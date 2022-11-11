The Man who Claims He Saw Aliens in Area 51

Hdogar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5OUC_0j7BKYt100
Funny Alien SignFlickr

Since its inception, Area 51 has been the subject of many controversies and conspiracies. In September 2019, a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral.

Allegedly, a hub for UFOs and aliens, it is a top-secret US military base in Nevada. What goes on in there is open to speculation and only known to a selected few.

Creation of Area 51

Area 51 was created on April 12, 1955, by CIA Director Allan Foster Dulles during the Cold War as a testing facility for reconnaissance aircrafts such as U-2 and SR-71 Blackbird.

The first president to publicly acknowledge its existence was Barack Obama (D-Illinois) in 2013. Before 2013 government officials did not acknowledge that any such facility existed. ‘

There is little to no official information regarding the activities that take place there. However, it is assumed that the US is developing cutting-edge aircrafts and other technologically advanced war machines inside Area 51.

Conspiracy Theories

The clandestine nature of the project is the reason Area 51 has garnered the attention of the public. Among the most popular theories regarding Area 51 is the existence of extraterrestrial beings and UFOs there.

People claim that an alien spaceship crashed in 1947 at Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, that spacecraft and alien bodies are experimented on and kept hidden in the military base.

At first the US military thought that the supposed alien space ship was actually an alien aircraft. However, later they declared it a weather balloon. To this day, people are not convinced by the weather balloon theory.

Bob Lazar : The Man Who Saw Aliens in Area 51

In 1989, a man named Bob Lazar came forward with his story and made the most audacious assertions.

According to Lazar, alien technology was being reverse-engineered in Area 51, and he used to be employed as a senior staff physicist in the US air force. He claimed to have worked with alien technology at a base called S4 near Area 51.

He observed many strange phenomena happening there. His job was to understand and analyze alien spaceships. He was given plans for a certain craft which was found in an archaeological dig.

At the base, no one was given the entire details of the craft they were working on. Information was given on specific parts they were working on. Bob’s job was to study propulsion.

“Totally impossible. The propulsion system is a gravity propulsion system. The power source is an anti-matter reactor. This technology does not exist at all.” — Bob Lazar

He also claimed to have seen alien beings. He claimed that once when he was walking back to his workspace he saw an alien being in one of the rooms in Area 51. The figure was dark and had a large head.

He said that the ship they were working on would be tested at midnight by the air force. Once he found this out, he invited some of his friends to observe whatever was going on.

After his employer found this out, he was immediately fired. It was these outrageous statements of his that brought Alien theories to life

Was Lazar Telling The Truth?

At first, Lazar refused to disclose his real name, but then, he decided to come out to the public for his own safety and became a part of the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers.” It was this documentary that led him to become a prime figure regarding Area 51 conspiracy theories.

What makes Lazar’s claims sound legitimate is the fact that before his assertions, no one knew what happened in Area 51 at all. His claims made sense because it has been unveiled that aircraft such as the B-2 Stealth Bomber were created and developed there.

The B-2 Stealth bomber is a very unusual aircraft in design and shape. It looks like an alien war machine to some

Also, lazar described the process, and scanning procedure one had to go through to enter the base, and the air force revealed that such techniques were indeed in use at the time Lazar was employed.

However, the most critical and relevant proof Lazar provided was the discovery and use of Element 115. At the time Lazar came forward with his story, this element did not exist.

It was only after 2003 that Russian scientists synthesized Element 115 artificially in their laboratory and named it Moscovium. Russia also has a highly developed space program of its own. This proves this theory that it is possible to obtain Element 115 from some extraterrestrial source.

Problems With Lazar’s Story

Behavioral analysts and interviewers have observed that Lazar had a hard time keeping his story straight. He changed several details when he recounted the events in interviews, and this makes his credibility dubious.

Also, his educational and employment record, in his words, seems to be quite remarkable, but when a background check was run on him, it was found that the schools and employers he mentioned had no record of him.

Parting Thoughts

There is no conclusive evidence or report of what happens in Area 51. The US military and the CIA might be benefiting from the hype around Area 51 as an alien facility, because they can carry out their operations confidentially with this distraction.

Nonetheless, these paranormal stories and myths are both entertaining and mind-boggling.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# america# area 51# politics# history# aliens

Comments / 0

Published by

Writes about History and Mystery

N/A
1279 followers

More from Hdogar

The Spy Dragonfly Made by the CIA

Kids today are used to playing with insect toys that have wings. In the 21st century, it is the most commonly used and least significant object to be seen in a room. That was not the case in the 1970s, however. We can never imagine how great of an achievement it was in the ’70s to create something robotic.

Read full story
8 comments

Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA

Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.

Read full story
25 comments

Putin's Journey From a Spy to President for Life

The current face of Russia, the man who has not left the President’s seat since 2012, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, has had a history of many twisted layers. Known for his ruthless influence, Putin always turned things in his favour. However, his journey from being a KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti) spy to the President has not been a smooth road for the Russian people.

Read full story
4 comments

The American Export of Blood and Crips Gang War to Belize

In situations with notorious criminals and young men on the run, gang culture will always exist, either in public or hidden behind busy streets. Those who strive to stop them have to understand their needs because violence against violence would create something far more unpleasant.

Read full story
35 comments

The American Goddess Who Gave Us WiFi and Bluetooth

Once upon a time, an Australian American girl born in the 1900s captivated the entire world with her flawless beauty and charming aura. She grew up to be an epitome of beauty with brains, the original face of Snow White and much more than just a pretty face.

Read full story

What Would Happen if a Person Falls into a Black hole?

A black hole is not a large black-colored hole as the name suggests but a huge amount of matter packed in a small area that is said to be ten times bigger than the sun. It is so dense that it is overwhelmed by gravity. There are many speculations about the black hole and what might happen if you fall into it, but which one is true though?

Read full story

Opinion: "Karen," the Privileged White Woman of America

Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”

Read full story
228 comments
Jacksonville, FL

The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam War

American troops resting during Vietnam WarWikimedia Commons. In 1967, John Chick Donohue, better known as Chickie among friends, made an incredible trip from America to Vietnam to provide his childhood friends with beer.

Read full story
50 comments

Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)

The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.

Read full story
20 comments
Utah State

Utah Man Beat Wife to Death on Their 18th Anniversary

Marriage is a bond of love shared between two souls, but sometimes that love is replaced by hate, leading to tumultuous endings. A similar case happened with the Manzanares when Kristy Manzanares demanded separation from her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, on their anniversary celebration in 2017. No one expected Kenneth to react outrageously, but he had lost his control and punched his beloved wife to death in a fit of rage. Many invitees believed that the anniversary party was staged and Kristy’s murder was pre-planned. It took nearly three years for Kenneth to accept his crime.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American History

On 1 October 2017, people like you and I planned to enjoy a music festival with their friends and family, oblivious of what was waiting ahead of them. A deadly mass shooting of a continuous eleven minutes took place on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, leaving many dead and most injured. The Vegas incident scarred Americans such that no music festival has been held on Route 91 since the horrific 2017 mass shooting incident.

Read full story
31 comments

America's Problem of Ghost Guns (opinion)

Nowadays there’s a DIY version of every appliance and tool- we never thought a dangerously accessible DIY version of guns could also exist. Ghost guns have become the new terror for American police, especially as gun violence is rising. America has a gun problem, and it is being made infinitely worse through ghost guns.

Read full story
17 comments

What is the History of America's Silent President?

As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Christopher Columbus was No Hero

Columbus Day is one of the most contested American holidays, and for a good reason. It is celebrated as a federal holiday and is meant to rejoice in Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the American coast on October 12, 1492. However, what many forget is that the year marked unforeseen tragedy. What it contains is a gory tale of genocide. American is built on the bodies of Native Americans sacrificed to make room for Caucasians. It does well to dig into the atrocities that Christopher bought with himself in 1492.

Read full story
443 comments
Buffalo, NY

The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United States

The history of the African-Americans is not a happy one. For years, black lives were victimized by racism in different fields of work. In such circumstances, survival was even more challenging if you were a female. Fighting this war of racism and gender inequality, Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman who not only joined the strongest political party but also stood for the neglected rights of the black people.

Read full story
181 comments

Was Michael Rockefeller Eaten By Cannibals?

Fed up from the perks of modern life, Michael sought solace in the unconventional lifestyle of the untamed. However, his passion brought about his mysterious downfall. Despite numerous theories, the question remains: What happened to Michael Rockefeller? Was he eaten by the cannibals whose ways he worshipped? Did he fake his death to join the secluded Asmat tribe? Is Michael still alive?

Read full story
2 comments

The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President

Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).

Read full story
18 comments

Would-Be Assassin of Former US President Reagan Released After 41 Years

On March 30, 1981, a tragedy struck the United States of America when drifter John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate its 40th President, Ronald Wilson Reagan. Despite the President’s miraculous survival, punitive measures were anticipated against his attacker.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy