Department of Health Warns of Recall for Van's Gluten-Free Waffles Containing Undeclared Wheat

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch has issued a warning about a voluntary recall by Van's International Foods. The recall applies to certain packages of frozen Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles that may contain undeclared wheat.

People with wheat allergies or sensitivities may experience severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms may include swelling, itching, irritation of the mouth or throat, hives, itchy rash, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis symptoms include throat swelling, low blood pressure, chest pain, rapid pulse, difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale or blue skin, dizziness, and fainting. The FDA has not received any reports of allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product.

The specific recalled product information and photographs can be found on the Van's International Foods website. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the recalled product, not consume it, and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.