Maui County Launches Free Tow and Scrap Program to Combat Abandoned Vehicles

The County of Maui has launched a pilot program called the Maui County Tow and Scrap Pilot Program, which covers the cost of towing and scraping personal junk and unwanted vehicles for Maui residents.
The program costs $1.3 million for the fiscal year and will be evaluated monthly.
Residents can schedule a towing appointment with one of two county vendors and must possess the title for their vehicle and a matching government-issued photo ID.
The vehicle must be or have been registered in Maui County, and out-of-county or out-of-state vehicles are not eligible.Visit here for more details
