The American Export of Blood and Crips Gang War to Belize

In situations with notorious criminals and young men on the run, gang culture will always exist, either in public or hidden behind busy streets. Those who strive to stop them have to understand their needs because violence against violence would create something far more unpleasant.

Belize City experienced something similar when the U.S. exported members of these gangs. With its roots from the 90s, it triggered a war between a Bloods and Crips Gang that has caused a lot more chaos with increased incidents of violent crimes.

Streets Are Now Awash In Blood

During the summer of a pandemic, the police were on high alert in gang-controlled Belize City. Gerald Tillett Jr., the son of a notorious gangster murdered in 2016, was assassinated on May 7, 2021. The police were sure that there would be payback from his gang.

A few blocks from his childhood home, Tillett Jr. rode his bike. Reportedly, the territory now belonged to his rival Blood gang, known as Taylor’s Alley Gang, and they would not tolerate his presence there. Consequently, Tillett Jr. was found dead in a pool of blood.

Only a few nights later, three more people were shot in the area known as George Street. It was essentially the boundary between the two rival gangs that had been feuding for quite some time. One of these three people was 51-year-old Raymond Garcia.

The successful banker had no connections to the gang. He was just an innocent, loving father of two kids who became a victim of this never-ending Southside war. His only purpose for visiting the fierce area was to play dominoes, an essential part of his life. Sadly, his leisure time activity led to his gruesome death.

It is saddening that Garcia’s family had to bear the brunt of this violence. His grieving mother, Natividad Rita Garcia, exclaimed,

“It really hits us hard, the family.” Further, when asked what might have caused the killing, she responded,“According to what I heard, one of the men playing domino, his children, they are in the gangs. I think they were just scooting around and trying to find their targets.” (YouTube)

The incident further proves that an innocent life has no value to these gangs.

The Roots Of Violence Have Increased The Crime Rate

Nevertheless, the locals were not unfamiliar with this violence. Those gangs have been terrorizing Belize since the early 90s. Police Senior Superintendent Gualberto Garcia explained,

“The gangs started way back in the 1980s, when we started having the influx of deportees [from the U.S.], and they started the Crips and the Bloods.” [Vice]

However, with each passing year, these gangs crumbled into many different rivalries. The affiliation to the originals has been severely limited, and now everyone fights according to their conflicts. Their violent feuds have driven the murder rate in the country to the highest in the world per population.

As part of a plan to reduce violence, police were going to ambush for the Southside, where gang activity is high, so they checked each person individually. Often, they stop people based on an excuse.

For example, when someone is not wearing a helmet or not taking Covid-19 precautions. If they suspect that they possess weapons, they will check their pockets, bags, or vehicles. Police have reportedly discovered 13 firearms in a month alone.

But, Who Are The Crips And Bloods? How Do They Work?

These are merely drug dealers, referred to as blue and red, whose main priority is weed. If another gang interferes in their business, it can result in a conflict that leads to cold-blooded murders. If a member turns on them, he will lose his life with a single bullet, just like that.

The Bloods and the Crips are African-American street gangs that began in Los Angeles. The Crips and Bloods became famous during the crack cocaine epidemic and drug wars of the 1980s.

These gangs are not running a multi-billion-dollar drug trade like the Mexican cartels. Yet, their rivalry is still ferocious. As a consequence of their deep roots in the streets of Belize, these apparent distant cousins of U.S. gangs frequently set fires.

How Did Belize Develop A Gang Culture?

It still begs the question, how did the gangs escape control in a city with a small population compared to the big U.S. cities?

A former member of the Crips, a convicted murderer, completing his life in Belize central prison, shared the details of the beginning era. Leslie “Pipe” Pipersburgh shared that it all began from a movie called Colors.

Pop culture fueled the streets gang violence after the film was released in 1988. The government’s answer to the much out-of-control violence was to deport immigrants convicted of violent offenses.

A total of a thousand illegal immigrants were deported back to Belize, but this time they came back with hatred deeply rooted inside them. Some of the deported criminals were Bloods and Crips who established local units of those gangs in Belize.

Pipe further added,

“When the movie came out now, they started taking the same behavior as the movie. Start claiming a color.”

Simply put, the deportees returning from the U.S. adopted everything they saw in the movies. They saw themselves in a fictional world and were enraged to paint it all back in their country.

Hollywood made several movies about the Crips and Bloods including Boyz N the Hood during the 1990s. The enormously popular Gangster rap music also glorified the Bloods and Crips.

It seems that Belizean youth are far more vicious than their ancestors were. They would do whatever it takes to get something done, even if it meant harming their own family. So long as they belong to gangs, they are not scared of what may happen to them or innocent people.

A Naïve Belizean Youth

Since these gang members are merely around the age of 16, they need proper guidance.

A bill to curb crime rates is being drafted by Belize’s current Prime Minister and his government. But most importantly, the authorities need to understand how these young boys become entangled in this savage trap.

When nearly 20% of the population of Belize has lived under the influence of drug dealers in L.A. over the past few years, they tend to adopt it fully. Because they are illegal, they are always living in the fear that they might be deported. And once they do enter their country again, they carry the twisted big-city culture with them.

With low employment rates and a low wage rate, they are compelled to engage in the drug business. Hence, the authorities need to provide them not only with working opportunities but good education as well.

