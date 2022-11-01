Putin's Journey From a Spy to President for Life

Putin Wikimedia Commons

The current face of Russia, the man who has not left the President’s seat since 2012, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, has had a history of many twisted layers. Known for his ruthless influence, Putin always turned things in his favour. However, his journey from being a KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti) spy to the President has not been a smooth road for the Russian people.

However, none of it mattered to him as long as he had everything in the grip of his fist. What were his stepping stones in this path that no one could put at a halt?

The Spy Who Could Read Minds in A Glance

Born in a small apartment in Leningrad, Russia (St. Petersburg today), Putin had always dreamt of bigger things to achieve.

In multiple instances, he shared a rat-chasing story that inspired his life. Putin as a boy, would chase a fat rat down the hall. Being cornered and desperate to protect itself, the rat attacked him and tried to bite. Putin ran for his life and slammed the door in its nose.

In his words, the event taught him how, when cornered, anyone would attack viciously. That is how he has been living his entire life by putting this analogy into practice. Presumably, he shared this story as a cryptic warning to other nations.

Just at the age of 17, Putin began to dream of working for the KGB. However, he waited until he graduated with a law degree from Leningrad State University. That is when he met a man, Professor Anatoly Sobchak, who later became his partner in crime. However, this partnership was not just one-sided.

Putin also went out of his way to help Sobchak keep out of prison. A deadly duo made for each other, indeed. It was in 1975 that Putin finally joined KGB and began his career as a counter-intelligence officer in the Second Chief Directorate.

Soon after, his hard work paid off, as he was transferred to the First Chief Directorate. His tasks were to monitor foreign officials in Leningrad. Hence, Putin’s position in KGB was not of any nominal value. Instead, his assistance meant that KGB would be aware of all the spies and the crucial data around the world.

Putin’s existence had begun to leave a powerful impression on whoever encountered him. He was and still is, known for his ability to read minds which makes him far fiercer than he seems. However, after being a successful intelligence agent for years, Putin knew he had to approach a different route for a better future.

The Real Partners in Crime

At the time, Putin was suspected of directly funding the arming of terrorist groups. Yet, his ability to befriend people from the criminal world was greatly helpful. And just as the Soviet Union began to fall apart, Putin returned to Leningrad in 1990.

Then followed the long-awaited reunion with his former professor, Anatoly Sobchak, Putin began working as his advisorin the International Affairs section of Leningrad State University. But his old roots did not wither here as well. His main motive was to surveil the student body for potential KGB recruits and continue his work as a spy.

Nonetheless, this time Putin was not alone. He had Sobchak by his side, who was not just a professor to him anymore. Instead, their relationship bloomed into a full-fledged criminal alliance. In 1991, Sobchak became the first democratically elected Mayor of St. Petersburg. It meant that Putin would automatically have a superior backhand.

Consequently, Putin became the head of the Mayor’s Committee for External Relations in 1994. This change in dynamics fueled an enormous level of hidden corruption in Russia. And with Putin’s help, Sobchak’s pockets kept filling with millions worth of money. He made it all possible by giving false promises of food aid to other nations and never fulfilling them once he got the money.

Putin Gets What He Wants

However, this corruption could not stay under the rug forever. Hence investigations began soon after. There were numerous orders for the dismissal of Putin that Sobchak blatantly ignored. But, his loyalty lost him his re-electioncampaign in 1996, leading to his arrest for inquiry.

Putin, on the other hand, must have smelled the forthcoming danger. With the help of his fake illness, he immediately aided Sobchak in fleeing the country and seeking refuge in France. He remained in exile until his dear friend, Putin could gain power in his hands.

Boris Yeltsin, the then-president, was all the while busy enriching himself. In Russia, wealth inequality was skyrocketing, causing anger across the country. Yeltsin was desperate to remain in power, and he had to figure out a way.

And just like that, Putin was brought into the picture to do the difficult tasks for him. Although Putin was not famous, Yeltsin boldly made him the Prime Minister of Russia. He also expressed the desire to make Putin his successor. Without doing anything himself, Putin was getting all that he wanted.

He Took the Slogan “President for Life” Seriously

Things changed a lot in September of 1999. A series of bombings struck the main cities of Russia, and with hundreds of people killed and thousands injured, Russians were devastated and scared for their lives. The intelligence services attributed the attacks to Chechen terrorists, as Putin vowed revenge on the perpetrators.

By and by, Putin arose as the national hero to whom none mattered more than his people’s lives. Things behind the scenes were not the same, though. The bombs used to target the apartment buildings were the same as were used in the Russian military. It created many suspicions pointing toward the government who denied any involvement.

Despite the open allegations and many unreleased findings, Putin managed to save himself a seat as the President of Russia. Yeltsin announced his resignation from the presidency in 1999 and appointed Putin as acting President. However, due to different term limits, he stepped down from power for a brief period, only to step back again in 2008.

Finally, for the third time in history, Putin was elected as the President of Russia in 2012. Henceforth, he secured his place by signing a presidential law that grants him to run for re-election twice. He is not going anywhere now, is he?

The PR Game No One Can Beat

His intimidating dictatorship has also scared any potential opponent, if at all. Despite these smart tactics, Putin spent considerable time advancing his tough-guy agenda. He did photoshoots of him playing numerous sports, engaging in multiple leisure activities, and depicting himself as a fit 69-year-old. If that was not enough, he even shot a music video showing himself as the man of dreams.

Regardless, Putin has done all of this to stay in power, and his propaganda has worked well so far. It is 2021, and Putin is still the President of Russia, currently fighting a war with Ukraine. And very proudly using his rat-chasing inspiration in practice, one way or the other.