The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam War

American troops resting during Vietnam War Wikimedia Commons

In 1967, John Chick Donohue, better known as Chickie among friends, made an incredible trip from America to Vietnam to provide his childhood friends with beer.

Vietnam was struggling with civil war, where Donohue’s friends were serving as soldiers. He wanted to make them feel loved and not forgotten. Donohue’s idea of visiting his army buddies in Vietnam received much support from his friends at the bar.

He not only brought them beers but also brought wishes from their loved ones to them. Donohue’s story was hard to believe for any person. Therefore, in his autobiography, he jotted down his tale of how the power of love influenced him to reach out to his friends amidst war-stricken Vietnam. Donohue’s “beer run” has amazed people around the globe as it depicts the true meaning of life.

Where It All Started

A Random Conversation At Doc Fiddler’s Bar

One day, John Chick Donohue came to one of Manhattan’s most famous Irish bars known as Doc Fiddler’s to enjoy drinks with his buddies.

Donohue sat on a stool as he ordered a drink. He began to chat with the bartender as the television showed an anti-war demonstration in the background. The bartender, famously known as Colonel, could not hold his anger. He was enraged at the anti-Vietnam War protesters in Central Park.

The Colonel then said that someone needed to visit Vietnam to check on the American soldiers. They were fighting for a worthless war that might never end. Colonel proposed the idea of giving each soldier a beer so they knew that they were missed back at home.

The Colonel would not have imagined in his wildest dreams that Donohue was taking him for his words. Not only that, Donohue was psyched to execute the brilliant idea Colonel had just presented.

Donohue Took the Conversation At the Bar Way Too Seriously

John Donohue was a former marine. He was very much aware of the dangerous job that soldiers had to do at the cost of their lives.

As luck would have it, Donohue had traveled to Vietnam as a merchant seaman twice before. He had a decent chance to find reliable links to embark on a safe journey to Vietnam. Donohue could not think of anything else since he had already lost 28 of his neighborhood friends to the war that wasn’t even worth fighting for.

According to Donohue, his inner Irish spirit was awakened. His inner voice persuaded him to accomplish the true purpose of life, which would be serving beer cans with love to his old friends fighting in Vietnam.

Packing a Bag of Premium American Beers and Messages from Loved Ones

Soon, Donohue found himself packing a duffel bag with popular American beers.

He loaded the bag with brands including Pabst Blue Ribbon and Schlitz. Donohue pitied the American soldiers drinking the Vietnamese beer that was nowhere near the taste of American beer. He then collected messages from his soldier buddies’ loved ones.

Donohue met his Inwood friend, Tommy Collins’ mother, while he was collecting letters. She gave him Tommy’s address which made Donohue’s work many times simpler. Donohue was now all set to leave for Vietnam.

Embarking on the Greatest Beer Run Ever

Donohue had applied for a merchant seaman job earlier to travel to Vietnam easily amidst the civil war crisis.

Luckily,Donohue landed the job of an oiler on a merchant ship known as the Drake Victory. The Drake Victory was taking ammo from New York City to Vietnam, and Donohue couldn’t have asked for more. The Greatest Beer Run in history had begun.

Donohue Made a List of His Soldier Friends Serving in Vietnam

Twenty-six years old John Donohue embarked on his beer run in the November of 1967.

As soon as Donohue boarded the Drake Victory, he tracked down most of his friends’ locations. Donohue was dressed in corduroy pants and a plaid shirt which made him look like an agent of the American government.

Most Personnel on the merchant ship mistook him for an agent and helped him track down the locations of his listed friends. They also aided Donohue in getting helicopter rides to fly to the territories where his friends resided. Donohue had surprisingly outwitted everyone on the cruise, making a safe landing in Vietnam after two months of travel.

Having Beer with Four Old Friends

John Donohue met four of his friends, Bobby Pappas, Tom Collins, Colonel, and Ricky Duggan, in Quang Tri province, the middle of the combat zone. Tim Collins was utterly shocked to see Donohue in Vietnam, that too in the most war-active site.

He looked at Donohue and asked, “What the hell are you doing here?” to which Donohue replied, “I brought you some great beer from New York.”

Donohue was happy to have found his childhood friend, so he chuckled and offered him a beer. Donohue and Collins sat down in the middle of chaos and happily gulped beer.

The beer brought back memories of their teenage years in New York City when life was carefree. In another account, Donohue met his Colonel friend, and Colonel started the beer session saying,

“To Chickie (John Chick Donohue) who brought our boys beer, respect, pride — and love, goddamn it!” (Colonel)

Unfortunately, Donohue discovered on his beer run that one of his enlisted friends had died during the war, and the other was inflicted with malaria. He couldn’t meet them, but he wished them all the bliss wherever they were.

Stranded in Vietnam

John Donohue had come to Vietnam without carrying any weapons or life-saving kits, and it was no shocker that the conditions in Vietnam had jeopardized his journey.

Donohue faced a life-threatening situation in Vietnam when his merchant ship sailed, leaving him stranded in war-active Saigon. However, the 26-year-old had bought his luck with him that saved him until he found help.

Donohue Compiled his Vietnam Beer Run into a Book

After an eight-week stay in Vietnam, Donohue was ready to leave for New York City. He came back and reunited with his friends, who were now Vietnam war veterans.

In 2017, Donohue published his autobiography, explaining the power of love, friendship, and relationships. Donohue truly wins in life as he preaches to everyone to stay kind, faithful, and loving.