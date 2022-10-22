Opinion: "Karen," the Privileged White Woman of America

Image taken from pexelsBrett Sayles

Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”

The slur Karen became an internet sensation, pointing out women who disrespected people based on their colour of skin, nationality and sense of entitlement. Netizens often use the phrase “being Karen” for any woman who makes use of violence to back her illogical views.

Karens have been responsible for life-threatening dangers to black people. They call the police on petty matters like a black person cooking, walking, or sometimes things as insignificant as a black person just existing in the same social circle.

The slur “Karen” has troubled many hospitable women as well. However, most of the kind Karens made their peace with it. The history of Karen takes us back to the start of white privilege.

Who is a Karen?

You see that middle-aged white woman who yells at her neighbors for socializing with their friends in their lawn with dim music at the back at 9 pm in the night? Yes, right there. She’s Karen! According to a trending internet meme, Karen is often defined as a middle-aged white woman with an asymmetrical bob.

She would be seen abusing her rights and she is ignorant and self-entitled. She thinks she can get away with anything because she is white. The internet meme became so popular that people chose to dress up as Karen in 2019.

Karens are also known as Miss Ann, BBQ Becky, “I want to speak to your manager”, Coughing Karen, and Coronavirus Karen. People then further classified types of Karen that are behaviorally similar to Karen but differ in physical attributes, including Becky and Stacy. Next time you see a fussy lady making mountains out of a molehill for standing in a queue, remember she’s a Karen.

The Origin of Karen

The exact origin of Karen is hard to pin down. However, one thing is for sure; Karen comes with her white privilege. The trend started years ago, in the 1850s, and has carried its legacy to the present day with minute changes in details.

Miss Ann

Initially, Karen was better known as “Miss Ann” in the antebellum era. Miss Ann was a slur used for white women who were well aware of their authoritative status and power to hold slaves.

Unfortunately, Miss Anns did not use their authority progressively; instead, they constantly targeted people of colour. NPR referred to Miss Ann as Miss Know-it-all. They wrote:

“You know Miss Ann: has to be right about everything, all the time!” (NPR)

Becky

In the 1990s, Miss Ann transformed into “Becky.” Becky is described as a young woman, overpowering people based on her white privilege owing to her closed-mindedness. Becky is seen as a rebel without a cause.

In 2018, Jennifer Schulte, another woman victim of superiority complex, called the police, requesting protection from two black men barbecuing at Lake Merritt’s grilling zone.

She became an internet sensation and was named “BBQ Becky” after the case turned tables on her. A sexual version of Becky is known as “Stacy”, a girl who has a provocative appearance accompanied by a massive sense of entitlement as she is a white girl.

Karen

Becky transformed into Karen in the early 2010s. Karen would have a problem with you sitting in your car, parking your car at Costco, sitting in a public place, fishing near her home, or collecting garbage near her home.

The number of Karens increased in the 2010s, endangering the lives of innocent people of colour. Karens would call the cops on minor inconvenience.

Soon enough, the police stopped giving favourable responses to spotted Karens. There are many sorts of Karens who are named based on the place or event of an outburst. “Costco Karen”, “Zombie Karen”, and “Coronavirus Karen” are a few.

How to Spot a Karen?

It’s easy to spot a Karen in the crowd. The woman with an unusually high bob cut, shrilling at the top of her lungs for being asked to wait in the line is a Karen. She usually wears sunglasses, carrying old fashion statements.

Her attitude will be a clear sign from God that she is a Karen. Logic is an alien concept to her. There is no point in engaging in an argument with her.

Famous Words of Karen

“I Want to Speak to Your Manager”

There’s a history of Karens wanting to speak to the manager. A salad with less dressing? Karen wants to speak to the manager.

Asked to put clothes back in a clothing store? Karen wants to speak to the manager. Didn’t attend to her immediately? Karen wants to speak to the manager.

Smart employees will call the manager because one of a retail or restaurant manager’s jobs is to keep customers from interfering in employees’ work. Managers hate Karen because she wastes their time.

Anything you do that Karen finds insignificantly bothering will make her talk to your manager. Victims of Karen made videos of them shouting at them for existing in the same space as them. These victims then took the true face of Karen to the internet to tell the world that Miss Ann and Becky did not die; they became Karen.

“I’ll Call the Cops”

The 21st Century Karen loves to call the cops if a man of color dares to walk in the same park as her. Unless of course the colored man is wearing a uniform with a badge on it, then he’s welcome. The threatening technique has given the police and the victims a hard time.

In 2018, Amy Cooper, Karen from New York, went to walk her dog in Central Park. The park’s rules clearly stated that dogs should be kept on a leash at all times. Karen had taken her dog’s leash out. A black man politely asked Cooper to put a leash on her dog, in response to which she burst out in anger.

Cooper then called the police and told them that she was in dire need of help. The police condemned her behavior after realizing that she had tricked them into coming to Central Park. Cooper later became famous as “The Central Park Karen”.

Coronavirus Karen: The Modern-Day Karen

In the 2020s, Karen evolved into “Coronavirus Karen.” This brand-new Karen has a similar sense of self-entitlement. She is also a Miss Know-it-all and has all the white privilege in the world.

The staff of eateries, cafes, malls and clothing shops frequently ask buyers to stand at a 6 feet distance and wear a mask to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. However, Karen does not believe in COVID-19, neither does she believe in preventive measures.

Many times, Karens were seen fighting in public places because they were asked to cover their faces. One Karen even started coughing on people deliberately after being asked to wear a mask, becoming famous as “Coughing Karen.”

# america# racism# politics# history# women

Comments / 227

Published by

Writes about History and Mystery

N/A
983 followers

