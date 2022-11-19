What was John F. Kennedy's Personal Life Like?

John F. Kennedy Wikimedia Commons

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, more commonly known as J. F. Kennedy or JFK, was the 35th President of the United States. Being only 45 at that time, JFK was the youngest US president to come to the office. Only a thousand days after his election, J. F. Kennedy was assassinated, making him the youngest US president to die, too.

Nonetheless, he is still considered one of the most significant milestones in the history of the United States. Here is an insight into JFK’s personal life:

Early Life

JFK was born on May 29, 1917, in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S. Kennedy came from an influential family which was equally competitive. He was schooled in a Roman Catholic Church and through the teachings of his ancestors, who had a fairly political background.

His mother, Rose F. Kennedy, was the daughter of John F. Fitzgerald, the mayor of Boston at that time, and his father, Joseph Kennedy, served as the US Ambassador to Great Britain.

Growing up, Kennedy faced many illnesses and almost died from Scarlet Fever. However, he turned out to be a competitive gentleman and played football for his college, Harvard University, Cambridge.

Time in US Army

John Kennedy enlisted in the US army in 1941 and was deployed to South Pacific two years later. Kennedy, once again, escaped the hands of death when a Japanese Destroyer sank his patrol boat.

Kennedy swam for several miles, carrying his injured crew members, for which he was awarded the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism. Kennedy was discharged from the army in 1945 due to recurring back pain from an injury in his early teens.

Interest in International Politics

On his return, Kennedy had to take command after the death of his elder brother, Joe, whom the parents expected to run for office. Kennedy left his journalistic career and decided to pursue politics.

Initially, Kennedy was interested in International Politics. On a trip to Europe, he interviewed many refugees from the Civil Wars about the conditions in Mussolini's Italy and Hitler's Germany.

Later, he visited other countries like France, Latvia, Palestine, Poland, Russia, and Germany to assess the current political trends. He also wrote letters to his father, US Ambassador in Britain then.

John. F. Kennedy authored a book, Why England Slept, in which he wrote about the isolationist character of the British population. Published and promoted by Josh Kennedy, the book became an instant bestseller.

Family Life

John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953, soon after he was appointed a senator. Kennedy and Jacqueline had their first daughter, Caroline, in 1957. Before that, they had a miscarriage in 1955, a firstborn daughter whom they named Arabella.

In 1960, right after Kennedy won the US elections and became the president, the couple had their son John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr.

The couple had their third child, Patrick, in 1963, who died two years later due to complications during birth.

His daughter, Caroline, is the only surviving offspring of the Kennedy family after the death of John Jr died in 1999 in a plane crash. Caroline followed in her family’s footsteps in politics and served as the US Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017.

Presidency and Assassination

J. F. Kennedy of the Democratic Party was elected as the 35th President of the United States in 1960. He ran against Richard Nixon of the Republican Party and won with 303 vs. 219 votes. During his time in office, Kennedy faced many challenges, including the tensions between the US and the Soviet Union.

Kennedy had only been the President for almost three years when he was martyred on November 22, 1963, in a motorcade in Dallas. The assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was killed before he could be charged.

JFK is known for his charismatic style of leadership and remarkable personality. He is still taken as an inspiration by many people around the world.