Department of Health Warns of Voluntary Recall of belVita Breakfast Sandwich Products Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen: Potential Health Risks and Recall Information

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch has issued a warning about a voluntary recall by Mondelez Global LLC of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products.

The recall is due to potential undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

People with peanut allergies may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include skin reactions, digestive problems, and difficulty breathing.

Peanut allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention.