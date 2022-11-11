The Man who Claims He Saw Aliens in Area 51

Funny Alien Sign Flickr

Since its inception, Area 51 has been the subject of many controversies and conspiracies. In September 2019, a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral.

Allegedly, a hub for UFOs and aliens, it is a top-secret US military base in Nevada. What goes on in there is open to speculation and only known to a selected few.

Creation of Area 51

Area 51 was created on April 12, 1955, by CIA Director Allan Foster Dulles during the Cold War as a testing facility for reconnaissance aircrafts such as U-2 and SR-71 Blackbird.

The first president to publicly acknowledge its existence was Barack Obama (D-Illinois) in 2013. Before 2013 government officials did not acknowledge that any such facility existed. ‘

There is little to no official information regarding the activities that take place there. However, it is assumed that the US is developing cutting-edge aircrafts and other technologically advanced war machines inside Area 51.

Conspiracy Theories

The clandestine nature of the project is the reason Area 51 has garnered the attention of the public. Among the most popular theories regarding Area 51 is the existence of extraterrestrial beings and UFOs there.

People claim that an alien spaceship crashed in 1947 at Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, that spacecraft and alien bodies are experimented on and kept hidden in the military base.

At first the US military thought that the supposed alien space ship was actually an alien aircraft. However, later they declared it a weather balloon. To this day, people are not convinced by the weather balloon theory.

Bob Lazar : The Man Who Saw Aliens in Area 51

In 1989, a man named Bob Lazar came forward with his story and made the most audacious assertions.

According to Lazar, alien technology was being reverse-engineered in Area 51, and he used to be employed as a senior staff physicist in the US air force. He claimed to have worked with alien technology at a base called S4 near Area 51.

He observed many strange phenomena happening there. His job was to understand and analyze alien spaceships. He was given plans for a certain craft which was found in an archaeological dig.

At the base, no one was given the entire details of the craft they were working on. Information was given on specific parts they were working on. Bob’s job was to study propulsion.

“Totally impossible. The propulsion system is a gravity propulsion system. The power source is an anti-matter reactor. This technology does not exist at all.” — Bob Lazar

He also claimed to have seen alien beings. He claimed that once when he was walking back to his workspace he saw an alien being in one of the rooms in Area 51. The figure was dark and had a large head.

He said that the ship they were working on would be tested at midnight by the air force. Once he found this out, he invited some of his friends to observe whatever was going on.

After his employer found this out, he was immediately fired. It was these outrageous statements of his that brought Alien theories to life

Was Lazar Telling The Truth?

At first, Lazar refused to disclose his real name, but then, he decided to come out to the public for his own safety and became a part of the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers.” It was this documentary that led him to become a prime figure regarding Area 51 conspiracy theories.

What makes Lazar’s claims sound legitimate is the fact that before his assertions, no one knew what happened in Area 51 at all. His claims made sense because it has been unveiled that aircraft such as the B-2 Stealth Bomber were created and developed there.

The B-2 Stealth bomber is a very unusual aircraft in design and shape. It looks like an alien war machine to some

Also, lazar described the process, and scanning procedure one had to go through to enter the base, and the air force revealed that such techniques were indeed in use at the time Lazar was employed.

However, the most critical and relevant proof Lazar provided was the discovery and use of Element 115. At the time Lazar came forward with his story, this element did not exist.

It was only after 2003 that Russian scientists synthesized Element 115 artificially in their laboratory and named it Moscovium. Russia also has a highly developed space program of its own. This proves this theory that it is possible to obtain Element 115 from some extraterrestrial source.

Problems With Lazar’s Story

Behavioral analysts and interviewers have observed that Lazar had a hard time keeping his story straight. He changed several details when he recounted the events in interviews, and this makes his credibility dubious.

Also, his educational and employment record, in his words, seems to be quite remarkable, but when a background check was run on him, it was found that the schools and employers he mentioned had no record of him.

Parting Thoughts

There is no conclusive evidence or report of what happens in Area 51. The US military and the CIA might be benefiting from the hype around Area 51 as an alien facility, because they can carry out their operations confidentially with this distraction.

Nonetheless, these paranormal stories and myths are both entertaining and mind-boggling.