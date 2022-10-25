What Would Happen if a Person Falls into a Black hole?

Black hole Wikimedia Commons

A black hole is not a large black-colored hole as the name suggests but a huge amount of matter packed in a small area that is said to be ten times bigger than the sun. It is so dense that it is overwhelmed by gravity. There are many speculations about the black hole and what might happen if you fall into it, but which one is true though?

The Prediction about the Great Mass of Matter

The famous scientist Albert Einstein, who is known for his undeniable intelligence predicted the existence of a black hole back in 1916, decades before it was discovered. He said that there was a space in outer space that was packed with gravitational force and was able to pull everything into it. With that theory given, he introduced Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity which suggests that when a star dies, it leaves behind a small, dense, remnant core. Also,

“if the mass of the core is three times the mass of the sun, gravity overwhelms all other forces and produces a black hole.”

He also introduced the term accretion, which is the process of drawing matter. The black hole according to his equation could easily draw in all the other matter close to it causing supernova explosions: the destruction of old stars.

Now imagine, what it might do to a normal person if it is ten folds larger than the sun and full of extreme gravitational force? Well, we will get back to that later.

The Official Discovery of Black Hole

Picture of a Black Hole Wikipedia

The black hole was officially discovered in 1967 by an American astronomer John Wheeler. He explained how a huge mass of matter was present in space and how it was attracting everything else nearby. It was studied and concluded that it was a blank space of nothingness but is important as it helps make sense of our galaxy. And if, in any case, a person gets anywhere near it, he might get stretched and compressed into it. But where would it lead to?

The black hole also varies in size. The types also depend upon the sizes. It includes stellar, intermediate, superlative, and miniature black holes which are most commonly made from stellar death: the expiration and explosion of a star, also called supernovae. There are around 100 billion black holes in the galaxy and the nearest one is in the centre of the milky way, about 28 thousand light-years away.

The Hawking Theory

The scientist, Stephen Hawking, gave a theory that whoever might enter the black hole would end up in another dimension. As crazy as this may sound, many scientists considered this an option. Because nobody actually went past the sun, and the black hole is thousands of miles away from the sun, nobody would be able to find out what is beyond the black and dark spaces.

In 1971, he gave the theory of Hawking Radiation which suggested that if a person is lesser in mass, the rational energy from the black hole would shrink and squeeze a person, but if the person is bigger in mass, he would enter as he is already without being stretched or shrieked.

Spaghettification and the Idea of Entering the Black Hole

A term not widely known, Spaghettification is a term from astrophysics that is a tidal effect caused by strong gravitational force. The same term is linked with a Black hole in the sense that the gravitational pull from a black hole can stretch a person like spaghetti as it draws him in.

It would compress a person from the tip and stretch at the same time making him long and thinner as he keeps being drawn into the nothingness. All of these theories are still widely considered and in 2019, the first image of a Black hole was released taken from an Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

The image shows a large black round space amid stars which concluded that one of these theories might be true.

Scientists were not able to conclude from any research what might lie beyond the mass of matter and what might happen if a person is unfortunate enough to fall into it. But based on the effect gravity can have and considering the size of a black hole and the kind of gravitational pull it might serve, spaghettification seems like the most relevant theory.

We don’t know for sure if a person would enter another dimension as Hawking suggested, but one thing is for sure, nobody would want to take the risk. The supernova explosions taking place in the black hole would also be the reason that a person would want to keep a safe distance.

Also, something which is so much bigger than the sun would not be that safe and that is for sure. It is also said that the larger the black hole, the more painful spaghettification would be.