twitteratis

However, there are still mixed reactions to Musk’s latest move. Some Tweets applauded the decision, while some could not help but reiterate Trump’s last tweets from last year, pumping his followers to riot the US Capitol and overthrow the democracy.

A tweet specifically reported: “Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a middle finger to all mainstream media, woke leftists & Big Tech. If you claim to support free speech, this should have you smiling from ear to ear.”

Another reported, “Trump is back. Now more than EVER, we need to stand TALL for our Democracy. I’m not going anywhere; who’s with me?”

At the same time, people could not help but remember the past incidents and some of Trump’s old tweets. A tweet said, “Now that Trump has been allowed back on Twitter, Never Forget why he was thrown off.”

Another furious Twitter user said, “I’m quitting Twitter now that he’s back. I hope many do the same”.

NAACP was generally angry about the whole situation and wrote in a statement, “If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all.”

A Way Forward

Since the new ownership, Elon Musk has been criticized for the changes he has brought to the platform. After the buyout, there was a splurge of hate speech and inappropriate content, including racial jokes and Nazi memes.

One Twitter said, “Elon now controls Twitter. Unleash the racial slurs. K---S AND N-----S,”

People have also criticized Musk’s new management strategies and asked him to interfere in the platform’s policies.

No matter how controversial Elon Musk’s vision and rule over Twitter are, it is inevitable that the app's usage is at an all-time high, and people are digging the new content daily. The judgment of right and wrong can be left to time.