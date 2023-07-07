Maui County Launches Free Tow and Scrap Program to Combat Abandoned Vehicles

The County of Maui has launched a pilot program called the Maui County Tow and Scrap Pilot Program, which covers the cost of towing and scraping personal junk and unwanted vehicles for Maui residents.

The program costs $1.3 million for the fiscal year and will be evaluated monthly.

Residents can schedule a towing appointment with one of two county vendors and must possess the title for their vehicle and a matching government-issued photo ID.

The vehicle must be or have been registered in Maui County, and out-of-county or out-of-state vehicles are not eligible.